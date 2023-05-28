‘We need to strengthen’ – Aberdeen fans react to final day mauling by Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen were brought back to earth with a bump by a ruthless Celtic as Ange Postecoglou’s side ran out 5-0 winners against the Dons on Saturday.

The Dons secured a third-place finish in midweek but struggled against a rampant Hoops side on the day they received the Premiership trophy.

For some Dons fans the sobering defeat highlighted the work which needs to be done to strengthen the squad this summer.

Enrico Tortolano wrote on Facebook: “Barry has done a fine job taking us to third but a very steep learning curve awaits him next season.

“To give himself a chance he now needs to demand the board back him with quality signings as well as keeping our best loan players and getting rid of those not good enough.

“The squad is way too weak with absolutely no threat on the bench.”

Chris Archibald added: “Forget yesterday. Barry and Steve have did great job since taking over.

“Now they have the summer to get their own players in and rid of more deadwood . Can’t wait see proper Barry Robson team next season.”

Let's be honest, to lose seventeen league matches in one season is not the mark of a resolute side. You have to scroll to eighth in the table to a team losing as many. Heroic ascent to third based on back to basics, but we are way off a well balanced, best quality squad.. — David Ross (@DavidRo62754705) May 27, 2023

Don't let your head drop Barry. As I said weeks ago, keep it real. First target, best of the rest, tick. From where we were a few months ago, that is huge success. You've shown what you can do; next stage please. COYR — George Greig (@GeorgeG354) May 27, 2023

Pretty dire, need this sorted next year. It’s like we have an inferiority complex v them. You need to have belief down there. — craig (@craigjaay) May 27, 2023

Exactly the same yes it’s disappointing to get beat like this but after the year we’ve had I’ll take 3rd it was not expected in February — graham watt junior (@GrahamjnrWatt) May 27, 2023

Margin of victory highlights gulf between the clubs

While thoughts are turning to the next campaign some fans believe Saturday’s defeat illustrates the size of the task facing Dons boss Barry Robson.

On Facebook Graham Wright wrote: “However we played, we shouldn’t judge ourselves against Celtic. They are far superior to everyone in the league, a Champions League budget against the rest of the SPFL.

“If we could beat everyone out with the Old Firm we would always have a successful season.

“It’s not a level playing field against those two so let’s be realistic about our expectations.

“With our budget finishing third is like winning the league.”

Michael Jack added: “Yes get Scales on a permanent basis and cannot play against club loaned from not that would have changed the result but almost forty points of a difference.”

Jeff Bruce wrote: “Nothing to report, other than Celtic are bad for our league.”

Finn Froekjaer-Jensen wrote: “Could have been 10… the team has been struggling since the split.

“However, only important issue was ending in third position, and that was achieved.

“So congrats to the team despite an awful game today, where they looked like a team heading for their holidays already.”

Feet back on the ground, very mixed season, some absolutely dreadful results but character shown to finish third and on the right track. But these results need to be cut out quick next season — NP Hams (@NPHams) May 27, 2023