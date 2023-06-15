Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen manager Barry Robson can make him a better player after he secured his return to Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the Dons on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Liverpool.

Clarkson had an impressive campaign at Pittodrie on loan last season, scoring six goals in 38 appearances for the Dons.

He told RedTV: “I enjoyed everything about the club, the city and the people. It’s a new challenge with Europe as well.

“What Barry has done since he has come in, I believe he’ll make me a better player. He’s been brilliant since he came in and he really wanted me to come back.

“I’m all about football. I want to play football – which is why I chose to come here. I’ve played quite a lot of minutes and I want to do that again on a permanent basis.

“We’ll have a lot of games, it might be a long season with Europe and the travel, but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

‘Coming back was an easy decision to make’

Having enjoyed his time in Scottish football the decision to return to Aberdeen on a permanent basis was an easy one for the midfielder to make.

From supporters offering to get his name tattooed if he returned, to the overwhelmingly positive reception he received in the Granite City, Clarkson had no hesitation in committing his long-term future.

He said: “I’m over the moon to be honest.

“I loved my time here last year and I think everyone at the club knew where I was coming from. I understood them and they understood me.

“The support I’ve received since we finished has been nothing but positive, so to come back here and see it all again… I’m really excited.

“The support I’ve had from everybody has been magnificent and part of the reason I wanted to come up was to repay them as well.”

European football a big lure for Clarkson

Aberdeen’s qualification for Europe, and the guarantee of group stage action until mid-December, strengthened the Dons’ push to bring Clarkson back to Pittodrie.

Having sampled European football with Liverpool previously, Clarkson is eager to play a bigger role for Robson’s Reds when the club’s Europa League play-off round gets the action under way in August.

He said: “I’m really excited. It’s one of the biggest stages in football. You go to places and see different teams and come up against better players, so it’s a good way to test yourself.

“I always said when I was at Liverpool and we went on tours, you learned more from the likes of Napoli and other clubs where they play completely different styles.

“It’s a chance to play against better players, but also for my knowledge as well – you can win games in different ways and I think all the players are looking forward to it.”

Midfielder eager to get down to work

Clarkson had offers to stay in England, but his heart was set on a return to Aberdeen after his impressive debut season in Scotland.

With the new arrival set to join his team-mates for pre-season in 10 days’ time, Clarkson is eager to get down to business.

He said: “I’ve been away for two weeks and got to catch up with my mates.

“I went away with some of the boys from here. I’ve enjoyed my two weeks, but I’m back here and can’t wait to get back to football now.

“At the time against St Mirren (in the last home game of the season), I didn’t know if it was the last time I’d be here, so now I’m happy to be back.

“I wanted to come and I want to do as well as I can for the club.”