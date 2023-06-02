Owner ‘hugely disappointed’ as Inverness events company goes in to administration

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The impact of Covid-19 has been blamed for the collapse of Inverness-based North Highland Events and Promotions.

Director Liam Christie has entered the company into voluntary liquidation after admitting it was “struggling” to recover from the effect of the pandemic.

Mr Christie set up the business in 2016 and claims he has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for both local and national charities.

However, Glasgow-based administrators Quantuma have now been appointed following a meeting which agreed the company should be wound up.

‘Hugely disappointed’

Mr Christie, who previously worked in retail and banking, said: “I am hugely disappointed at having to place my business into voluntary liquidation and the impact this will have on my many loyal customers, many of whom have been long-standing personal friends, colleagues and or people with whom I’ve had strong business relationships.”

North Highland was due to hold the two-day Isle Be Back music festival in Muir of Ord last month but the event was cancelled due to poor ticket sales and cancellations.

Visitors to the website are now greeted with a notice telling them to contact Quantuma for refunds.

Mr Christie, who first started arranging music events in the 80s as a hobby, said he “remains committed” on working towards making sure previous customers “recover their funds”.

He said: “On both a personal and professional basis, I have obviously been majorly affected by this week’s events.

“At this stage, I am reflecting on the fact that, either directly or indirectly, I have played a part in raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

“But like so many others in the events sectors, North Highland Events has struggled to recover following the pandemic, ultimately leading me to have to take the very difficult, final decision earlier this week.”

‘Committed’ to help recover funds

Mr Christie said he was taking time to consider his future.

He added: “At this stage, I am neither thinking nor commenting about what comes next, but continue to consider the personal and wider impact of winding up my business.

“I remain committed to continuing to work with Quantuma in terms of doing what we can to deal with North Highland Events’ previous customers and help them recover their funds.”

A statement on Companies House, filed for North Highland, read: “It has been proved to the satisfaction of the meeting that the company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business and it is advisable to wind up the same and, accordingly, that the company be wound voluntarily.”

Quantuma have been contacted for further comment.