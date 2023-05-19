Report: Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray set to leave club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report: Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray set to leave club

According to a report, Mowbray - who only joined the Dons in the autumn of 2021 - will depart for Southampton.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Aberdeen could be set to lose their head of recruitment. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is set to leave the club for Southampton – according to a report.

The Athletic have reported Mowbray, credited with unearthing the Dons’ lethal strike duo Luis “Duk” Lopes and Bojan Miovski ahead of this season, will be joining the relegated English Premier League side.

The St Mary’s outfit, who will play in the English Championship next season, are understood to have been on the hunt for a new head of recruitment since last year and are said to have zeroed in on former Burnley, Leeds and Middlesbrough man Mowbray, who is the brother of ex-Celtic manager Tony.

Mowbray only joined the Dons in the autumn of 2021, replacing former manager Derek McInnes’ long-time recruitment svengali Russ Richarson, who departed around the same period as the ex-Reds boss.

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin looks set to be announced as Aberdeen’s first summer signing

