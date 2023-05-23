Play-off agony too raw for Caley Thistle’s Barry Wilson – who hasn’t watched a minute of Partick Thistle’s bid to reach Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Play-off agony too raw for Caley Thistle’s Barry Wilson – who hasn’t watched a minute of Partick Thistle’s bid to reach Premiership

Scottish Cup finalists Inverness are shaping up for Celtic - but have been left envious by fellow Championship side Partick Thistle's bid for promotion to the top-flight.

By Paul Chalk
A Brian Graham-inspired Partick Thistle are strong favourites to reach the Premiership play-off final as they lead Ayr United 3-0 ahead of Friday's play-off second leg at Somerset Park. Image: SNS
A Brian Graham-inspired Partick Thistle are strong favourites to reach the Premiership play-off final as they lead Ayr United 3-0 ahead of Friday's play-off second leg at Somerset Park. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson admits the pain of missing out on the promotion play-offs is so fresh he is not even watching Partick Thistle push towards the Premiership.

Inverness are preparing for a mouth-watering Scottish Cup final against treble-chasing Celtic on June 3.

They won a friendly fixture 3-1 away to Northern Irish top-table team Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

This week, they have a closed-door bounce game on Wednesday and an in-house session on Saturday to sharpen up physically and tactically for facing the Hoops.

At the start of the month, ICT’s late surge of form took them to within one victory of finishing in the top four in the Championship.

However, a final-night 2-1 defeat against Ayr United saw them miss out and finish sixth in the division. 

Inverness’ Nathan Shaw looks dejected at full-time after their final-night Championship defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS

Since then, Partick have thumped Queen’s Park 8-3 on aggregate and have a 3-0 advantage going into this Friday’s semi-final second leg at Ayr United. 

Former Ross County star Brian Graham has been a key figure, chipping in with four goals in three games for Kris Doolan’s rampant Jags.

‘We gave ourselves too much to do’

Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Wilson feels reaching the Hampden semis, as great as it was to beat Falkirk 3-0, cost the team dearly in their must-win crunch clash with Ayr on May 5.

He said: “Partick Thistle have done the business against Queen’s Park and have a good advantage against Ayr ahead of Friday.

“But I actually haven’t watched the play-off games because I know how I would be feeling if I did watch them. I’m staying away from them.

“We gave ourselves too much to do and everything caught up with us in terms of injuries. We were always playing catch-up.

“With seven or eight games to go, we probably knew we could not afford a defeat. We nearly got there.

“I am still convinced, had we not had the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk, we’d probably have beaten Ayr.

“There was still a wee hangover from the efforts put into the semi-final. It maybe shouldn’t happen, but sometimes it does.”

Caley Thistle players celebrate following their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: Shutterstock.

May has been a ‘logistical nightmare’

Wilson was happy to report no injuries after the game in Dungannon as the entire squad got minutes in their legs as they shape up behind the scenes this week.

He said: “The benefit was all in the game itself in Northern Ireland, because it was a quick stopover.

“We flew out on Friday night, and we were back Saturday night. It was all business, and the important thing was all the boys got game-time.

“Apart from one challenge with a stud on Nathan Shaw’s foot, we came through it with no injuries. It was different opposition, and the game served its purpose.

“It has logistically been a nightmare to get games in May. You can tell the dates are designed for Premiership teams, which we accept. Nine times out of 10 that’s what happens.

“But when it falls like it has for us, it’s really tricky. It didn’t help that we missed out on the play-offs. It happened to Falkirk in 2015 before their cup final against Caley Thistle. They had several weeks to wait between games.

“We have dealt with it. We’ll have a closed-door game on Wednesday night.

“On Saturday, although it will be a training session, it will have a practice-match theme where we will look at certain tactics and certain positions and try to implement that to get our strategy in place for the final the following week. That will help get that into the players’ minds.”

Celtic will be at their best for final

Since clinching a second successive Premiership title, Celtic have changed their team around and had a few defensive issues, including missing influential centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The champions lost 3-0 to Rangers then battled back twice to draw 2-2 with St Mirren at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Wilson, however, is sure Ange Postecoglou’s men, targeting a world-record eighth domestic treble, will be back to their best for the cup final.

He added: “Celtic have obviously lost five goals overall against Rangers and St Mirren.

“There are little things we can look at, but in truth it is so hard, because Celtic are such a strong side, you don’t expect any poor form to continue.

“I have been in that position where you win the league, and you still have three or four games to play. As much as you try not to, the adrenaline goes, that’s human nature.

“I have no doubt that will be back with a vengeance for Celtic in time for the final as they go for the treble.”

