Body found in waters near Kirkwall this morning

Emergency services attended after a body went into the water near Kirkwall this morning.
Coastguard officers said the alarm was raised at 11.10am, when ambulance, police and the fire service attended.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.10am on Wednesday June 14, to a report of a concern for person in the Seafire Road area, St Ola, Kirkwall.
“Emergency services attended, and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
A coastguard spokesman: “The coastguard rescue team from Kirkwall assisted an incident in which a person went into the water at Kirkwall this morning, Wednesday June 14.
“The alarm was raised at about 11.10am and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Kirkwall was sent.
“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.”