How do you fancy owning your own castle in Aberdeenshire?

There's a stunner up for sale near Turriff but you're unlikely to get much change from £1 million

By Keith Findlay
Towie Barclay Castle
Towie Barclay Castle in Auchterless, near Turriff, is up for sale. Image: Savills

Anyone wanting to live like a king or queen in rural Aberdeenshire has the perfect opportunity as there is a “remarkable” castle up for sale near Turriff.

But they’ll need to be flush with cash and dig deep into their savings – it’s just gone on the market at offers over £975,000.

The property concerned is Towie Barclay Castle in Auchterless, near Turriff.

It comes with a three-bedroom cottage, outbuildings and “formal” gardens.

Ample opportunity for keen gardeners

Inside the castle you’ll find a “Great Hall with minstrels’ gallery”, dining kitchen, dining room, drawing room, library, six bedrooms (one en suite and one with a dressing room).

The three outbuildings include a former carriage building, stable block and hayloft.

At one time or another these have been used as a corporate meeting venue and billiard room.

And with 2.7 acres of gardens, together with a shed, garage and greenhouse, there is ample opportunity to put any horticultural skills you may have to good use.

Billiard room at Towie Barclay Castle
Billiard room at Towie Barclay Castle. Image: Savills

American folk musician Marc Ellington bought the castle in the 1960s.

He and his wife, Karen, spent years rebuilding it into a family home for themselves and their two daughters, Iona and Kirstie.

Mr Ellington – who was laird of Gardenstown and Crovie – died, aged 75, in February 2021.

Fiona Gormley, of property agent Savills, said: “The sale of Towie Barclay Castle is without a doubt one of the most exciting launches to the Aberdeenshire market this year, and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase a historic home.

“This remarkable example of restoration work is testament to the dedication of the sellers and will be an incredible acquisition for the next custodian.”

Marc Ellington,. whose family are selling up following his death.  Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson

The historic Aberdeenshire seat of the Barclay clan from 1136, Tower Barclay Castle itself dates from the 15th Century.

But, according to Savills, the “fine, fortified” tower house had by the 1950s fallen into a state of “serious neglect and dereliction”.

Renovation started in the 1970s, with a “complete, and award-winning restoration” programme later undertaken by the Ellington family.

One of the finest domestic building restorations to have taken place in Scotland this century.”

Savills

Savills added: “Internationally recognised as one of the finest domestic building restorations to have taken place in Scotland this century, the transformation of Towie Barclay Castle is a feat of dedication and craftsmanship.

“The castle is an L-plan tower house and although of incredible historic stature it has been a much-loved and cherished family home for over 50 years.

“Wonderful historic details include the coat of arms of the Barclay family; a shot hole for defending the castle against attack; and small spy holes or ‘laird’s lugs’ within the staircase for listening to conversations in the passageway.

History is around every corner at Towie Barclay Castle. Image: Savills

“Rich in original features, highlights include timber beams from the 1500s and a 16th century Italian painted panel of the Last Supper.

“The jewel in the crown is the Great Hall, with its unique vaulted ceiling and minstrels’ gallery, the latter once a secret chapel at the time of the Reformation.”

While the castle has a history going back many centuries, it is also “very functional as a comfortable permanent residence”, Savills said.

The agent highlighted its ” welcoming kitchen (complete with scarlet Aga cooking range) being “the heart of the home”.

A new owner with green fingers will have a field day at Towie Barclay Castle. Image: Savills

Savills added: “The Great Hall on the first floor is an extraordinary piece of history but also works as a fabulous entertaining room, as does the adjacent drawing room.

“Located on the second floor is the library as the ultimate peaceful retreat, while the top floor commands incredible views of the surrounding countryside.

“The castle grounds… encompass a charming courtyard, along with a beautiful formal garden which features pink gravel paths, shaped lawns and cultivated flowerbeds and borders.”

