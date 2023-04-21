Veteran Jonny Hayes still top of Aberdeen’s fitness charts at 35 – and can play for many more years says Barry Robson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran Jonny Hayes is top of the Pittodrie fitness charts at 35-years-old and boss Barry Robson reckons the winger has many more years left.

Hayes has signed a one-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

Robson insists it was a “very easy” decision to offer the Republic of Ireland international a new contract.

Despite being in his mid-thirties evergreen Hayes is still posting the best fitness numbers at the club.

And Robson reckons he can continue playing at a high level for at least another three years until he is closing in on 40-years-old.

Robson said: “Jonny still has the best numbers at the football club in terms of his athleticism.

“He is a terrific professional and looks after himself really well.

“When you watch Jonny in training he still looks like he’s 25.

“Young players can learn from him.

“He has a real positive attitude and outlook.

“Jonny is still performing well. And that is what happens when you look after yourself.

“I was lucky enough to play until I was 37, nearly 38.

“And I can see Jonny maybe going past that.

“He’s definitely earned it (new contract).”

‘Jonny still has a great engine’

Robson was initially appointed interim manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Following a major upturn in fortunes the Pittodrie board recently confirmed he would be Pittodrie boss until at least the end of the season.

Robson has a say in which players will be offered new contracts and is also involved in sourcing signing targets for next season.

There are a number of player with futures up in the air including captain Graeme Shinnie.

Midfielder Shinnie is on loan from Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his Wigan contract and Aberdeen are desperate to secure Shinnie on a permanent contract.

Shinnie is suspended for Sunday’s clash with Rangers having been hit by a four-match ban this week.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald’s short term deal also expires at the end of the campaign as does the loan deal for Watford defender Mattie Pollock.

Striker Marley Watkins and winger Matty Kennedy also have deals set to expire – and there are a number of players with loan deals running out.

Hayes is the first player to sign an extended deal and commit his future to the club under Robson.

The Dons boss said: “It was an easy decision.

“Jonny is positive, a good player and still has a great engine.

“I always say to younger players, the more you look after yourself the more you will get out of the game, if you can steer clear of serious injuries.

“I am sure Jonny does all the right things away from the game with how he eats, drinks and sleeps.

“That’s where you get your longevity from – by being an ultimate professional.

“I got mine from that.

“That’s what Jonny is and that’s what he is doing.

“And that’s why he’s getting the extra years out of his career.”

Hayes’ youth coaching time reduced

Hayes re-joined Aberdeen for a second spell in summer 2020 having spent three seasons at Celtic.

The winger, who can also play as a full-back and wing-back, has made 322 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 37 goals.

He has made 31 appearances for the Reds this season and is line to retain his starting slot against Rangers on Sunday.

Hayes is also a coach within the Dons’ Youth Academy and an ambassador for the AFC Community Trust.

The winger has played a key role in the Dons six game winning streak that has elevated the club up to third in the Premiership.

Robson revealed he has cut back Hayes’ youth coaching for now so all his energy goes into the Dons’ bid for European qualification.

He said: “Jonny does all those things (youth coaching and Community Trust).

“Obviously we have cut his coaching back a bit because the most important part of it for him at the minute is still to be playing regularly.

“And to be ready for certain games we need him in.

“But Jonny does enjoy the coaching side and there is only certain times he does that.

“And other times he has to go back and get his feet up and get ready for the game.

“Because first and foremost he is still a first team Aberdeen player.

“And that’s the most important thing at the moment.”