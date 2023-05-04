Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he’s planning for ‘huge rebuild’ in summer transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he’s planning for ‘huge rebuild’ in summer transfer window

Despite only being confirmed as permanent Aberdeen manager this week, Robson has been in daily dialogue with Pittodrie's recruitment team for months to get a headstart on strengthening for next season.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson has confirmed he will undertake a  “huge rebuild” of the Aberdeen squad during the summer transfer window.

The Dons are on a seven-game winning streak under Robson, but he is still planning big changes for next season.

Robson was confirmed as the club’s permanent manager this week when signing a two-year contract until summer 2025.

However, the 44-year-old revealed he has been in constant dialogue with the Dons’ recruitment team since the day he was initially appointed interim boss in late January.

As well as searching for new signings, Robson confirmed the Reds are locked in talks with players on loan and those with deals set to expire at the of the season.

The Pittodrie gaffer says there are players he wants to retain, while others will likely exit this summer in search of game time.

Dons in talks over Shinnie move

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Wigan Athletic on securing captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract this summer.

Shinnie, 31, is on loan until the end of the campaign and has a year left on his Wigan deal.

Wigan were relegated from the Championship last weekend and are open to selling Shinnie, but it is understood they want a six-figure fee.

Aberdeen are also keen on retaining loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Liam Scales (Celtic).

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session in preparation to face Rangers at Ibrox. Image SNS

Robson said: “I don’t think it’s a secret there’s a huge rebuild needed.

“With the amount of loan players here, some players out of contract and some who haven’t featured.

“There are obviously some players here we really think highly of. And some who might have opportunities to go somewhere else.

“I have been speaking every day with the recruitment team for the last few months about different players and how we want to recruit.

“We have been on this for a while.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at training ahead of the game against Rangers at Ibrox, although Shinnie is suspended. Image: SNS

“Hopefully we can keep some players and take some in to keep building.

“I’ve been looking through it in the last couple of months and I know where we want to go with this.

“I’m looking forward to it, but we need a bit of patience and time with that.

“It’s a difficult thing to do, but I want to bring stability – that’s the most important thing.”

Eight loan stars scheduled to exit

Aberdeen currently have eight players with loan deals set to expire at the end of the season.

Loan stars Shinnie, Clarkson, Pollock and Scales have all been first-team starters in Aberdeen’s seven-game winning run under Robson.

Also with loan deals set to expire are Jay Gorter (Ajax), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrick Myslovic (MSK Zilina).

All four have had limited game-time under Robson.

Loan defender Mattie Pollock during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the game at Ibrox. Image: SNS

The Dons gaffer recently confirmed he rates midfielder Myslovic very highly.

Aberdeen hold the exclusive right to sign Myslovic on a permanent deal from Slovakian club Zilina this summer if they want to retain the 21-year-old.

‘I had to make decisions the first day I came in’

Robson was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Three months later, the Dons board handed Robson and assistant Steve Agnew the permanent managerial reins until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

Robson’s future may have been uncertain until now, but he continued to work on the club’s future.

Robson has been in constant talks with club’s recruitment team – Steven Gunn (director of football) and Darren Mowbray (head of recruitment).

Within days of his interim appointment, Robson sanctioned the loan move of captain and centre-half Anthony Stewart to MK Dons until the end of the season.

He then signed Angus MacDonald on a short-term deal. Centre-back MacDonald recently penned a two year contract extension.

Robson said: “I have been in constant contact with the recruitment team from day one when I came in.

“Obviously I had to make some decisions on the first day I came in.

“We know where we want to go. I’m not saying we will get there, but we will try.”

Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Other players with deals set to expire

Aberdeen have 12 players with their futures up in the air at the end of the season.

As well as the eight loan players, there are four senior players with contracts set to expire.

Winger Matty Kennedy and attacker Marley Watkins are both set to go out of contract.

Midfielder Dean Campbell and winger Connor McLennan also have deals set to expire, but are currently out on loan at Stevenage and St Johnstone, respectively.

Robson is reluctant to go into the specifics of his rebuilding regarding which players will stay at Pittodrie, and who will exit.

He said: “It is hard to go into detail and speak about everyone we have at the moment through respect to them, their clubs and their agents.

Matty Kennedy during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“We have been over a lot of things and have had a lot of conversations already.

“We are in constant dialogue with loan players, signed players, other players and the younger players. Them all.”

