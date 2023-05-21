Loan star Leighton Clarkson putting thoughts of his future on hold to focus on Aberdeen’s bid to finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loan star Leighton Clarkson putting thoughts of his future on hold to focus on Aberdeen’s bid to finish third

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson has called for Aberdeen supporters to pack out Pittodrie for Wednesday's clash with St Mirren to help get the push for third 'over the line'.

By Sean Wallace
On-loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson insists he wants to get Aberdeen back into Europe before considering his future.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s loan deal at Pittodrie expires at the end of the campaign.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is keen to take the England under-20 international back to Pittodrie for next season.

Clarkson says he has told the Dons gaffer he hasn’t thought about his future – yet.

All he is focused on is securing a third-placed finish and the Dons’ return to the European stage.

Aberdeen currently occupy third spot and hold a two-point advantage over Hearts having lost 2-1 to the Tynecastle club at the weekend.

The Dons host St Mirren on Wednesday in the penultimate game of the season.

Clarkson hopes to get the bid to finish third “over the line” by beating St Mirren.

And he has called for the “12th man” Red Army to pack out the stadium on Wednesday.

Clarkson said: “I just want to get the club into Europe and after that I can start seeing where my future lies.

“I’m going to be serious, I have not even thought about it.

“I have said to people who have asked me in the street and also the manager.

“I have enjoyed every minute of being up here.

“We will see what happens.”

‘It is a cup final and we need to win’

Premiership champions Celtic and Rangers are reportedly considering a summer transfer move for Clarkson.

Clarkson is highly rated by Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, who nicknamed him Philipp Lahm after the World Cup and Champions League winner.

Klopp said in 2021 Clarkson was “one of the biggest talents at the club”.

Clarkson knows all about the importance of European football.

He started for six-time European champions Liverpool in a Group D Champions League clash away to FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

The midfielder is determined to help the Dons back into Europe.

Finishing third will secure a Europa League play-off spot, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

He said: “I just want it done as soon as possible.

“We wanted to go to Hearts and win, we wanted to beat Hibs.

“It wasn’t meant to be, but hopefully against St Mirren we can get it over the line at our place.

“St Mirren are a really good team and horrible to play against.

“They will be set up probably defensive to try to stop us playing.

“It is a cup final for us and we need to go and win it.”

Call for Red Army to pack Pittodrie

Aberdeen had only 600 fans at Tynecastle for the 2-1 loss at Hearts due to a low ticket allocation.

Clarkson hopes Pittodrie will be packed for the visit of St Mirren.

He said: “The supporters are the 12th man for us. They are massive.

“I remember saying to someone that with Scales’ goal (2-0 win over Rangers) the crowd got that one over the line.

“I hope as many people come to the game as possible as we are going to need every single one of them.

“It is our job to get it over the line.

“I don’t think we were bad by any means at Tynecastle.

“It was just one of those games where we couldn’t come out on top.

“We have confidence at home and Pittodrie is a hard place for any team to come to.

“If we can get that bounce when we have the crowd with us then I’m sure we will be OK.”

Clarkson calm before the storm

Aberdeen will welcome back influential captain Graeme Shinnie for the St Mirren clash after he served a four-game ban.

Manager Barry Robson also confirmed Duk (hamstring) and Ross McCrorie (hernia operation) are set to return to face St Mirren.

Clarkson said: “That is massive.

“Duk was big miss against Hearts, but I thought Marley was brilliant considering he had not played for a while.

“We will have Duk back. Graeme will be back and I think Ross will be back.

“They are three key players so hopefully we can get them back in the squad and try to win the game.

The reward for finishing third could potentially be a Uefa prize of around £3 million – on top of the additional SPFL prize money – and Euro group stage action until mid December.

It is a high-stakes clash.

Clarkson is not feeling the pressure.

He said: “Going into a game I am normally quite calm as I see it as just another game where I have to perform to the best of my ability.

“The rewards if you win come after, and then you can celebrate.”

