Ross Draper won’t be rushed in Elgin City rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ross Draper won’t be rushed in Elgin City rebuild

The new Borough Briggs boss expects signings to be confirmed soon, with a mix of loans and permanent deals - but says there will also be an element of biding their time.

By Paul Chalk
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group

New Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper won’t rush into signings this summer as he gets the League Two club ready for action.

Draper was appointed as the permanent replacement for Gavin Price last month, after an interim period in charge alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn which ran from Price’s sacking in April.

A poor season at the wrong end of the division put real pressure on Elgin and a vital goal from Draper to sink Dumbarton in their penultimate game ensured their SPFL safety – by one point in the end – before bottom side Albion Rovers went down via the play-offs, replaced by Spartans.

It was a nightmare brush with relegation, with survival guided largely by Draper, helping him secure a three-year contract in his first management role, which he will combine with playing duties at the heart of City’s defence.

Loan signings will be first in the door

The 34-year-old plans to shape his squad with a mixture of loanees and permanent signings, but stressed it can’t all happen in June.

He said: “The loan window opened on Wednesday, so there are things can could happen in the next few days, so we’re expecting a little bit of movement on that front.

“We’re then looking to add one or two more to fill the squad after that. We have 12 players signed up – with loan players and new signings we’ll be pretty much there.

“I don’t want to get all my work done early doors then other players then become available. It is a bit of a waiting game.

Ross Draper in action against Dumbarton last season. Image: Bob Crombie.

“As frustrating as it might seen from outside, there are still things happening and we should hopefully have activity very soon.”

Players join Buckie and Bonnyrigg

Former Caley Jags and Ross County star Draper let Darryl McHardy go this summer, with the experienced defender, 28, this week signing for Highland League contenders Buckie Thistle on a two-year deal.

Angus Mailer, who can play in defence or midfield, also left the Moray club – but that was due to travel commitments – and has instead signed for League Two rivals Bonnyrigg Rose.

Attacking midfielder Russell Dingwall is due to confirm his future with the manager.

Draper said: “We lost Angus to Bonnyrigg, which was down to the travelling, which is fair enough. I expected that, having spoken to him over the last couple of weeks.

“I knew there was interest from Bonnyrigg and it made sense. It’s closer to home for Angus.

“We’re still waiting to hear from Russell Dingwall (in terms of a contract offer) and Darryl McHardy has this week signed for Buckie Thistle, so those were the three first-team players out of contract.

“The board are speaking to other boys with a view to getting them signed up (on extended contracts).”

City keen to make impact in League Cup groups

Elgin have been paired at home to Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell as their opening Group G tie in the Viaplay Cup on July 15.

League Two foes East Fife are their hosts three nights later, with League One’s Queen of the South visiting on July 22, before City travel to Queen’s Park, of the Championship, on July 29.

Draper explained the hard work has begun with these ties in mind.

He added: “The boys will have had two sessions this week – on Tuesday and Thursday – then we have our first pre-season fixture next Thursday (June 22) against Forres.

“That gets us moving sharpish.

“We’re straight into it, which is fine. We aim to have four of five pre-season matches before our Viaplay Cup ties.

“Although the cup will be used a little bit as pre-season, I still want to ensure we do well in that competition.

“We’ve also agreed a fixture in principle with Inverness, which we will fit in before the cup starts.

“The cup fixtures are good and they will be tough tests for us. We go straight into it against Premiership opposition with Motherwell. There will be no bedding-in period.

“I know Stuart Kettlewell and he’ll want them to hit the ground running, having finished the season so well.

“We’ve also Queen’s Park, East Fife and Queen of the South, so they are all good opponents from across the divisions.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Man charged after £26,000 worth of Class A drugs seized in Aberdeen County Lines…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]