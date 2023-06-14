Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Euro group stage action can help land summer signing targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Euro group stage action can help land summer signing targets

Aberdeen have agreed a fee for Slovenian striker Ester Sokler and have targeted Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic as the Dons manager sets about rebuilding his squad.

By Sean Wallace
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident European group stage action can help land signing targets this summer.

Robson is set to oversee a squad rebuild to ensure the Dons are ready to compete on two fronts next season.

The Dons will bank at least £5 million from group stage qualification and are guaranteed European games until at least mid-December.

Robson reckons reaching the group stages in Europe is a major selling point when trying to convince transfer targets to sign for Aberdeen.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with Slovenian top flight side NK Radomlje for striker Ester Sokler.

The 24-year-old, who had a year left on his deal at NK Radomlje, has also agreed personal terms with Aberdeen.

Sokler’s move to Pittodrie is now subject to a work permit being issued with that process understood to be ongoing.

Slovenian club Maribor were also interested in signing the striker this summer.

The former Slovenian U21 international, who scored 10 goals in 30 games last season,  reportedly informed NK Radomlje he wanted to move to Aberdeen to play in Europe.

Aberdeen target Croatian midfielder

Aberdeen are also understood to be leading the race to sign Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic despite interest from his former club Hajduk Split.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Croatian top flight club NK Varazdin.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Left-footed attacking midfielder Teklic has a year left on his contract.

No fee has been agreed between Aberdeen and Varazdin yet.

Teklic was Varazdin’s star performer  last season with eight goals from 30 appearances and the club’s manager Mario Kovacevic had hoped to retain him.

Croatian U23 international Teklic has expressed a desire to leave Varazdin.

And with only a year left on his deal the Croatian club will look to cash in this summer.

 

Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes is also on Robson’s summer window wish-list.

Aberdeen came close to signing Idzes on a pre-contract in January but that deal stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes is now a free agent and the Dons have tabled a lucrative offer to the 24-year-old.

However there are other clubs across Europe interested in left-sided defender Idzes who is weighing up his options.

Jay Idzes in action for Go Ahead Eagles against SCHeerenveen at the weekend. Photo – Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s defensive transfer targets

Robson is also interested in a potential loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish.

Fish, 20, spent a successful season on loan at Hibs who want to take him back to Easter Road.

Aberdeen are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in a loan move for teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 16 appearances in Premier League 2 for Liverpool last season.

Harvey Blair of Liverpool and Sepp van den Berg of Preston North End await the high ball. Photo: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have also been linked with Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki, 23, who is a free-agent after turning down a new contract.

The Dons are also tracking Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney, 24, who began his career at Everton.

Robson needs to significantly strengthen his squad this summer to fight for success on both the European and domestic front.

Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney (5) celebrates scoring against Crewe Alexandra. Image: Shutterstock

Asked if Europe can entice players to sign for Aberdeen, Robson said: “It will be important.

“Players want to come to play in Europe.

“Players also want to play for a club like Aberdeen.

“For me it is also about getting the right people in with the right mindset.

“Players who want to win and want to perform.

“It is great to have Aberdeen back in Europe again.”

Manchester United defender Will Fish in action for Hibs during a loan spell. Image-SNS

Waiting game on Clarkson bid

Aberdeen boss Robson has already began his rebuild with the capture of right-back Nicky Devlin.

Former Livingston captain Devlin was secured on a two-year deal to become the first arrival of what will be a busy summer.

Aberdeen have made bids to secure loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) on permanent contracts.

Robson recently confirmed the Dons are involved in ongoing “positive discussions” with those loan targets they aim to sign.

Aberdeen have a deal in principal in place with Liverpool to secure midfielder  Clarkson this summer.

However, that is subject to the 21-year-old agreeing terms.

Aberdeen fans hope they will see Leighton Clarkson back in a Dons kit next season. Image: SNS.

A number of English Championship clubs are interested in a summer deal for Clarkson who impressed on loan at Aberdeen last summer.

Reading, recently relegated to League One, have also targeted Clarkson who has a year left on his Liverpool contract.

Clarkson is currently assessing his options.

Shinnie deal could be in limbo

Aberdeen have also made a move to sign midfielder Shinnie on a permanent deal and have tabled a three-year contract.

Shinnie, who was on loan in the second half of the campaign, captained Aberdeen to third place and Euro group stage qualification.

The midfielder has a year left on his deal with Wigan who were recently relegated to League One.

Wigan are open to Shinnie signing for the Dons.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, who Aberdeen are looking to make a deal for
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Photo -Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However the 31-year-old’s permanent switch to Aberdeen could be affected by a transfer embargo on Wigan Athletic.

Wigan face an imminent transfer embargo by the English Football League due to HMRC-related matters.

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney and the club’s hierarchy could be unlikely to sanction a deal for Shinnie until they know whether or not they can sign players.

Shinnie is one of only 15 first-team players on Wigan’s books.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie hands his boots to a Dons fan after the game against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Attractions of signing for Aberdeen

Robson hopes recent success and the club’s fan base can also help in signing talks to convince targets, and former loan stars, commit to the Dons.

He said: “Players will also have seen how good the fans and the city have been over the last three months.

“It will show them what they can get at Aberdeen when the club is doing well.

“We need to do that again next season.

“We need to be back up there fighting at the top end of the table where we finished.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…