Ross Draper won’t be rushed in Elgin City rebuild

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper won’t rush into signings this summer as he gets the League Two club ready for action.

Draper was appointed as the permanent replacement for Gavin Price last month, after an interim period in charge alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn which ran from Price’s sacking in April.

A poor season at the wrong end of the division put real pressure on Elgin and a vital goal from Draper to sink Dumbarton in their penultimate game ensured their SPFL safety – by one point in the end – before bottom side Albion Rovers went down via the play-offs, replaced by Spartans.

It was a nightmare brush with relegation, with survival guided largely by Draper, helping him secure a three-year contract in his first management role, which he will combine with playing duties at the heart of City’s defence.

Loan signings will be first in the door

The 34-year-old plans to shape his squad with a mixture of loanees and permanent signings, but stressed it can’t all happen in June.

He said: “The loan window opened on Wednesday, so there are things can could happen in the next few days, so we’re expecting a little bit of movement on that front.

“We’re then looking to add one or two more to fill the squad after that. We have 12 players signed up – with loan players and new signings we’ll be pretty much there.

“I don’t want to get all my work done early doors then other players then become available. It is a bit of a waiting game.

“As frustrating as it might seen from outside, there are still things happening and we should hopefully have activity very soon.”

Players join Buckie and Bonnyrigg

Former Caley Jags and Ross County star Draper let Darryl McHardy go this summer, with the experienced defender, 28, this week signing for Highland League contenders Buckie Thistle on a two-year deal.

Angus Mailer, who can play in defence or midfield, also left the Moray club – but that was due to travel commitments – and has instead signed for League Two rivals Bonnyrigg Rose.

Attacking midfielder Russell Dingwall is due to confirm his future with the manager.

Draper said: “We lost Angus to Bonnyrigg, which was down to the travelling, which is fair enough. I expected that, having spoken to him over the last couple of weeks.

⚽ ⚽ ITS OFFICIAL…..DARRYL MCHARDY IS A JAAAAAAG⚽ ⚽ BTFC are excited to this evening announce that Darryl McHardy has agreed terms that will see him at Victoria Park for the next 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/palx3x8T99 — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) June 14, 2023

“I knew there was interest from Bonnyrigg and it made sense. It’s closer to home for Angus.

“We’re still waiting to hear from Russell Dingwall (in terms of a contract offer) and Darryl McHardy has this week signed for Buckie Thistle, so those were the three first-team players out of contract.

“The board are speaking to other boys with a view to getting them signed up (on extended contracts).”

City keen to make impact in League Cup groups

Elgin have been paired at home to Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell as their opening Group G tie in the Viaplay Cup on July 15.

League Two foes East Fife are their hosts three nights later, with League One’s Queen of the South visiting on July 22, before City travel to Queen’s Park, of the Championship, on July 29.

Draper explained the hard work has begun with these ties in mind.

He added: “The boys will have had two sessions this week – on Tuesday and Thursday – then we have our first pre-season fixture next Thursday (June 22) against Forres.

“That gets us moving sharpish.

“We’re straight into it, which is fine. We aim to have four of five pre-season matches before our Viaplay Cup ties.

VIAPLAY CUP Our fixtures are now out for our Group G matches in the Viaplay Cup! Read more here: 👉 https://t.co/q4fPWqcC0x pic.twitter.com/ndH7C4rb7R — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 9, 2023

“Although the cup will be used a little bit as pre-season, I still want to ensure we do well in that competition.

“We’ve also agreed a fixture in principle with Inverness, which we will fit in before the cup starts.

“The cup fixtures are good and they will be tough tests for us. We go straight into it against Premiership opposition with Motherwell. There will be no bedding-in period.

“I know Stuart Kettlewell and he’ll want them to hit the ground running, having finished the season so well.

“We’ve also Queen’s Park, East Fife and Queen of the South, so they are all good opponents from across the divisions.

“We’re looking forward to it.”