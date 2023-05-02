New life for derelict Moray curling pond site as luxury apartments approved

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New life will be breathed into what was once a busy Moray sporting venue.

The site at Oldmills was home to Elgin Curling Club and its members for more than 100 years.

The sport was played at the pond, when sub-zero temperatures were still common across the region.

But the site has fallen into disrepair ever since the club stopped playing there in the early 1970s.

They had a spell in Aviemore, but these days they play at Moray Leisure Centre.

Back in July 2020, we revealed developers wanted to build new homes at the site.

What are the approved plans?

Now planning chiefs have granted permission for Tulloch of Cummingston to build 12 apartments.

The firm believe the development will provide “high quality new housing” in what is an “attractive” part of the town.

The apartments will be laid out in three centralised blocks in a traditional courtyard layout.

Each block will contain four apartments.

They have the following:

Apartments 1-4 will have three two-bedrooms and one single-bedroom home.

Apartments 5-8 will have three two-bedrooms and a three-bedroom apartment.

Apartments 9-12 will home three two-bedrooms and a single- bedroom property.

Residential parking will be provided within three garage blocks.

Meanwhile, visitor parking, including disabled parking, will be put centrally within the development.

With planning approval, there is no scheduled start date on construction yet on the former curling pond site.

History of curling with Moray

Elgin Curling Club is one of the oldest in the world, having been founded in 1850.

Rare is known about its early history as a result of a fire which destroyed nearly all the early pictures and memorabilia.

Meanwhile, the region boasts of Olympic and Paralympic medalists such as Gregor Ewan and Jim Gault.

The sport continues to be popular with sessions being held at Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin.