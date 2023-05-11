Livingston captain Nicky Devlin linked with move to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin is reportedly in line to join Aberdeen when his contract with the West Lothian club ends.

According to reports, the Dons are the favourites to sign the defender, who has made 144 appearances for Livi since joining in 2019.

The 29-year-old is out of contract with David Martindale’s side at the end of the season, having turned down a new deal earlier this year.

Talks with the Pittodrie outfit are reportedly at an advanced stage, with Hearts also interested in the former Walsall and Ayr United right-back.

Devlin could become Barry Robson’s first summer signing.

Dons boss Robson confirmed earlier this week he is keen to get his transfer business done early on in the transfer window.

He said: “We are very active and would like to get business done early. But that is not always possible.

“We are forward-thinking as a club and are trying to bring in the right people who can handle playing for Aberdeen and the way we want to do things.”