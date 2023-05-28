‘We need to strengthen’ – Aberdeen fans react to final day mauling by Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need to strengthen’ – Aberdeen fans react to final day mauling by Celtic

Red Army left disappointed by 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen were brought back to earth with a bump by a ruthless Celtic as Ange Postecoglou’s side ran out 5-0 winners against the Dons on Saturday.

The Dons secured a third-place finish in midweek but struggled against a rampant Hoops side on the day they received the Premiership trophy.

For some Dons fans the sobering defeat highlighted the work which needs to be done to strengthen the squad this summer.

Enrico Tortolano wrote on Facebook: “Barry has done a fine job taking us to third but a very steep learning curve awaits him next season.

“To give himself a chance he now needs to demand the board back him with quality signings as well as keeping our best loan players and getting rid of those not good enough.

“The squad is way too weak with absolutely no threat on the bench.”

Chris Archibald added: “Forget yesterday. Barry and Steve have did great job since taking over.

“Now they have the summer to get their own players in and rid of more deadwood . Can’t wait see proper Barry Robson team next season.”

Margin of victory highlights gulf between the clubs

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie tried to rally his team-mates after Celtic opened the scoring. Image: SNS

While thoughts are turning to the next campaign some fans believe Saturday’s defeat illustrates the size of the task facing Dons boss Barry Robson.

On Facebook Graham Wright wrote: “However we played, we shouldn’t judge ourselves against Celtic. They are far superior to everyone in the league, a Champions League budget against the rest of the SPFL.

“If we could beat everyone out with the Old Firm we would always have a successful season.

“It’s not a level playing field against those two so let’s be realistic about our expectations.

“With our budget finishing third is like winning the league.”

Celtic’s Carl Starfelt scores to make it 3-0 against the Dons. Image: SNS.

Michael Jack added: “Yes get Scales on a permanent basis and cannot play against club loaned from not that would have changed the result but almost forty points of a difference.”

Jeff Bruce wrote: “Nothing to report, other than Celtic are bad for our league.”

Finn Froekjaer-Jensen wrote: “Could have been 10… the team has been struggling since the split.

“However, only important issue was ending in third position, and that was achieved.

“So congrats to the team despite an awful game today, where they looked like a team heading for their holidays already.”

 

 

 

