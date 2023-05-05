Joe Harper: Finishing third would turbo boost Barry Robson’s first FULL season in charge of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Finishing third would turbo boost Barry Robson’s first FULL season in charge of Aberdeen

The importance of assistant manager Steve Agnew also cannot be overlooked in Aberdeen's sensational rise from the bottom six to third spot in the Premiership

Aberdeen manager at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joe Harper

Barry Robson can give his first full season as Aberdeen manager a massive boost by securing a third-placed finish in the Premiership.

I was delighted when Robson and assistant Steve Agnew signed two-year deals to manage the Dons until at least the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

They have completely transformed Aberdeen’s fortunes in just three months and thoroughly deserve the job permanently.

Robson took over a struggling team in the bottom six and masterminded a rise up to third in the Premiership table.

It has been a remarkable turnaround.

Next season will be his first full campaign as manager and also the first where he will lead a team he built.

Barry Robson will build his own  squad

During the summer transfer window, Robson will make signings to construct a squad who can play his football style.

If he can secure a third-placed finish this season, it would secure European group stage football until December – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup. and third would also bring a European cash bonus of around £3 million.

Should the Dons land that extra cash it would surely result in a bigger transfer budget for the summer window.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session in preparation to face Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

The prospect of European group stage action can also help lure signing targets to Pittodrie.

Robson has brought the pride back to Pittodrie this season with seven straight wins to move five points clear in third spot.

If the Dons can finish the job by finishing third, it will provide a launch-pad for next season under Robson.

I am confident winning the post-split games at Pittodrie against Hibs and St Mirren will be enough to finish third.

European group stage qualification would be deserved reward for Robson after getting the Dons back on course after taking over the team in troubled times.

Let’s not forget that little more than three months ago the Dons had suffered three humiliating losses on the bounce to Hibs, Darvel and Hearts under former manager Jim Goodwin.

Robson not only stopped a concerning crash in form, he got them moving quickly the other way – up the Premiership table.

He obviously has a strong relationship with the players as they all look like they are willing to run through a brick wall for Robson.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

Robson is getting the best out of the current players, but will also bring in his own signings in during the summer window.

He is a nice guy, but he can also be ruthless as well when needed.

It is a balance that is vital in football management.

Throughout his time as interim manager, Robson spoke really well and calmed the whole situation down.

That calmness was needed as the Reds were in trouble when he took over in late January.

Although Robson brings a calmness, he also gets his players fired up before games.

Again, there is that much-needed balance.

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Under Robson, the Pittodrie dressing room is happy, you can see that from the way they play and celebrate goals and wins together.

Having a happy, unified dressing room is absolutely key to achieving success.

Robson has done a fantastic job, but the importance of his No.2 Agnew should not be underplayed.

Agnew has a wealth of experience at big clubs like Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Hull City and West Brom.

Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

When Robson was given the interim job following Goodwin’s dismissal, he was taking on a lot of responsibility – and pressure.

He very wisely secured the experience of Agnew who could act as a valuable sounding board.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

A manager needs someone like Agnew to give advice and also tell you if he thinks you are wrong.

That is important.

Together they make a successful team that is on the verge or bringing European football back to Pittodrie.

Dons can overcome Rangers… again

If Aberdeen can keep it tight at Ibrox for 20 minutes or grab an early goal, the Rangers supporters will turn on their team.

Rangers fans are frustrated after back-to-back defeats against Aberdeen and Celtic.

They exited the Scottish Cup at the weekend with a 1-0 loss to Celtic and lost 2-0 to the Dons at Pittodrie before that.

Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

In contrast, Aberdeen are on the up with seven straight wins under Barry Robson and gunning for an eighth at Ibrox.

Rangers are struggling. They will win nothing this season and Celtic are closing in on a  treble.

The pressure is on the Ibrox side to win and if the Dons get the early upper hand Rangers supporters will get frustrated.

Rangers will be gunning for revenge after Aberdeen’s recent win at Pittodrie.

However, the Reds are more than capable of getting a result on Sunday.

Liam Scales celebrates scoring against Rangers with Jonny Hayes. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

They have all the components needed. Strikers in Duk and Bojan Miovski who are in form and scoring goals. A midfield that is both combative and creative.

And a defence that has leaked just one goal in the seven-game winning streak – and even that was a penalty against Dundee United.

All or nothing clash for Cove Rangers

Hopefully Cove Rangers can secure their Championship status in what will be a nerve-wracking home clash against Morton tonight.

It is the last Championship fixture, but Cove have their survival hopes in their own hands after a recent revival.

Cove boss Paul Hartley dishes out instructions at Dens. Image: SNS.

Cove have taken four points from the last six to move second bottom, above Hamilton Accies.

If they win tonight, it could be enough elevate Cove further up the table to secure safety and avoid a play-off. But it depends on Arbroath’s result as well.

It will go down to the wire, but they have the players capable of securing their Championship status.

