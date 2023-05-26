Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski to see specialist over fears ankle injury will wreck his Euro 2024 qualifier dream

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed Bojan Miovski will visit a specialist next week amid fears an ankle injury could wreck his Euro 2024 qualifier dream.

North Macedonian international striker Miovski was stretchered off in the first-half of the 3-0 win against St Mirren.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury when caught late and high on the ankle by Thierry Small, whose yellow card was upgraded to red.

Miovski will miss the final game of the season against Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday.

Robson confirmed there is no break and is hopeful Miovski’s injury is “not as bad as originally feared” following scans.

However the Dons boss fears the injury will rule the striker out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against England and Ukraine.

With 18 goals in all competitions this season Miovski, capped 13 times, was set to lead the attack in the internationals.

North Macedonia face group leaders England at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 19.

Just three days before that, North Macedonia host Ukraine at the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje.

Robson said: “We got a scan and while there wasn’t a break there were some other wee issues in there.

“We’re hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.

“But he has got to go see a specialist on Monday so we will find out more then.

“It wasn’t a great challenge.

“We have to wait to see what the specialist says on Monday.”

Asked if Miovski could be back for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in June, Robson said: “I don’t think there will be a chance of that.

“However it is more about what the specialist says

“We will just have to wait and see what he comes back with.”

Miovski vows to ‘come back strong’

Miovski took to social media to confirm that the ankle was not broken but he faced further tests on his ligaments.

He thanked fans for their messages of support and vowed he would return “strong”.

The striker said: “Unfortunately I finish the season early with ankle injury and it is good news it is not broken.

“I will have further exams tomorrow on my ligaments.

“Thanks everyone for the great message I will come back strong.”

