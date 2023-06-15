Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup

Aberdeen's capture of Liverpool midfielder Clarkson will be one of the biggest signings in Scottish football this summer

Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen’s board should be applauded for having the ambition and vision to sign Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Clarkson is a marquee signing and the transfer coup is a clear statement of intent from the Pittodrie hierarchy and manager Barry Robson.

It shows how far the Dons have progressed they can not only bid to land a player of Clarkson’s calibre – but also succeed with the bid.

The 21-year-old is a sensational talent and has it all.

So well done to chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows, director of football Steven Gunn, boss Robson and all those on the Pittodrie board for getting a deal done to sign him.

Clarkson has superb game intelligence and vision, scores goals and controls games with his passing.

He has natural ability, but also backs that up with the right character and work ethic.

Landing Clarkson, on a four-year contract no less, is an absolutely huge deal for Aberdeen and I am sure every Dons supporter is delighted.

Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

I know I am – I’m over the moon at the prospect of Clarkson pulling the strings in midfield for Aberdeen next season.

A host of English Championship clubs were interested in signing him from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

So Clarkson should also be applauded for choosing the Dons over other interested clubs.

The midfielder clearly thinks something special is happening at Pittodrie to come back and commit to a long-term deal.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson after a 1-0 win over Ross County. Image: SNS.

He is also loved by Aberdeen supporters and has a connection to the club after his loan spell last season.

It was pretty clear within just minutes of his Aberdeen debut that the midfielder was a class act.

Clarkson netted a sensational goal on his debut in a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren in August after coming off the bench, after his arrival on a season-long loan was confirmed just hours before kick-off.

He was named as a substitute but came on for the injured Hayden Coulson after just 12 minutes against the Buddies.

Then, just before half-time, Clarkson lit up Pittodrie with a sensational goal.

It was a taste of things to come.

Aberdeen have guaranteed European group stage action next season.

Clarkson is a player who can excel on the European stage.

He received rave reviews for his performance when starting a Champions League game for Liverpool in 2020.

The midfielder played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 group stage game with FC Midtjylland.

That was when he was 19 and had very little first-team experience.

Now, almost three years later, he has developed as a player and had a full season of action with Aberdeen.

Imagine how good he will be on the European stage with the Dons next season – if he impressed in the Champions League at 19.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 4-1 against Hibs in November. Image: SNS.

Clarkson is an early, mammoth step in what will be a huge summer squad rebuild for boss Barry Robson.

Shinnie next please

Hopefully the Dons can also push through a deal to get Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie.

Wigan Athletic midfielder Shinnie captained the Reds to a third-placed Premiership finish during his loan spell in the second half of last season.

Securing Shinnie’s return is also important to Aberdeen’s revamp for next season.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, who Aberdeen are looking to make a deal for
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While Clarkson brings that creativity and touch of magic in midfield, Shinnie brings that controlled aggression, drive and leadership.

Shinnie has a year left on his contract at Wigan, who were recently relegated to League One, and a deal must be done to get the skipper back to Pittodrie this summer.

Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen

Scots must stop the supply to Haaland

Scotland must try to cut off the supply to Norway’s goal machine Erling Haaland in Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Oslo.

Haaland is a sensational talent and if he gets a scoring opportunity, chances are he will convert it.

His scoring stats this season have been phenomenal, with 52 goals for Manchester City on the way to lifting the treble.

Scotland quite simply have to find some way of cutting off the supply to him.

Erling Haaland has rattled in goals at a ridiculous rate this season. Image: Shutterstock
Erling Haaland hit more than 50 goals as Manchester City won the treble. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite the presence of Haaland, the Scots can go into this qualifier with absolutely no fear.

They are in great form under Steve Clarke and rightly top their qualifying group.

The 2-0 defeat of Spain earlier this year really set down a marker of how far Scotland have progressed under Clarke.

And how far they can still progress.

Scotland must have a go in Oslo, because three points would be a massive step towards Euro 2024 qualification.

A win would put the Scots eight points ahead of Norway after three games, which would be a huge advantage.

It is exciting times for Scotland and the Tartan Army.

Clarke led the nation to the Euro 2020 finals and a win in Norway would take them a step closer to the 2024 finals.

Good luck to former Dons

Aberdeen youth Academy graduates Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan have both left the club.

Both progressed through the youth system to become first team regulars at a young age.

However, they were both sent out on loan last season – with Campbell winning promotion to England’s League One with Stevenage.

St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell battle for the ball.

McLennan was on loan at St Johnstone.

I am sure both players will go on to have successful careers away from Pittodrie, and I wish them the best of luck.

