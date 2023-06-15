Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen

The midfielder is happy to put his faith in the Dons boss after making his move from Liverpool permanent and signing a four-year deal.

By Paul Third
Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen manager Barry Robson can make him a better player after he secured his return to Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the Dons on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Liverpool.

Clarkson had an impressive campaign at Pittodrie on loan last season, scoring six goals in 38 appearances for the Dons.

He told RedTV: “I enjoyed everything about the club, the city and the people. It’s a new challenge with Europe as well.

“What Barry has done since he has come in, I believe he’ll make me a better player. He’s been brilliant since he came in and he really wanted me to come back.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

“I’m all about football. I want to play football – which is why I chose to come here. I’ve played quite a lot of minutes and I want to do that again on a permanent basis.

“We’ll have a lot of games, it might be a long season with Europe and the travel, but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

‘Coming back was an easy decision to make’

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson after a 1-0 win over Ross County. Image: SNS.

Having enjoyed his time in Scottish football the decision to return to Aberdeen on a permanent basis was an easy one for the midfielder to make.

From supporters offering to get his name tattooed if he returned, to the overwhelmingly positive reception he received in the Granite City, Clarkson had no hesitation in committing his long-term future.

He said: “I’m over the moon to be honest.

“I loved my time here last year and I think everyone at the club knew where I was coming from. I understood them and they understood me.

“The support I’ve received since we finished has been nothing but positive, so to come back here and see it all again… I’m really excited.

“The support I’ve had from everybody has been magnificent and part of the reason I wanted to come up was to repay them as well.”

European football a big lure for Clarkson

Aberdeen’s qualification for Europe, and the guarantee of group stage action until mid-December, strengthened the Dons’ push to bring Clarkson back to Pittodrie.

Having sampled European football with Liverpool previously, Clarkson is eager to play a bigger role for Robson’s Reds when the club’s Europa League play-off round gets the action under way in August.

He said: “I’m really excited. It’s one of the biggest stages in football. You go to places and see different teams and come up against better players, so it’s a good way to test yourself.

“I always said when I was at Liverpool and we went on tours, you learned more from the likes of Napoli and other clubs where they play completely different styles.

“It’s a chance to play against better players, but also for my knowledge as well – you can win games in different ways and I think all the players are looking forward to it.”

Midfielder eager to get down to work

Clarkson had offers to stay in England, but his heart was set on a return to Aberdeen after his impressive debut season in Scotland.

With the new arrival set to join his team-mates for pre-season in 10 days’ time, Clarkson is eager to get down to business.

He said: “I’ve been away for two weeks and got to catch up with my mates.

“I went away with some of the boys from here. I’ve enjoyed my two weeks, but I’m back here and can’t wait to get back to football now.

“At the time against St Mirren (in the last home game of the season), I didn’t know if it was the last time I’d be here, so now I’m happy to be back.

“I wanted to come and I want to do as well as I can for the club.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates a goal with Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
The sounds of the 80s will soon be blasting through P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
Everything you need to know for the 80s Live! show in Aberdeen
Suzanne Horne (left) and Jenny Williamson are looking forward to their new venture within Harvey Nichols. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Almondine owners 'thrilled' at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening
Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.
Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The Highland Cross will go ahead as initially planned after Highland Council stepped to resolve its transport woes. Picture shows; Buses provided by Highland Council for the Highland Cross. Inverness. Supplied by Highland Council Date; 15/06/2023
Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating…
CUPP bubble teas
Fancy a free bubble tea? Cupp to open a new shop in Aberdeen with…
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin.
Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms
The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at the junction with the A832.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Garve
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's Aaron Reid and Keith's Luke Emmett Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............06/08/22
Peterhead land Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie in double signing swoop

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]