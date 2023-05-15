Jordan White says Ross County have shown they can mix it with bottom-six rivals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White insists Ross County are out to impose themselves on their bottom-six opponents in the battle for Premiership survival.

White was County’s hat-trick hero, as they overcame Dundee United 3-1 in a crunch match at Tannadice.

The victory saw Malky Mackay’s men move off bottom spot, leapfrogging United who are now two points adrift.

It followed up the Staggies’ fine 2-0 home victory over Livingston last weekend, with momentum now firmly on their side going into the final three games.

White insists his side were not fazed by the pressure they faced in front of a bumper Tannadice crowd, with the forward eager to carry the fine form into their next match against Motherwell at Fir Park.

He said: “For me, coming to away grounds, if there is a big crowd you get the same amount of buzz from that as an opposition player. Especially if you get on top of them and you can hear grumbles in the crowd.

“It gives you a boost and a help as well so you can twist it to your advantage.

“I am delighted for our fans as they travelled down and we have had back-to-back wins.

“It is the right time to be doing that. Since the turn of the year we have done well against the teams in the bottom six.

“Thankfully we have continued to do that but it is just one game at a time.

“It is another win but we are not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“We have one of the toughest games in the split coming up against Motherwell.

“We then still have St Johnstone and Kilmarnock to play so we will take one game at a time and look forward to next week.”

Dingwall men have bounced back in style

County had been four points adrift at the foot of the table prior to the split, following a humiliating 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

White says Mackay set out to quickly lift the Staggies’ squad following that setback, adding: “There is a lot of belief in the changing-room that the manager and his staff instil in us.

“We don’t get too high when we win and we didn’t get too low after that Hearts game.

“We didn’t dwell on it and moved on from it – and we have done great since then.

“I don’t think anything has changed.

“I think the Hearts one was a blip. A lot of people probably thought that was us down after that game.

“But apart from the Hearts game earlier in the season and the Motherwell one, that’s the only time we have had a bad blip.

“Before that we were playing Celtic, Aberdeen and they were tough games.

“But I think performances apart from the Hearts game were good, so we were confident coming in against United. Especially off the back of last week.”

Goals aplenty in Staggies’ frontline

White’s hat-trick was his first for the Staggies, with his last coming for Caley Thistle in a Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh City in 2018.

The 31-year-old feels he is benefitting from competition from Alex Samuel and Simon Murray at the sharp end of the County attack.

He added: “As strikers, we want to score goals but I think the way we play there is more than just that.

“But thankfully I had the chances and I put them away.

“I am delighted for Alex as well. I think that was his first start in over a year and he did great.

“Simon would have been disappointed not to start against United but he has come off the bench and got an assist.

“It shows there is competition in the team.”