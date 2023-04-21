Veteran Jonny Hayes still top of Aberdeen’s fitness charts at 35 – and can play for many more years says Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Veteran Jonny Hayes still top of Aberdeen’s fitness charts at 35 – and can play for many more years says Barry Robson

Dons manager says it was an easy decision to hand the winger a contract extension until summer 2024.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Veteran Jonny Hayes is top of the Pittodrie fitness charts at 35-years-old and boss Barry Robson reckons the winger has many more years left.

Hayes has signed a one-year contract extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

Robson insists it was a “very easy” decision to offer the Republic of Ireland international a new contract.

Despite being in his mid-thirties evergreen Hayes is still posting the best fitness numbers at the club.

And Robson reckons he can continue playing at a high level for at least another three years until he is closing in on 40-years-old.

(L-R) Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Jonny still has the best numbers at the football club in terms of his athleticism.

“He is a terrific professional and looks after himself really well.

“When you watch Jonny in training he still looks like he’s 25.

“Young players can learn from him.

“He has a real positive attitude and outlook.

“Jonny is still performing well. And that is what happens when you look after yourself.

“I was lucky enough to play until I was 37, nearly 38.

“And I can see Jonny maybe going past that.

“He’s definitely earned it (new contract).”

Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park this week. Image: SNS.

‘Jonny still has a great engine’

Robson was initially appointed interim manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Following a major upturn in fortunes the Pittodrie board recently confirmed he would be Pittodrie boss until at least the end of the season.

Robson has a say in which players will be offered new contracts and is also involved in sourcing signing targets for next season.

Duk celebrates with Jonny Haye after scoring in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

There are a number of player with futures up in the air including captain Graeme Shinnie.

Midfielder Shinnie is on loan from Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his Wigan contract and Aberdeen are desperate to secure Shinnie on a permanent contract.

Shinnie is suspended for Sunday’s clash with Rangers having been hit by a four-match ban this week.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald’s short term deal also expires at the end of the campaign as does the loan deal for Watford defender Mattie Pollock.

Striker Marley Watkins and winger Matty Kennedy also have deals set to expire – and there are a number of players with loan deals running out.

Hayes is the first player to sign an extended deal and commit his future to the club under Robson.

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract.

The Dons boss said: “It was an easy decision.

“Jonny is positive, a good player and still has a great engine.

“I always say to younger players, the more you look after yourself the more you will get out of the game, if you can steer clear of serious injuries.

“I am sure Jonny does all the right things away from the game with how he eats, drinks and sleeps.

“That’s where you get your longevity from – by being an ultimate professional.

“I got mine from that.

“That’s what Jonny is and that’s what he is doing.

“And that’s why he’s getting the extra years out of his career.”

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes in action. Pic by SNS

Hayes’ youth coaching time reduced

Hayes re-joined Aberdeen for a second spell in summer 2020 having spent three seasons at Celtic.

The winger, who can also play as a full-back and wing-back, has made 322 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 37 goals.

He has made 31 appearances for the Reds this season and is line to retain his starting slot against Rangers on Sunday.

Hayes is also a coach within the Dons’ Youth Academy and an ambassador for the AFC Community Trust.

The winger has played a key role in the Dons six game winning streak that has elevated the club up to third in the Premiership.

Robson revealed he has cut back Hayes’ youth coaching for now so all his energy goes into the Dons’ bid for European qualification.

Jonny Hayes pictured at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Picture by SNS

He said: “Jonny does all those things (youth coaching and Community Trust).

“Obviously we have cut his coaching back a bit because the most important part of it for him at the minute is still to be playing regularly.

“And to be ready for certain games we need him in.

“But Jonny does enjoy the coaching side and there is only certain times he does that.

“And other times he has to go back and get his feet up and get ready for the game.

“Because first and foremost he is still a first team Aberdeen player.

“And that’s the most important thing at the moment.”

