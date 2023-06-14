Body found in waters near Kirkwall this morning

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended after a body went into the water near Kirkwall this morning.

Coastguard officers said the alarm was raised at 11.10am, when ambulance, police and the fire service attended.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.10am on Wednesday June 14, to a report of a concern for person in the Seafire Road area, St Ola, Kirkwall.

“Emergency services attended, and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A coastguard spokesman: “The coastguard rescue team from Kirkwall assisted an incident in which a person went into the water at Kirkwall this morning, Wednesday June 14.

“The alarm was raised at about 11.10am and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Kirkwall was sent.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.”