Gavin Levey wanted more goals in Aberdeen Women’s 5-1 win over Glasgow Women

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite an emphatic 5-1 win over Glasgow Women, Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women should have secured all three points with a bigger advantage.

The Dons had a 3-0 lead at half-time against the already-relegated side after a third-minute opener from Bailley Collins and a Hannah Stewart brace following goals in the 35th and 45th minutes.

Eilidh Shore netted Aberdeen’s fourth with 15 minutes left to play, before a Glasgow own-goal moments later made it five. It was 5-1 with the last kick off the ball as Caitlin Farrel scored a late consolation effort.

Despite conceding, the 5-1 win is the Dons’ biggest margin of victory in SWPL 1 this season.

The Reds remain ninth in SWPL 1 and seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot following 11th-placed Hamilton Accies’ 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Levey was happy with the three points, but believes Aberdeen’s overall performance highlighted areas which, he feels, needs to be improved upon.

The Dons interim boss said: “It’s important to get the win and to score the five goals, it’s the first time we’ve done that this season and it probably should’ve been more.

“We should’ve had a clean sheet but we just switch off at the end as we’re pushing to get more goals.

“There’s more for this team to show. We score five goals and there were bits of the performance that was good – we were defensibly comfortable and managed to push bodies forward.

“But in the final third, we missed too many chances again and that’s unfortunately continuing from the Motherwell game at the weekend.

“I know we scored five goals, but it should have been more, so we need to be better in the final third and get the ball into the back of the net.”

Against Glasgow, the Dons registered 27 shots, with 11 being on target.

There were chances for Stewart to score before she got her name on the scoresheet, but both efforts from close-range were sent wide of the post.

Meanwhile, the best opportunities fell to Shore who had her head in her hands when she missed two glorious chances: one after she was teed up by a superb Millie Urquhart cross, before being played through one-v-one with the goalkeeper.

Jess Broadrick also went close with a strike that clipped the crossbar.

Levey was also disappointed to concede in injury time as Farrel’s effort denied the Dons their first clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with Hibernian in March.

Glasgow Women had never looked like scoring before their consolation effort with on-loan goalkeeper India Marwaha only really troubled once, which proved to be a comfortable save in the first five minutes.

Levey added: “We’ve not had enough clean sheets this season.

“We’ve given away cheap goals and whilst their player hits it from range and it goes over the top of our keeper, it was just a bit careless from us.”