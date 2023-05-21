Aberdeen FC EXCLUSIVE: Why head of recruitment Darren Mowbray’s exit WON’T hit Aberdeen’s summer transfer dealings – with work on replacement already started Aberdeen chiefs are preparing to lose their recruitment svengali to Southampton. By Ryan Cryle May 21 2023, 1.46pm Share EXCLUSIVE: Why head of recruitment Darren Mowbray’s exit WON’T hit Aberdeen’s summer transfer dealings... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5753452/why-head-of-recruitment-darren-mowbrays-exit-wont-hit-aberdeens-summer-transfer-dealings-with-work-on-replacement-already-started/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen are preparing for the exit of head of recruitment Darren Mowbray. Image: PA [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation