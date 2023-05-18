Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hits out at ‘poor’ 600 ticket allocation for Tynecastle showdown with Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Barry Robson has hit out at Hearts’ decision to allocate Aberdeen just 600 tickets for the crunch league clash at Tynecastle.

The Dons have one of the biggest travelling supports in the country and are regularly backed by thousands of fans on the road.

However, many fans supporters who planned on backing the Dons at Tynecastle have been denied the opportunity by the low ticket allocation.

Aberdeen’s meagre ticket allocation for the Roseburn Stand quickly sold out.

Hearts rejected the Dons’ appeal for more tickets for their biggest league game of the season.

Robson slated the ticket numbers as “poor” and says clubs must all come together to find a way to maximise away support at games.

The Dons boss insists supporters are the “lifeblood” of football and as many as possible should have the right to watch their team away from home.

Robson said: “I’m a big believer that the game is about two teams, so why have we not got two sets of fans there.

“That is the best way to go.

“You always have to remember that these people, no matter what fans they are, they pay their money to come and watch their football team.

“They want to have a day out, down to Edinburgh, down to Glasgow, down to Dundee. So why would we take that away from them?

“It’s poor. You shouldn’t take that away from the fans.

“They are the lifeblood of everything.

“So whatever game it is, they should have the right to watch their football team.”

‘They work hard all week and just want to support their team’

Third-placed Aberdeen travel to Tynecastle with a five-point advantage over Hearts, who currently occupy fourth spot.

Aberdeen were in the bottom six and 10 points behind Hearts when Robson was appointed interim manager in late January.

Having orchestrated a remarkable resurgence in form, including a seven-game winning streak, Robson was made manager on a permanent basis.

Victory for Aberdeen at Tynecastle will secure third, if Hibs also lose to Rangers at the weekend.

However, Robson faces a fitness sweat on striker Duk, who was substituted off in the 0-0 draw with Hibs having suffered a hamstring injury.

Dons boss Robson will give the 18-goal striker every chance to face Hearts as the 23-year-old will undergo a late fitness test.

Finishing third could bag a potential £4.2 million cash bonus for the Dons.

The club that finishes third will go into the Europa League play-offs, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Qualification for the Europa League groups brings a £3.2 m Uefa prize and guaranteed group stage football until December.

Even if the team loses the play-offs, there is the back-up of dropping into the Conference League group stages which secures £2.8m.

Finishing third is also rewarded with a £3.5m SPFL prize payment – £1m more than the £2.5m for finishing fourth.

Robson wanted many more Aberdeen fans at Tynecastle in a game with so much significance for Aberdeen.

He said: “All I want is what it is good for the fans.

“They work hard all week and just want to support their team.

“That goes for every club across the board.”

‘All the clubs should get together’

Low ticket allocations for away fans is not an issue restricted to Tynecastle.

The last two Premiership matches between champions Celtic and Rangers this season were played without any away fans.

Celtic and Rangers both previously offered only 700 tickets for visiting supporters in recent years.

Robson said: “We need to find a way of letting the opposition fans in all over, no matter what the game is.

“I think all the clubs should get together for that.

“The players want to play with their fans there and the atmosphere is great.”

Early kick-off due to Beyonce show

Aberdeen’s clash at Tynecastle was moved from an initial 3pm kick-off to 12.30pm due to a concert by pop star Beyonce.

The kick-off times was switched following discussions with the local authority as Beyonce is performing at nearby Murrayfield that day, with gates opening at 6.30pm.

Asked if the kick-off time was a problem, Robson said: “Not at all.”