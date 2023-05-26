Joe Harper: Two stars on the badge and back in Europe where Aberdeen belong

With two stars proudly emblazoned on their badge Aberdeen are back in Europe where they belong.

Securing a third-placed finish and European qualification is a tremendous achievement considering where the Dons were in January.

Aberdeen’s main concern when Jim Goodwin was sacked and Barry Robson took the helm was avoiding being dragged into a relegation battle.

Now just four months on they are back in Europe and could potentially land a £5 million bonus and group stage action until December.

Aberdeen will go into the Europa League play-offs if Celtic beat Inverness Caley Thistle to win the Scottish Cup on June 3.

Even if they lose the play-offs they would drop into the Conference League group stages with guaranteed Euro games for five months.

What a turnaround it has been under Robson who has proven the Pittodrie board were right to give him the managerial job on a permanent basis.

There is so much prestige to competing in Europe and the Dons are back on that stage.

European qualification means so much to the supporters, you could see that with the way they celebrated after the 3-0 win against St Mirren.

It has been a tough few years for supporters due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Aberdeen fans also had to endure a humiliating drop in form in January that included the embarrassing Scottish Cup defeat to minnows Darvel.

Now they are back in Europe and it is a cause to celebrate.

Aberdeen supporters will have a broad smile and a spring in their step through the summer as they look forward to Europe next season.

It brings a real buzz of excitement – that anticipation of which team the Dons will face.

Not even the most optimistic Aberdeen fan could have imagined during those dark days in January that the Dons would qualify for Europe.

Robson should be applauded for the way he has completely turned around the fortunes of a club that were struggling badly when he took over.

They now look a completely different team. There is a unity within the squad and they all play for one another.

After taking just one point from the three previous games the pressure was on Aberdeen to deliver in a high stakes match against St Mirren.

They rose to the challenge and controlled the game from the outset.

Their attitude was spot on as they all showed passion, fight and a togetherness.

This Aberdeen team bust a gut for one another.

They put in a tremendous amount of work but also have the skill to accompany that.

It is the perfect balance.

There is a feelgood factor sweeping through Pittodrie and that will continue through the summer and into next season with European football guaranteed.

It was a memorable night at Pittodrie on Wednesday and the celebrations of the fans and players showed how much it means to them.

I spoke to some of the Aberdeen players after the St Mirren game and they were all absolutely buzzing.

You could see by the celebrations in the changing room after just how much finishing third means to the squad.

I also have to mention the Aberdeen supporters who yet again were absolutely fantastic in cheering the Dons to the 3-0 win against St Mirren.

They had Pittodrie absolutely rocking from the first minute and never let up.

They did the same in the recent 2-0 win against Rangers.

The roar is now back at Pittodrie and teams will fear coming to the stadium.

That can only bode well for next season domestically and in Europe.

Signing Shinnie should be a priority

Signing captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal for next season and beyond should be a priority for Aberdeen.

The inspirational skipper returned to action in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren after serving a four-match ban.

And he showed his importance to the team with a superb performance capped off with two goals.

Shinnie leads by example and Aberdeen should be doing everything possible to ensure he is at Pittodrie next season.

His loan deal from Wigan Athletic expires at the end of the season.

Shinnie still has a year left on his contract with Wigan Athletic who were recently relegated from the English Championship.

The Pittodrie board and manager Barry Robson must ensure Saturday’s game at Celtic is not his last in an Aberdeen shirt.

Aberdeen could land a big cash payout if they get European group stage football, should Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

They should use some of that money to secure Shinnie.

Shinnie is absolutely invaluable as he is a leader who drives Aberdeen on.

He will run through a brick wall for the cause, has tremendous enthusiasm and work rate.

On top of that he is also a quality player.

If Aberdeen can secure Shinnie on a permanent contract it would be a major step in building for next season.

Sign off the season on a high

Aberdeen must go all out to finish the season on a high by securing a win or draw against Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Premiership champions have taken just one point from their last three games.

Aberdeen are more than capable of extending Celtic’s mini slump in form.

There is nothing riding on the game in terms of league places for either team.

But Aberdeen can lay down a real marker for next season with a positive result.