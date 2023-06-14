Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Euro group stage action can help land summer signing targets

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident European group stage action can help land signing targets this summer.

Robson is set to oversee a squad rebuild to ensure the Dons are ready to compete on two fronts next season.

The Dons will bank at least £5 million from group stage qualification and are guaranteed European games until at least mid-December.

Robson reckons reaching the group stages in Europe is a major selling point when trying to convince transfer targets to sign for Aberdeen.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with Slovenian top flight side NK Radomlje for striker Ester Sokler.

The 24-year-old, who had a year left on his deal at NK Radomlje, has also agreed personal terms with Aberdeen.

Sokler’s move to Pittodrie is now subject to a work permit being issued with that process understood to be ongoing.

Slovenian club Maribor were also interested in signing the striker this summer.

The former Slovenian U21 international, who scored 10 goals in 30 games last season, reportedly informed NK Radomlje he wanted to move to Aberdeen to play in Europe.

Aberdeen target Croatian midfielder

Aberdeen are also understood to be leading the race to sign Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic despite interest from his former club Hajduk Split.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Croatian top flight club NK Varazdin.

Left-footed attacking midfielder Teklic has a year left on his contract.

No fee has been agreed between Aberdeen and Varazdin yet.

Teklic was Varazdin’s star performer last season with eight goals from 30 appearances and the club’s manager Mario Kovacevic had hoped to retain him.

Croatian U23 international Teklic has expressed a desire to leave Varazdin.

And with only a year left on his deal the Croatian club will look to cash in this summer.

Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes is also on Robson’s summer window wish-list.

Aberdeen came close to signing Idzes on a pre-contract in January but that deal stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes is now a free agent and the Dons have tabled a lucrative offer to the 24-year-old.

However there are other clubs across Europe interested in left-sided defender Idzes who is weighing up his options.

Aberdeen’s defensive transfer targets

Robson is also interested in a potential loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish.

Fish, 20, spent a successful season on loan at Hibs who want to take him back to Easter Road.

Aberdeen are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in a loan move for teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 16 appearances in Premier League 2 for Liverpool last season.

Aberdeen have also been linked with Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki, 23, who is a free-agent after turning down a new contract.

The Dons are also tracking Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney, 24, who began his career at Everton.

Robson needs to significantly strengthen his squad this summer to fight for success on both the European and domestic front.

Asked if Europe can entice players to sign for Aberdeen, Robson said: “It will be important.

“Players want to come to play in Europe.

“Players also want to play for a club like Aberdeen.

“For me it is also about getting the right people in with the right mindset.

“Players who want to win and want to perform.

“It is great to have Aberdeen back in Europe again.”

Waiting game on Clarkson bid

Aberdeen boss Robson has already began his rebuild with the capture of right-back Nicky Devlin.

Former Livingston captain Devlin was secured on a two-year deal to become the first arrival of what will be a busy summer.

Aberdeen have made bids to secure loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) on permanent contracts.

Robson recently confirmed the Dons are involved in ongoing “positive discussions” with those loan targets they aim to sign.

Aberdeen have a deal in principal in place with Liverpool to secure midfielder Clarkson this summer.

However, that is subject to the 21-year-old agreeing terms.

A number of English Championship clubs are interested in a summer deal for Clarkson who impressed on loan at Aberdeen last summer.

Reading, recently relegated to League One, have also targeted Clarkson who has a year left on his Liverpool contract.

Clarkson is currently assessing his options.

1/2 A big thank you to everyone involved @AberdeenFC for making this season an unforgettable one. From the staff who helped me so much, to the players who welcomed me from day one and the fans who have gave me nothing but respect and appreciation 🔴 I have made mates for life… pic.twitter.com/jYCf0oU0ZC — Leighton Clarkson (@LeightonC20) May 28, 2023

Shinnie deal could be in limbo

Aberdeen have also made a move to sign midfielder Shinnie on a permanent deal and have tabled a three-year contract.

Shinnie, who was on loan in the second half of the campaign, captained Aberdeen to third place and Euro group stage qualification.

The midfielder has a year left on his deal with Wigan who were recently relegated to League One.

Wigan are open to Shinnie signing for the Dons.

However the 31-year-old’s permanent switch to Aberdeen could be affected by a transfer embargo on Wigan Athletic.

Wigan face an imminent transfer embargo by the English Football League due to HMRC-related matters.

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney and the club’s hierarchy could be unlikely to sanction a deal for Shinnie until they know whether or not they can sign players.

Shinnie is one of only 15 first-team players on Wigan’s books.

Attractions of signing for Aberdeen

Robson hopes recent success and the club’s fan base can also help in signing talks to convince targets, and former loan stars, commit to the Dons.

He said: “Players will also have seen how good the fans and the city have been over the last three months.

“It will show them what they can get at Aberdeen when the club is doing well.

“We need to do that again next season.

“We need to be back up there fighting at the top end of the table where we finished.”