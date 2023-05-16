CCTV cameras to be installed at Wick library after spate of vandalism, new homes in Lochaber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CCTV cameras to be installed at Wick library after spate of vandalism, new homes in Lochaber

A new entrance will also be installed to improve security at the listed building.

By Stuart Findlay
The former Carnegie library features in this week's update. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson/Google
It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

CCTV will be installed at the former Carnegie library in Wick after a spate of vandalism at the listed building.

A cafe and a shop in Inverness will both be transformed into residential property, while there is good news for fans of playing sport on the east side of the city.

New homes in Lochaber

First, let’s start with a proposal for 14 new homes and a farm shop in Spean Bridge.

The move would represent a significant boost to the estimated 550 population of the Lochaber village.

East Kilbride-based Strathmore Hotels is behind the application. The company says at least four of the properties would be affordable homes.

The development would be built on land close to the River Spean, opposite the village primary school.

CCTV at former Wick library

This week’s standout application comes from Wick.

An application to install CCTV cameras at the town’s former Carnegie library has been made after a spate of vandalism.

The building on Sinclair Terrace, which stopped being used as a library in 2016, now houses High Life Highland offices and a food bank.

It was designed by Edinburgh architect Thomas Leadbetter and formally opened in 1898.

But the historic building has come under attack from vandals, causing Highland Council to take action.

As well as the eight cameras, there will also be a new entrance gate and new lighting.

A statement said: “The proposed gate is intended to enhance security, deter vandalism and preserve the fabric of the building.

“The installation of CCTV is intended to improve surveillance of the site.”

The application has been approved by Highland Council planners, meaning work to make the changes should soon start.

Former shop to become flat in Inverness

A shop which changed hands numerous times in the last 20 years will be turned into a flat.

The building at 75 Lochalsh Road in Inverness, close to the junction with Telford Street, has been empty for a number of years.

Its most recent use was as a shop selling vinyl records and retro games.

Before that it was the Inverness Army & Navy Store, and before that it was Mooney’s Newsagents.

The applicant, Inverness Property Co, will now be able to progress its plans for a one-bedroom property after Highland Council approved its proposal.

What else is happening?

In Inverness, Willem Stewart’s application to replace Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s cafe with a home has been approved.

The former cafe, located at 5 Mealmarket Close, will now become a two-bedroom residential property.

Highland Council’s own application for a new 3G pitch for football and rugby at Inverness Campus has been given the green light.

An impression of the new 3G pitch. Image: HIE

The facility has been long-awaited and is likely to be well used by locals, who have suffered from a lack of sporting options on that side of the city.

And the second stage of a peatland restoration project has been approved in Lochaber.

Angus Davidson Ltd, working on behalf of Culachy Footprint Management, is behind the work on land near Invergarry.

The restoration of the site aims to return the blanket bog to a more natural condition.

The purpose is greater regulate the flow of water to provide better conditions for wetland vegetation.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

[[title]]