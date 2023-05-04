Gavin Levey wanted more goals in Aberdeen Women’s 5-1 win over Glasgow Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Gavin Levey wanted more goals in Aberdeen Women’s 5-1 win over Glasgow Women

The Dons secured their biggest margin of victory in a SWPL 1 game this season against the already-relegated Glasgow side.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women celebrate after scoring against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women celebrate after scoring against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Despite an emphatic 5-1 win over Glasgow Women, Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women should have secured all three points with a bigger advantage.

The Dons had a 3-0 lead at half-time against the already-relegated side after a third-minute opener from Bailley Collins and a Hannah Stewart brace following goals in the 35th and 45th minutes.

Eilidh Shore netted Aberdeen’s fourth with 15 minutes left to play, before a Glasgow own-goal moments later made it five. It was 5-1 with the last kick off the ball as Caitlin Farrel scored a late consolation effort.

Despite conceding, the 5-1 win is the Dons’ biggest margin of victory in SWPL 1 this season.

The Reds remain ninth in SWPL 1 and seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot following 11th-placed Hamilton Accies’ 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Levey was happy with the three points, but believes Aberdeen’s overall performance highlighted areas which, he feels, needs to be improved upon.

The Dons interim boss said: “It’s important to get the win and to score the five goals, it’s the first time we’ve done that this season and it probably should’ve been more.

Hannah Stewart scoring Aberdeen's second goal against Glasgow Women.
Hannah Stewart pictured scoring Aberdeen’s second goal against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We should’ve had a clean sheet but we just switch off at the end as we’re pushing to get more goals.

“There’s more for this team to show. We score five goals and there were bits of the performance that was good – we were defensibly comfortable and managed to push bodies forward.

“But in the final third, we missed too many chances again and that’s unfortunately continuing from the Motherwell game at the weekend.

“I know we scored five goals, but it should have been more, so we need to be better in the final third and get the ball into the back of the net.”

Against Glasgow, the Dons registered 27 shots, with 11 being on target.

There were chances for Stewart to score before she got her name on the scoresheet, but both efforts from close-range were sent wide of the post.

Meanwhile, the best opportunities fell to Shore who had her head in her hands when she missed two glorious chances: one after she was teed up by a superb Millie Urquhart cross, before being played through one-v-one with the goalkeeper.

Aberdeen Women's Eilidh Shore on the pitch, playing against Glasgow Women.
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Jess Broadrick also went close with a strike that clipped the crossbar.

Levey was also disappointed to concede in injury time as Farrel’s effort denied the Dons their first clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with Hibernian in March.

Glasgow Women had never looked like scoring before their consolation effort with on-loan goalkeeper India Marwaha only really troubled once, which proved to be a comfortable save in the first five minutes.

Levey added: “We’ve not had enough clean sheets this season.

“We’ve given away cheap goals and whilst their player hits it from range and it goes over the top of our keeper, it was just a bit careless from us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]