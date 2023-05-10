Gavin Levey urges ‘togetherness’ ahead of Aberdeen Women’s crunch clash with Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Levey has called on Aberdeen Women to fight together in their bid to secure a win over Dundee United tonight.

The Dons host United at Balmoral Stadium off the back of a 6-2 defeat to a ruthless Spartans side, who put three past the Reds inside the opening 24 minutes.

After the game, interim manager Levey said Aberdeen were “outfought and outworked” and has urged his side to show a reaction to that defeat against the Terrors.

The midweek clash comes with high-stakes as an Aberdeen win could secure their place in SWPL 1 next season, but only if Hamilton lose to Spartans.

A defeat, however, would see the Dons drop down to 10th in the league ahead of another crunch encounter with Accies at New Douglas Park on Sunday.

Aberdeen last faced Dundee United in April when they eventually prevailed 4-3 winners, having led 2-0 until Graeme Hart’s side piled on the pressure.

Levey said: “We’ve been a bit stop-start (since the split), so we need to pick that up again.

“It should be advantage us for the way that we played against Dundee United last time, but it’s a chance to see another reaction.

“We need to spark a reaction. The togetherness is going to be so important.

“We were collectively outfought (against Spartans) and that’s the bit we need to get back and we need to get it back quick. We can’t dwell on that game.

“They got some words and honest chats on Sunday, but we’ll fix what needs to be fixed to hopefully come out on top against Dundee United.”

After being outfought by Spartans, Levey wants Aberdeen to become the fighters over their three remaining SWPL 1 games.

He added: “We’ve got that fight in us, but across the season we’ve just been inconsistent.

“Spartans was a lesson for us. We went down to Edinburgh confident after the win against Glasgow Women. We were able to manage the squad well in that game.

“You’ve got to turn up and play, and we need to do that again starting with Dundee United.”