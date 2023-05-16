CCTV cameras to be installed at Wick library after spate of vandalism, new homes in Lochaber

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

CCTV will be installed at the former Carnegie library in Wick after a spate of vandalism at the listed building.

A cafe and a shop in Inverness will both be transformed into residential property, while there is good news for fans of playing sport on the east side of the city.

New homes in Lochaber

First, let’s start with a proposal for 14 new homes and a farm shop in Spean Bridge.

The move would represent a significant boost to the estimated 550 population of the Lochaber village.

East Kilbride-based Strathmore Hotels is behind the application. The company says at least four of the properties would be affordable homes.

The development would be built on land close to the River Spean, opposite the village primary school.

CCTV at former Wick library

This week’s standout application comes from Wick.

An application to install CCTV cameras at the town’s former Carnegie library has been made after a spate of vandalism.

The building on Sinclair Terrace, which stopped being used as a library in 2016, now houses High Life Highland offices and a food bank.

It was designed by Edinburgh architect Thomas Leadbetter and formally opened in 1898.

But the historic building has come under attack from vandals, causing Highland Council to take action.

As well as the eight cameras, there will also be a new entrance gate and new lighting.

A statement said: “The proposed gate is intended to enhance security, deter vandalism and preserve the fabric of the building.

“The installation of CCTV is intended to improve surveillance of the site.”

The application has been approved by Highland Council planners, meaning work to make the changes should soon start.

Former shop to become flat in Inverness

A shop which changed hands numerous times in the last 20 years will be turned into a flat.

The building at 75 Lochalsh Road in Inverness, close to the junction with Telford Street, has been empty for a number of years.

Its most recent use was as a shop selling vinyl records and retro games.

Before that it was the Inverness Army & Navy Store, and before that it was Mooney’s Newsagents.

The applicant, Inverness Property Co, will now be able to progress its plans for a one-bedroom property after Highland Council approved its proposal.

What else is happening?

In Inverness, Willem Stewart’s application to replace Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s cafe with a home has been approved.

The former cafe, located at 5 Mealmarket Close, will now become a two-bedroom residential property.

Highland Council’s own application for a new 3G pitch for football and rugby at Inverness Campus has been given the green light.

The facility has been long-awaited and is likely to be well used by locals, who have suffered from a lack of sporting options on that side of the city.

And the second stage of a peatland restoration project has been approved in Lochaber.

Angus Davidson Ltd, working on behalf of Culachy Footprint Management, is behind the work on land near Invergarry.

The restoration of the site aims to return the blanket bog to a more natural condition.

The purpose is greater regulate the flow of water to provide better conditions for wetland vegetation.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk