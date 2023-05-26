Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski to see specialist over fears ankle injury will wreck his Euro 2024 qualifier dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski to see specialist over fears ankle injury will wreck his Euro 2024 qualifier dream

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson fears Miovski's ankle injury will rule him out of North Macedonia's Euro 2024 qualifiers with England and Ukraine this summer

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is stretchered off with an ankle injury against St Mirren. Photo Darrell Benns/ DCT Media
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed Bojan Miovski will visit a specialist next week amid fears an ankle injury could wreck his Euro 2024 qualifier dream.

North Macedonian international striker Miovski was stretchered off in the first-half of the 3-0 win against St Mirren.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury when caught late and high on the ankle by Thierry Small, whose yellow card was upgraded to red.

Miovski will miss the final game of the season against Premiership champions Celtic on Saturday.

Robson confirmed there is no break and is hopeful Miovski’s injury is “not as bad as originally feared” following scans.

However the Dons boss fears the injury will rule the striker out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against England and Ukraine.

With 18 goals in all competitions this season Miovski, capped 13 times, was set to lead the attack in the internationals.

North Macedonia face group leaders England at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 19.

Just three days before that, North Macedonia host Ukraine at the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski receives treatment after a tackle by Thierry Small. Photo – SNS

Robson said: “We got a scan and while there wasn’t a break there were some other wee issues in there.

“We’re hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.

“But he has got to go see a specialist on Monday so we will find out more then.

“It wasn’t a great challenge.

“We have to wait to see what the specialist says on Monday.”

Bojan Miovski injured after a bad challenge by Thierry Small who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Asked if Miovski could be back for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in June, Robson said: “I don’t think there will be a chance of that.

“However it is more about what the specialist says

“We will just have to wait and see what he comes back with.”

Bojan Miovski had to be stretchered off after Thierry Small’s challenge. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Miovski vows to ‘come back strong’

Miovski took to social media to confirm that the ankle was not broken but he faced further tests on his ligaments.

He thanked fans for their messages of support and vowed he would return “strong”.

The striker said: “Unfortunately I finish the season early with ankle injury and it is good news it is not broken.

“I will have further exams tomorrow on my ligaments.

“Thanks everyone for the great message I will come back strong.”

