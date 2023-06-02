Owner ‘hugely disappointed’ as Inverness events company goes in to administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner ‘hugely disappointed’ as Inverness events company goes in to administration

Lewis Christie, who has run the business for seven years 'remains committed' to helping customers recover funds.

By Kelly Wilson
Liam Christie's company has went in to administration. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Liam Christie's company has went in to administration. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The impact of Covid-19 has been blamed for the collapse of Inverness-based North Highland Events and Promotions.

Director Liam Christie has entered the company into voluntary liquidation after admitting it was “struggling” to recover from the effect of the pandemic.

Mr Christie set up the business in 2016 and claims he has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for both local and national charities.

However, Glasgow-based administrators Quantuma have now been appointed following a meeting which agreed the company should be wound up.

‘Hugely disappointed’

Mr Christie, who previously worked in retail and banking, said: “I am hugely disappointed at having to place my business into voluntary liquidation and the impact this will have on my many loyal customers, many of whom have been long-standing personal friends, colleagues and or people with whom I’ve had strong business relationships.”

North Highland was due to hold the two-day Isle Be Back music festival in Muir of Ord last month but the event was cancelled due to poor ticket sales and cancellations.

Visitors to the website are now greeted with a notice telling them to contact Quantuma for refunds.

Those still waiting on Isle Be Back refunds are encouraged to contact administrators. Image: Google

Mr Christie, who first started arranging music events in the 80s as a hobby, said he “remains committed” on working towards making sure previous customers “recover their funds”.

He said: “On both a personal and professional basis, I have obviously been majorly affected by this week’s events.

“At this stage, I am reflecting on the fact that, either directly or indirectly, I have played a part in raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

“But like so many others in the events sectors, North Highland Events has struggled to recover following the pandemic, ultimately leading me to have to take the very difficult, final decision earlier this week.”

‘Committed’ to help recover funds

Mr Christie said he was taking time to consider his future.

He added: “At this stage, I am neither thinking nor commenting about what comes next, but continue to consider the personal and wider impact of winding up my business.

“I remain committed to continuing to work with Quantuma in terms of doing what we can to deal with North Highland Events’ previous customers and help them recover their funds.”

A statement on Companies House, filed for North Highland, read: “It has been proved to the satisfaction of the meeting that the company cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business and it is advisable to wind up the same and, accordingly, that the company be wound voluntarily.”

Quantuma have been contacted for further comment.

