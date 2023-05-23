‘We speak every day’ – Bojan Miovski on bond with Aberdeen strike partner Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We speak every day’ – Bojan Miovski on bond with Aberdeen strike partner Duk

Miovski's fellow 18-goal striker Duk is set to return to action for Wednesday's crucial clash with St Mirren at Pittodrie, having missed the 2-1 defeat at Hearts due to a hamstring injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Striker Bojan Miovski hopes his lethal partnership with Duk can help fire Aberdeen to a third-placed finish.

Cape Verde international Duk is set to return from injury for Wednesday’s crunch Premiership showdown with St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen can confirm third on Wednesday if they defeat St Mirren, and fourth-placed Hearts fail to beat Rangers.

Duk missed the 2-1 loss at Hearts at the weekend after failing a late fitness test on a hamstring injury.

Boss Barry Robson confirmed the former Benfica striker will be fit to link up with Miovski against St Mirren.

The lethal strike partnership have scored 36 times this season – with Miovski and Duk both netting 18 goals each in all competitions.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock with strike partner Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock

Miovski, 23, said: “I really love playing with Duk and I think we create a lot of problems for defenders.

“Duk is more strong, he can hold the ball and I run behind the defenders.

“We support one another on the pitch and he helps me score goals.

“There is no competition between us to see who can score more – there is no rivalry.

“When Duk scores I am so happy for him, and if I score he is happy for me.

“So if we continue scoring the goals everyone will be happy.”

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Duk and Miovski on clubs’ radars

The scoring form of the Dons dynamic duo has not gone unnoticed with a host of clubs monitoring the strikers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Southampton, recently relegated to the Championship, are understood to have Miovski on their radar.

Italian Serie A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window, with their fellow top-flight sides, Bologna and Spezia, and French club Stade de Reims, also thought to be interested in securing his services.

Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson skips by Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Everton and Burnley, recently promoted to the English Premier League, are monitoring Duk with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Duk scooped Aberdeen’s Player of the Year honour at the club’s annual awards ceremony.

The 23-year-old was also named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.

North Macedonian international Miovski has three years left on his Dons deal, while Duk is contracted until summer 2025.

Both Miovski and Duk recently indicated they have no plans to exit Pittodrie in the summer.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: Shutterstock.

Strike duo aim to become more lethal

They have a bond both on and off the pitch, and regularly discuss how to improve as a strike duo.

Miovski is confident it is a partnership that will get even better.

He said: “Duk is a really funny guy.

“We speak every day in training about how we can improve and do new things on the pitch.”

The enormity of finishing third

A resurgence in form orchestrated by manager Robson has moved Aberdeen into pole position in the race to finish third.

When Robson was given the post on an interim basis in late January, the Dons were in the bottom six and 10 points off third.

Now the Reds are closing in on finishing third, which could bring European group stage football until December – should Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Celtic have already qualified for the Champions League having won the Premiership title.

If they complete the domestic treble, the Euro slot for the Scottish Cup winners will go to the club who finish third.

That third-placed club will enter into the Europa League play-offs, just one two-legged tie away from the groups and a £3.2 million Uefa prize payment.

Lose the play-offs and there is the consolation of dropping into the Europa Conference League group stages and landing a £2.7m prize.

Miovski accepts the enormity of the push to close out third.

He said: “Every game is very important and we are going into them to win.

“We play differently now under the manager as we are more aggressive and score goals.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“Every goal I score I feel proud of myself and also my team when we win games.

“We aim to finish third.”

