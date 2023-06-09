Aberdeen kings of Europe again as U15s stars win prestigious overseas tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen kings of Europe again as U15s stars win prestigious overseas tournament

Dons youth phase manager Stuart Duff says first team gaffer Barry Robson keeps close tabs on every age group in the academy.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's U15's raise the trophy after winning the final. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen are kings of Europe again as the club’s U15s triumphed at the prestigious OSM 75 tournament in the Netherlands.

In the year the club celebrated 40 years since winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, the Dons’ rising stars also tasted Euro glory.

Aberdeen U15s overcame Dutch club De Graafschap on penalties in the final to lift the trophy.

De Graafschap went ahead in the final, but the young Dons hit a late leveller and held their nerve to claim the silverware in the shoot-out.

The young Reds were undefeated over two days of group stage action where they faced FC Honka (Finland) and Dutch sides VV Alexandria 66, ADO Den Haag, FC Utrecht, OSM 75 and De Graafschap.

Aberdeen’s triumphant U15 team who won the prestigious trophy in the Netherlands. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s’ U15s tournament triumph comes just a week after the Dons U16s won the  Club Academy Scotland League title.

Aberdeen’s U16s were also unbeaten in the league campaign on their run to title glory.

The importance of European action

Youth phase manager and U16 coach Stuart Duff was across in the Netherlands with the U15s for the OSM 75 tournament win.

Duff believes overseas tournaments offer vital experience for Aberdeen’s emerging talents.

He said: “As well as the U15s playing in Holland, the U14s were recently in Norway.

“Playing against foreign teams with different styles and technique is a great experience.”

Aberdeen’s rising U15s after trophy success in Holland. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen’s youth academy continues to produce talent for the first team with teenage striker Alfie Bavidge recently making his first team breakthrough.

The 17-year-old scored more than 30 goals for the U18s in the recently completed season.

Teenage winger Ryan Duncan, another product of the youth system, become a first-team regular during the 2022/23 campaign.

Duff says first team boss Barry Robson, previously the club’s development phase manager, keeps close tabs on all of the young players at the club.

He said: “Barry is more than aware of what is coming through and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock.

“That is from every youth group, coach and all the way down to the U9s.

“Everyone has an input into it.

“Neil Simpson (pathways manager) has moved roles, but before that he put things in place that we are now seeing the rewards from.

“The more kids we can get into the first team it is a positive for Aberdeen.

“We hope there are many more to come.”

Praise from chairman Dave Corack

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack took to social media to praise the triumphant U15s squad.

The United States-based chairman underlined every age group in the Pittodrie youth set-up has the chance to play in elite tournaments in Europe.

Cormack said: “Very well done. Congrats to players, coaches and to our academy director Gavin Levey and director of football Steven Gunn who over many seasons have driven quality and performance.

“Every age group has the opportunity to play in elite tournaments in Europe against the best teams… Stand Free!”

Success in Norway for Dons’ U14s

In further Euro success, Aberdeen U14s recently secured bronze at the Flint Micasa Cup in Norway, finishing behind Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Dons U14s were beaten in the semi-finals by a late winner from Arsenal.

It was the only defeat for the Pittodrie young guns at the tournament, as they racked up eight wins from nine games.

The free-scoring Dons netted 21 times, only conceding twice.

Aberdeen’s U11s are currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands to compete in the Jorrit Hendrix Tournament.

Positivity sweeping through Pittodrie

Youth phase manager Duff believes a feel-good factor is sweeping through the club from the youth players up to the first team.

Aberdeen’s young guns are excelling in overseas tournaments and the first team finished third in the Premiership to secure European qualification.

The Dons will play in the group stages of the Europa League or Conference League next season with guaranteed Euro action until December.

They enter the Europa League play-offs on August 24, just one two-legged tie away from the group stages.

If the Reds lose the Europa League play-off, they drop into the Conference League groups.

Duff said: “Many of the kids in the academy are big, big Aberdeen fans.

“There has been a real feel-good factor about the club as a whole since Barry took over the managerial role.

“That has been driven by the results of the first team and has filtered all the way down.

Sunglasses at the ready for European campaign in the sun for Angus MacDonald. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“There is a real togetherness with everything that happens at Aberdeen.

“It is a really positive place to work and everyone is pulling together.

“I am delighted for the first team to get into Europe.

“Aberdeen as a city will benefit from It.

“Hopefully they can go and have a good run in Europe and see where it takes us.”

