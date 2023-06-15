Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup

Aberdeen’s board should be applauded for having the ambition and vision to sign Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Clarkson is a marquee signing and the transfer coup is a clear statement of intent from the Pittodrie hierarchy and manager Barry Robson.

It shows how far the Dons have progressed they can not only bid to land a player of Clarkson’s calibre – but also succeed with the bid.

The 21-year-old is a sensational talent and has it all.

So well done to chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows, director of football Steven Gunn, boss Robson and all those on the Pittodrie board for getting a deal done to sign him.

Clarkson has superb game intelligence and vision, scores goals and controls games with his passing.

He has natural ability, but also backs that up with the right character and work ethic.

Landing Clarkson, on a four-year contract no less, is an absolutely huge deal for Aberdeen and I am sure every Dons supporter is delighted.

I know I am – I’m over the moon at the prospect of Clarkson pulling the strings in midfield for Aberdeen next season.

A host of English Championship clubs were interested in signing him from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

So Clarkson should also be applauded for choosing the Dons over other interested clubs.

The midfielder clearly thinks something special is happening at Pittodrie to come back and commit to a long-term deal.

He is also loved by Aberdeen supporters and has a connection to the club after his loan spell last season.

It was pretty clear within just minutes of his Aberdeen debut that the midfielder was a class act.

Clarkson netted a sensational goal on his debut in a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren in August after coming off the bench, after his arrival on a season-long loan was confirmed just hours before kick-off.

He was named as a substitute but came on for the injured Hayden Coulson after just 12 minutes against the Buddies.

Then, just before half-time, Clarkson lit up Pittodrie with a sensational goal.

It was a taste of things to come.

Aberdeen have guaranteed European group stage action next season.

Clarkson is a player who can excel on the European stage.

He received rave reviews for his performance when starting a Champions League game for Liverpool in 2020.

The midfielder played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 group stage game with FC Midtjylland.

That was when he was 19 and had very little first-team experience.

Now, almost three years later, he has developed as a player and had a full season of action with Aberdeen.

Imagine how good he will be on the European stage with the Dons next season – if he impressed in the Champions League at 19.

Clarkson is an early, mammoth step in what will be a huge summer squad rebuild for boss Barry Robson.

Shinnie next please

Hopefully the Dons can also push through a deal to get Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie.

Wigan Athletic midfielder Shinnie captained the Reds to a third-placed Premiership finish during his loan spell in the second half of last season.

Securing Shinnie’s return is also important to Aberdeen’s revamp for next season.

While Clarkson brings that creativity and touch of magic in midfield, Shinnie brings that controlled aggression, drive and leadership.

Shinnie has a year left on his contract at Wigan, who were recently relegated to League One, and a deal must be done to get the skipper back to Pittodrie this summer.

Scots must stop the supply to Haaland

Scotland must try to cut off the supply to Norway’s goal machine Erling Haaland in Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Oslo.

Haaland is a sensational talent and if he gets a scoring opportunity, chances are he will convert it.

His scoring stats this season have been phenomenal, with 52 goals for Manchester City on the way to lifting the treble.

Scotland quite simply have to find some way of cutting off the supply to him.

Despite the presence of Haaland, the Scots can go into this qualifier with absolutely no fear.

They are in great form under Steve Clarke and rightly top their qualifying group.

The 2-0 defeat of Spain earlier this year really set down a marker of how far Scotland have progressed under Clarke.

And how far they can still progress.

Scotland must have a go in Oslo, because three points would be a massive step towards Euro 2024 qualification.

A win would put the Scots eight points ahead of Norway after three games, which would be a huge advantage.

It is exciting times for Scotland and the Tartan Army.

Clarke led the nation to the Euro 2020 finals and a win in Norway would take them a step closer to the 2024 finals.

Good luck to former Dons

Aberdeen youth Academy graduates Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan have both left the club.

Both progressed through the youth system to become first team regulars at a young age.

However, they were both sent out on loan last season – with Campbell winning promotion to England’s League One with Stevenage.

McLennan was on loan at St Johnstone.

I am sure both players will go on to have successful careers away from Pittodrie, and I wish them the best of luck.