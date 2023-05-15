Jordan White says Ross County have shown they can mix it with bottom-six rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White says Ross County have shown they can mix it with bottom-six rivals

White's hat-trick helped the Staggies record a vital 3-1 win over Dundee United on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White celebrates his hat-trick against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates his hat-trick against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jordan White insists Ross County are out to impose themselves on their bottom-six opponents in the battle for Premiership survival.

White was County’s hat-trick hero, as they overcame Dundee United 3-1 in a crunch match at Tannadice.

The victory saw Malky Mackay’s men move off bottom spot, leapfrogging United who are now two points adrift.

It followed up the Staggies’ fine 2-0 home victory over Livingston last weekend, with momentum now firmly on their side going into the final three games.

White insists his side were not fazed by the pressure they faced in front of a bumper Tannadice crowd, with the forward eager to carry the fine form into their next match against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Jordan White celebrates following Ross County’s win over Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “For me, coming to away grounds, if there is a big crowd you get the same amount of buzz from that as an opposition player. Especially if you get on top of them and you can hear grumbles in the crowd.

“It gives you a boost and a help as well so you can twist it to your advantage.

“I am delighted for our fans as they travelled down and we have had back-to-back wins.

“It is the right time to be doing that. Since the turn of the year we have done well against the teams in the bottom six.

“Thankfully we have continued to do that but it is just one game at a time.

“It is another win but we are not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“We have one of the toughest games in the split coming up against Motherwell.

“We then still have St Johnstone and Kilmarnock to play so we will take one game at a time and look forward to next week.”

Dingwall men have bounced back in style

County had been four points adrift at the foot of the table prior to the split, following a humiliating 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

White says Mackay set out to quickly lift the Staggies’ squad following that setback, adding: “There is a lot of belief in the changing-room that the manager and his staff instil in us.

Ross County players look dejected after defeat at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

“We don’t get too high when we win and we didn’t get too low after that Hearts game.

“We didn’t dwell on it and moved on from it – and we have done great since then.

“I don’t think anything has changed.

“I think the Hearts one was a blip. A lot of people probably thought that was us down after that game.

“But apart from the Hearts game earlier in the season and the Motherwell one, that’s the only time we have had a bad blip.

“Before that we were playing Celtic, Aberdeen and they were tough games.

“But I think performances apart from the Hearts game were good, so we were confident coming in against United. Especially off the back of last week.”

Goals aplenty in Staggies’ frontline

White’s hat-trick was his first for the Staggies, with his last coming for Caley Thistle in a Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh City in 2018.

The 31-year-old feels he is benefitting from competition from Alex Samuel and Simon Murray at the sharp end of the County attack.

Ross County forward Jordan White celebrates netting against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He added: “As strikers, we want to score goals but I think the way we play there is more than just that.

“But thankfully I had the chances and I put them away.

“I am delighted for Alex as well. I think that was his first start in over a year and he did great.

“Simon would have been disappointed not to start against United but he has come off the bench and got an assist.

“It shows there is competition in the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
4
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
5
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
6
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
7
The match took place at the Links next to Aberdeen beach. Image: Google Maps.
Two men given police warnings after disturbance at Aberdeen cricket match
8
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
9
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
10
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]