Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson set for talks with Pittodrie board on summer transfer budget

Third place and Europe are secured but Robson delivered a strong 'season not over yet' message to Aberdeen ahead of trip to Premiership champions Celtic

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson will hold talks with Aberdeen’s board next week to thrash out a transfer budget now European qualification has been confirmed.

He will meet with chairman Dave Cormack, director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows to step up their summer transfer strategy.

Aberdeen could land a European cash boost of up to £5 million and group stage football until December – if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Robson will have to build a squad capable of battling on two fronts next season, domestic and European – potentially for at least five months.

The Dons boss wants to secure loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) on permanent deals.

Recruitment is ongoing with Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin agreeing to join in the summer on a two-year deal.

Aberdeen have also targeted a summer transfer window move for Go Ahead Eagles’ centre-back Jay Idzes.

Idzes is out of contract with the Dutch top flight club at the end of the season, but Hibs are also tracking the defender.

The Dons secured a third-placed finish and return to Europe with a 3-0 win against St Mirren on Wednesday.

Aberdeen will call time on the season with an away clash at Premiership champions Celtic on Saturdy.

Then Robson and the board will ramp up their bid to strengthen for next season.

Florian Kruger of FC Groningen battles for the ball with Jay Idzes (left) of Go Ahead Eagles in a Dutch top flight match. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if Europe will affect his transfer budget, Robson said: “I will sit down with the board, Steven Gunn, Alan Burrows and the chairman next week.

“We will go through that side of things because I don’t want any distractions until the season is over.

“Obviously lots of recruitment is going on in the background.

“That doesn’t stop and is a continuous thing.

“We will be a lot clearer on where we are next week.”

Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin and Duk of Aberdeen in action. Image: SNS.

Deal to secure Leighton Clarkson

There will also be clarity after the Scottish Cup final because if Celtic complete the treble Aberdeen enter the Europa League play-offs.

That is just one two-legged round away from the group stages and a £3.2m UEFA prize payment.

Even defeat in the play-offs comes with the parachute of dropping into the Conference League with a £2.8m prize and group stage action.

If Inverness Caley Thistle win the Scottish Cup the Dons go into the Conference League at the third qualifying round stage.

Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock celebrate the win against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to bring Leighton Clarkson back to Pittodrie from Liverpool next season.

The midfielder has a year left on his contract with the six-time European champions.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Dons also aim to sign captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract.

Shinnie’s loan deal from Wigan Athletic expires at the end of the campaign.

Influential skipper Shinnie has a year left on his contract with Wigan Athletic who were recently relegated to League One.

Wigan are open to selling Shinnie but it would take a six figure sum.

Robson was remaining tight-lipped on moves to retain loan stars permanently.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “It is hard for me to comment on the loan players at the moment due to the respect I have for the other clubs.

“We have to show some respect to the players and their clubs – I will always do that.”

Robson warns ‘the season is not done’

Aberdeen confirmed a third-placed finish and European football on Wednesday night.

Footage of the squad celebrating in the Pittodrie dressing room after beating St Mirren was posted by the club on social media.

However Robson will demand his squad go all out to finish the season on a high at Parkhead.

He said: “I was clear with them – they have been fantastic up until now but the season is not done.

“It is a huge game down at Celtic for us.

“If you don’t prepare right and are not right for that game you will come unstuck.

“It is a really difficult game for us. We know that.

“The message is clear to the players that we need to go down there to perform and make sure we finish the season strong.

“The most important thing is getting a good performance.

“If you do that then results can come from that.”

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Miovski to see specialist about injury

Striker Bojan Miovski is ruled out of the Parkhead clash having been stretchered off with an ankle injury in the defeat of St Mirren.

Miovski, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, will see a specialist on Monday for further assessment on the injury.

Champions Celtic have hit a dip in form since securing the league title crown.

The Hoops have taken just one point from their last three league games.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is stretchered off with an ankle injury against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/ DCT Media.

Robson said: “I always expect an Ange Postecoglou team to be going at it for 95 minutes.

“They’re a terrific squad and have some really good players in there.

“Players who make games really difficult for you and play some good football.

“We  need to take confidence from where we’re at.

“And hopefully put on a performance that can stop them playing and affect the game for us, attacking-wise.”

