Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to maximise his summer transfer budget – with Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes on radar

Dons manager Robson has targeted centre-back Idzes and Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin as part of a summer squad rebuild.

By Sean Wallace
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is determined to maximise his summer transfer budget by signing the right players at the right prices.

With the Dons on the verge of securing European qualification Robson is planning a summer rebuild.

Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes and Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin are both transfer targets.

Highly-rated Idzes is out of contract with the Dutch top-flight club at the end of the season.

However, the Dons face competition from Hibs and clubs from across Europe for the 22-year-old defender.

Aberdeen attempted to sign Idzes during the January window, but a pre-contract move stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked.

Florian Kruger of FC Groningen battles for the ball with Jay Idzes (left) of Go Ahead Eagles in a Dutch top-flight match. Image: Shutterstock

Idzes did not want to commit to the Dons until there was clarity over who the next manager would be.

That clarity has been delivered as Robson recently penned a two-year contract until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

Aberdeen are also understood to be closing in on a deal to sign Livingston skipper Devlin.

Livingston’s Nicky Devlin and Luís Lopes of Aberdeen fight for possession. Image: SNS.

The 29-year-old right-back is out of contract in the summer and turned down a new deal with the Lions.

Premiership rivals Hearts have also targeted Devlin, but talks with the Dons are at an advanced stage.

Aberdeen transfer budget influenced by Europe

Aberdeen are closing in on a third-placed Premiership finish and hold a five-point advantage over fourth-placed Hearts, who they face on Saturday.

Finishing third will bring a Uefa prize of around £3 million and European group stage football – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed Robson’s transfer budget will be influenced by Euro qualification, including whether the Reds land group stage football.

Robson is determined to deliver more bang for Aberdeen’s buck in the summer window.

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles battles for the ball with Josua Kitolano of Sparta Rotterdam in a Dutch top flight match. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “The club tries its bet to give as strong a budget as possible.

“But you have to remember the club wouldn’t run into debt or be reckless with that.

“I wouldn’t want that as an Aberdeen fan.

“The club needs to be right in how it does things.

“When you have a budget it is about finding the right player and right person in that budget.

“That’s what my focus is.

“We need to make sure we do it right and get the best players available without having to put any debt on to this football club.

“It is a well-run football club and we need to keep it that way.”

Talks ongoing with loan stars

Aberdeen defender/midfielder Ross McCrorie’s Pittodrie exit appears to be nearing as Bristol City are confident of completing a deal to secure the 25-year-old.

The Dons and the championship outfit have been in advanced talks on a summer transfer for McCrorie, who has three years left on his Pittodrie deal.

It is understood Bristol City are confident they can push through a £2 million deal to sign McCrorie in the summer.

West Brom and Norwich City were also tracking McCrorie.

Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s search for summer signings is being overseen by head of recruitment Darren Mowbray.

The Dons also now have four full-time scouts operating across Europe.

While spreading the net wide for transfer targets, focus is also on retaining players already at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Wigan Athletic on securing captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract this summer.

The 31-year-old midfielder, currently serving four match ban, is on loan until the end of the campaign.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Shinnie has a year left on his deal at Wigan, who have been relegated from the Championship.

Having dropped to League One, Wigan are open to selling Shinnie, but it is understood they want a six-figure fee.

Aberdeen are also keen on retaining loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Liam Scales (Celtic).

Robson said: “I get a lot of help from director of football Steven Gunn, who is heavily involved in recruitment.

“We have other recruitment guys in behind that and a lot of scouts, who I have known for years.

“We have obviously tried to recruit for the younger age groups here as well, so these are guys I do know.

Hibs’ Elie Youan (l) and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson (r) during the 0-0 draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“There is a good structure at the club and we just have to make sure we make the right decisions once we have targeted the players we want.

“That’s the most important thing, to make sure things are done right.

“We will take our time and make sure things are done right.

“We will find the right people to come and play for Aberdeen.”

