Report: Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray set to leave club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is set to leave the club for Southampton – according to a report.

The Athletic have reported Mowbray, credited with unearthing the Dons’ lethal strike duo Luis “Duk” Lopes and Bojan Miovski ahead of this season, will be joining the relegated English Premier League side.

The St Mary’s outfit, who will play in the English Championship next season, are understood to have been on the hunt for a new head of recruitment since last year and are said to have zeroed in on former Burnley, Leeds and Middlesbrough man Mowbray, who is the brother of ex-Celtic manager Tony.

Mowbray only joined the Dons in the autumn of 2021, replacing former manager Derek McInnes’ long-time recruitment svengali Russ Richarson, who departed around the same period as the ex-Reds boss.