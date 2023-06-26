Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises ‘remarkable’ Scotland record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises ‘remarkable’ Scotland record

Former national team boss Brown has died aged 82.

By Callum Law
Craig Brown helped Scotland reach two World Cups and two European Championships as manager and assistant manager
Former Scotland international Jim McInally believes it’s only in recent times that Craig Brown’s success with the national team has been fully appreciated.

Brown, who also managed Clyde, Preston North End, Motherwell and Aberdeen, has died aged 82.

McInally – who won 10 international caps – worked with Brown when he was assistant manager to Scotland boss Andy Roxburgh between 1986 and 1993.

During that period the Dark Blues qualified for the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European Championship. When Brown succeeded Roxburgh as manager he led Scotland to the 1996 European Championship and the World Cup two years later.

Former Peterhead manager McInally said: “The most important thing to say about Craig is that he was a nice man and a good human being.

“That’s the most important thing, but as far as football goes his organisation and his detail was unbelievable.

“Whether it was tactics or what the subs were wearing in the dugout he was so specific and detailed in how he wanted things done.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally has paid tribute to Craig Brown

“As both assistant manager and manager of Scotland his record was brilliant.

“He got some brilliant results over that period, he took us to a European Championship and a World Cup as manager, those are amazing feats and that was when it was harder to qualify than it is now.

“I think the job he did with Scotland has been appreciated a lot more as time has gone on.

“Up until we got to the last Euros in 2021 it had been impossible for us to qualify.

“That in itself shows how good a job he did in taking us to two tournaments as manager.

“He got to another two major championships with Andy Roxburgh, that’s a remarkable record.

“Craig was a big part of Andy’s management team, he was probably more than an assistant manager, I always thought of them almost as co-managers.

“I came across him over the years, particularly for a couple of years when he was at Aberdeen and I was at Peterhead and he was a lovely man.

“It’s a sad day, my condolences go out to his family. He’ll be a big loss to football and Aberdeen in particular with the time he’s spent around that club, but obviously his family will feel the biggest loss.”

Made players feel valued

Looking back at when he worked under Brown, McInally added: “He had a tremendous love of the game and what I really liked about him was that he was so down to earth.

“He was a humble man and a story he always used to bring up any time I saw him summed it up for me.

“With Scotland we were preparing to play Italy. I was in the squad to make up the numbers really, we were doing attacking set-pieces and I was meant to be Franco Baresi on the defensive side.

Jim McInally, pictured during his time playing for Scotland, when he worked under Craig Brown

“We were working on this free-kick to get Ally McCoist free for a header at goal and when we did it Ally and I collided and clashed heads and I was sparked out for a few seconds.

“When I looked up there was about a dozen folk standing around Ally and Craig was the only one that was standing around me.

“That summed him up, his attitude was that I was just as important, even though I wasn’t because I wasn’t starting in the game.

“But that was his approach and it made you feel valued. Whenever I saw Craig he always brought up that story.”