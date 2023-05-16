Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen don’t need to risk Duk at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen don’t need to risk Duk at Hearts

Dons' talisman is a doubt for Tynecastle trip with a hamstring injury.

Duk was substituted during match against Hibernian on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock
By Duncan Shearer

Aberdeen can get the result they need at Hearts this weekend without Duk.

Barry Robson’s side are five points clear with three games remaining as they close in on third place in the Premiership.

But they face the prospect of facing the Jambos at Tynecastle without their talisman striker, after he limped off with a hamstring strain in Saturday’s goalless draw with Hibernian at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss is hopeful Duk came off in time to avoid serious injury, but I don’t think he need to risk a serious injury by throwing the Cape Verde international back into the fray in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen remain in a great position ahead of the big one on Saturday.

This has been the game Dons fans have been waiting for and Aberdeen have a chance to secure third place at the home of their rivals.

It won’t be easy, though, as Tynecastle is always a tough place to go and the home team has held the advantage in meetings between these sides in recent years.

The Hearts fans will be right up for this one as it’s win or bust for them in their hopes of catching Aberdeen in the race for third place.

Dons must think long-term if Duk is not 100% right

The Dons don’t need to win, and they don’t want to risk a long-term injury to a key player in Duk either.

If it was a twinge then by all means nurse Duk carefully this week and test him on Friday.

But as someone who has suffered hamstring injuries in my playing career, I know there’s a big difference between training and a competitive game.

Duk was left clutching his hamstring at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

There are two types of speed for a professional player – fast and explosive.

You build up speed when running in training, but it’s different in a game.

In a match, you have to react quickly by accelerating as quickly as possible and changing direction puts real pressure on muscles.

If Duk has a hamstring strain then it would be a huge risk to take when there are more games to come or there is a risk of a major tear – which could keep him out for months.

There are players who can come in a do a job in his absence and I don’t think there is a need to take an unnecessary risk at this stage.

Point gained against Hibs could be crucial

Saturday will have been a huge disappointment for Barry. That much was obvious during the game.

He wasn’t happy with what he was seeing and it was clearly a frustrating afternoon.

But he’s quite right to praise his side for digging in and grinding out a draw on a day where it just wasn’t clicking for them.

The confidence gained from the recent strong run was evident as Aberdeen dug deep to record their sixth clean sheet in the last seven matches.

I’ve been there as a player and coach and believe me, when you haven’t played well but still haven’t lost, you’re always pleased to take the point and move on.

Don’t get me wrong, it would have been an injustice on Hibs had the Dons nicked a goal to win the game. Lee Johnson’s team were the better side. They played better, created chances and should have won.

But they didn’t, and from an Aberdeen point of view, it’s another game ticked off and their five-point lead is still intact.

If that’s still the case after this weekend then I’d suggest the job is nearly done.

Ross County comeback story could be special

Jordan White celebrated a hat-trick against Dundee United. Image: SNS

What a difference a week has made for Ross County.

The Staggies have moved off the bottom of the Premiership after recording back-to-back victories.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dundee United was as surprising as it was welcome, but what a result it was for the club.

I didn’t see it coming.

I thought County were capable of getting a result, but a 3-1 away win?

The truth is, it could have been an even bigger win. It seemed as if every run into the box from Jordan White ended with the ball dropping to him.

I’ve been critical of his return this season, but when Ross County needed him most he was there to deliver.

I hope he can continue to deliver in the remaining three matches – starting with Saturday’s game against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Stuart Kettlewell is a former County boss and remains on good terms with his former club, but he’s a Motherwell manager now and his only focus will be on getting a result this weekend.

He’ll take no pleasure from seeing the Staggies struggling near the bottom of the table, but it won’t stop him from trying to win the game.

He’s done a remarkable job since being appointed at the Steelmen, and in Kevin van Veen, he has a player in exceptional form right now.

But County have shown their 6-1 loss to Hearts in the final game before the split was a blip by bouncing back with two wins.

If they can make it three-in-a-row on Saturday, they can give themselves a real chance at not only avoiding relegation, but also the play-off, too.

Is the Manchester City era of dominance upon us?

Erling Haaland has rattled in goals at a ridiculous rate so far this season. Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

One of the great criticisms of Scottish football has been that our top-flight is a two-horse race every season.

But it’s becoming even less competitive in England as Manchester City close in on their fifth Premier League title in the last six years.

Arsenal pushed them as hard as they could this season, while Liverpool have run them close in recent years, too.

But City are just too good for everyone in England – and they may be about to take that tag in Europe as well if they can beat Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola is a fantastic manager who has assembled an outstanding team.

In Erland Haaland, he may have the most fearsome striker in the world in his ranks.

The treble is on for this team – and so, too, it seems could be an unprecedented period of dominance not just of English football, but in Europe as well.

Conversation

[[title]]