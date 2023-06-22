Former Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock determined to make impact at Watford

Former Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock has returned to Watford for pre-season training and is determined to push for a regular first team start.

Pollock enjoyed a successful loan spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season.

The centre-back was pivotal in Aberdeen’s resurgence in form to finish third in the Premiership to secure European qualification.

Aberdeen have already secured a transfer coup this summer in signing one former loan player Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool.

Many Dons fans were hopeful Aberdeen could somehow secure Pollock’s return to Pittodrie for next season.

However Pollock, 21, has confirmed he aims to stay at Watford to make his mark under new manager Valerian Ismael.

Pollock said: “It is good to be back.

“I have a new manager to try to impress and I’m buzzing to be back.

“I want to be involved and hopefully I can kick-on and try to work myself into the team or at least be around it.

“Last season was a little disappointing during the first six months but I went out and learnt a lot on loan.

“Hopefully this year can be different and I can hit the ground running and kick-on.”

‘I can’t speak highly enough of Aberdeen’

Pollock was secured on loan by Aberdeen late in the January transfer window.

He made a huge impression and helped shore up the Dons’ defence.

Pollock has three years left on his contract with Watford.

Pollock said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Aberdeen.

“It is probably the most I have enjoyed my football and I have nothing but good words.

“Aberdeen is a great club and everyone involved with the club is unbelievable.

“It helped me massively as I had a sticky six months where I didn’t play.

“So the last six months I got 15 games.

“Defensively we were really good and attacking wise it all came through as well.

“It was a really good group and special to be part of.

“I think I have improved a lot.

“Even the time I didn’t play was a massive learning curve for me and I am a better person and would imagine a better player as well.

“I am thankful for last year and now want it to be a little bit different.”