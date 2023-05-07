Aberdeen legend says Duk is a ‘far better player’ than Alfredo Morelos and worth at least £8 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen legend says Duk is a ‘far better player’ than Alfredo Morelos and worth at least £8 million

Pittodrie goal hero Frank McDougall played in three straight league wins against Rangers in Aberdeen's title winning season in 1984-85.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen in form goal hero Duk during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen in form goal hero Duk during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen goal hero Duk is a “far better player” than Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and worth at least £8 million, reckons legend Frank McDougall.

Aberdeen travel to Ibrox on Sunday gunning for back-to-back Premiership wins over Rangers.

The in-form Reds overcame Gers 2-0 at Pittodrie in their previous game to extend a winning streak to seven matchess.

Duk has been pivotal with six goals in that winning streak, the club’s longest run of victories since 2015.

On Thursday he was named the club’s player of the season and players’ player of the season as well as winning the goal of the season award for his back-heel finish against Dundee United. 

Cape Verde international Duk has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock

In contrast Rangers striker Morelos has netted just twice in his last nine appearances, with 12 goals for the season.

Rangers reportedly rejected a £16.25m bid from Lille for Morelos in August 2020 because the French club did not meet their £20m valuation.

In November 2019 then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insisted Morelos wouldn’t be sold even if a bid of £50m arrived in the January 2020 window.

McDougall reckons Duk trumps Morelos, who is expected to exit Rangers this summer.

And he reckons Aberdeen should only let Duk, contracted until 2025, exit for a huge club record fee in the summer.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS

Burnley and Everton tracking Duk

Premier League bound Burnley, who recently won the Championship title, have watched Duk with the view to a potential summer transfer swoop.

Top flight Everton are also monitoring the 23-year-old former Benfica attacker.

Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are also in the growing list of English clubs tracking the Cape Verde international.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia are also understood to be keen on Duk.

Duk’s former club Benfica stand to receive a substantial percentage of any fee the Dons receive for the striker.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

McDougall, 65, said: “Duk is a far better player than Morelos, there’s no doubt about that.

“Duk has got everything.

“He can score, he can play and he can run.

“Duk is a great player so it is no surprise clubs and looking at him.

“Burnley are up to the Premier League now so if they want Duk then Aberdeen should ask for big money, don’t ask for something like £2m.

“Duk should go for around £8m. Rangers could have sold Morelos for £16m but Duk is the better player.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Sir Alex Ferguson’s fearless attitude

Pittodrie legend McDougall won Scotland’s golden boot when firing Sir Alex Ferguson’s Dons to league title glory in 1985.

During that title winning season Aberdeen racked up three consecutive league victories  against Rangers.

McDougall insists the key to beating Rangers away from home is a no fear attitude and an unwavering belief you will win.

That was instilled in Aberdeen by Sir Alex Ferguson and was at the core of the title win in 1985.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s title triumph in 1985 remains the last time a club out with Celtic and Rangers were league champions.

McDougall said: “Fergie put the mentality into us that when you go to Ibrox and Parkhead you go to win.

“When I was at St Mirren we used to drive up to the door at Rangers and Celtic and think ‘we can’t win here’.

“But at Aberdeen Fergie put the mentality into us all that we are going to win at Ibrox and Parkhead.

“If you go out frightened you will lose.

“We went out thinking we had better players than Rangers and Celtic and would win.

“The first thing in my mind was whoever I am up against, they are getting it.

“I wasn’t bothered who I was up against. They’re getting it. Everyone is getting it.

“You have to go out to win at Rangers and Celtic.”

Celebrating hat-trick against Rangers

McDougall was inducted into the Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame in November alongside Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb.

During the 84-85 season he netted 22 league goals, 24 in all competitions, to fire Aberdeen to the Scottish Premier Division title.

They were unbeaten against Rangers that season, with three wins and a draw.

Aberdeen’s Frank McDougall in action. Photo SNS.

A 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie on 15 September 1984 was followed by a 2-1 at Ibrox on November 11.

McDougall netted the winner.

Aberdeen then overwhelmed Rangers 5-1 at Pittodrie on January 19, 1985 with McDougall scoring a memorable hat-trick.

The Reds made it three straight wins with a 2-1 triumph at Ibrox on April 6.

McDougall said: “It was my first game at Ibrox for Aberdeen when I scored the winner in the 2-1 game.

“I watched my hat-trick against Rangers from that same season recently on YouTube.

“Peter Weir hit a great cross and I nipped in at the front-post for my first goal.

“The second goal, what a move it was!

“Simmy (Neil Simpson) went down the wing, Eric Black flicked it out to him.

“Then Simmy put over a ball and I touched it past the keeper.

“The third-goal was a toe-poke. Simmy went to smash the ball into the top corner after  a corner was headed out.

“Simmy volleyed it and I was at the back-post to get on to it and scored.

“I waved to the Paddock end and someone shouted ‘are you going out for a pint tonight?’

“I said ‘Aye. I’ll be in the pub tonight big man. I went out for a swally and got steamin’.”

 

