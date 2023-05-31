Coach Stuart Duff ‘extremely proud’ of Aberdeen U16s’ invincibles season – as he urges them to follow Alfie Bavidge path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coach Stuart Duff ‘extremely proud’ of Aberdeen U16s’ invincibles season – as he urges them to follow Alfie Bavidge path

Aberdeen's young guns won the Club Academy Scotland League title with a 5-1 win over Queens Park.

By Sean Wallace
The Aberdeen U16s title-winning side at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC
The Aberdeen U16s title-winning side at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s triumphant under-16 league title-winning side have been hailed for their attitude, professionalism and maturity.

U16 coach Stuart Duff has urged the young guns to now follow in the footsteps of teen star Alfie Bavidge by pushing for a first-team breakthrough.

The Dons secured the U16 Club Academy Scotland League title at the weekend.

Aberdeen’s rising stars were unbeaten in the league campaign on their run to title glory.

Duff insists it was a deserved reward for putting in the hard graft to go with their natural talent.

Duff said: “The title success is thoroughly deserved and I’m extremely proud of the boys.

“It is just reward for them as they are a very technical group with some real winners.

“They are an extremely good group and a pleasure to work with.

“The players have shown a real maturity and professionalism.

“They work so hard and have taken all the information we have given them on board.

“Ultimately it’s down to their hard work and natural given talent that has got them to this place.”

Undefeated league winners

In January, Club Academy Scotland introduced a new league for U16s.

It comprised 10 clubs facing each other home and away.

Aberdeen emerged as invincible table-toppers.

Duff said: “The coaches’ role is to nurture and produce talent that can make the step up into the first team.

“And hopefully go on and make a really good career for themselves.

“I’m really encouraged by what I see coming through.

Recent academy graduate Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

“They have won the league and have also been introduced to the U18s.

“There is a lot of hard work goes into it from that from both the players and parents.

“The parents deserve a special mention, because it is a big sacrifice they do on a daily and weekly basis to get the kids to training and games.

“They are a huge support to the coaching staff as well. It is a real team effort.”

Beating Rangers to the league title

Last month ,the U16s travelled to Greece for the prestigious Elite Neon Cup.

The young Dons topped their group with two wins and a draw from three games.

Ultimately they lost out to Olympiacos in the quarter-final.

Domestically, Aberdeen U16s needed to beat Queens Park at the weekend to secure the title – and delivered with an emphatic 5-1 win.

Duff said:  “Rangers had been pushing us all the way and we knew a draw wouldn’t be good enough. We had to win.

“Credit to Rangers as they pushed us all the way. Our players have fed off that.

“We have utilised the younger players as well.

“On a weekly basis we have had five or six of them playing, which is really encouraging.

“They will be in the U16s next year.

“From an academy point of view it has been an excellent process to introduce the younger players and give them a sample of it.

“They are more than capable of playing at that level.”

Assisted by winger Jonny Hayes

Aberdeen born Duff, 41, played for the Dons from 2008 to 2010.

Youth Phase manager Duff has been assisted with the U16s by first team star Jonny Hayes.

Winger/full-back Hayes recently penned a one-year contract extension until summer 2024.

Jonny Hayes at full-time after Aberdeen defeated Rangers 2-0. Image: SNS

Duff said: “Jonny has been a delight to work with.

“He is just on the beginning of his coaching journey, but I think that will take him far.”

Aberdeen U16 coach Stuart Duff during his time as a Dons player. Image: SNS

‘Out of their comfort zone’

The primary role of the youth academy is to develop players and push talent through to the first team.

However, Duff insists forging a winning mentality at an early age is also important.

He said: “The introduction of a competitive league at this age is helpful.

“You start to get a test of character more as they are going out of their comfort zone and there are more demands.

“It is almost like installing a winning mentality in them.

“Our training is extremely competitive.

Aberdeen’s academy coach Stuart Duff coaches youngsters in Reykjavik, Iceland. Image: AFC

“We try to drive it from there with a real intensity and hard work.

“Then we can replicate that when we come into a game on Saturday.”

Inspired by teen star Alfie Bavidge

Teenage striker Bavidge, 17, earned his first team debut this season and has made five substitute appearances.

Bavidge penned a three-year contract extension earlier this month tying him to the Dons until summer 2026.

Duff says the emerging forward acts as an inspiration to the club’s U16 stars.

He said: “They see the hard work and dedication Alfie has put in.

“He is tied down to a new deal, has been introduced to the first team and trains with them as well.

“Alfie is one the players do look up to, particularly the younger ones.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“They are aware that the pathway for the younger players is there.

“That if they put in the hard work and dedication their ability will shine through.

“Unfortunately, with the nature of the beast, not every kid is going to make it through.

“But the more we can introduce into the first team, the better.

“Barry (Robson, first-team manager) is more than aware of the talent that is coming through from the academy.

“Barry has his ear to the ground with that.

“It is pleasing from our point of view that we have a manager willing to put in a young boy if he feels he is good enough.”

