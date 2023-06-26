More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay

Four men had taken the hot tub out for a sail.

By Louise Glen
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
Hot tub that was discovered out at sea. Image: Thurso RNLI/ Facebook.

Four men who took an inflatable hot tub out into the open sea at midnight near Dunnet Bay were miraculously found safe and well.

Crew members of Thurso Lifeboat found the hot tub after reports of three or four men taking the inflatable down onto the beach and into the sea.

Reports of a large “unknown floating object” (UFO) were made to Caithness police and coastguard at 12.10am.

The RNLI Thurso lifeboat raced to the rescue of the “sailors”.

The makeshift ocean-bound hot tub, made watertight with black sticky tape, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But when the crew arrived the hot tub was empty.

Hot tub near Dunnet Bay was empty when lifeboat arrived

Fearing the worst, the RNLI began a search before it was discovered that while the hot tubbers had been afloat in the hot tub, they decided to swim back to shore.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said: “We launched at 12.10am on Saturday June 24 in response to the report of a large unknown object floating in Dunnet Bay.

“The lifeboat was requested as support to local coastguard teams and Police Scotland.

“It was established that three or four local men had been seen carrying what looked like an inflatable hot tub to the beach.

The hot tub was discovered near Scrabster.
The hot tub was discovered half a mile out at sea. Image: RNLI/ Facebook.

“The lifeboat arrived on scene at 12.25am and conducted a search. Initially, they were unable to spot the object and nothing was showing on radar.”

Eventually a crew member spotted the tub using thermal binoculars. It was half a mile from shore, floating upright, but it was empty.

The spokesman continued: “On returning to Scrabster the crew were informed that some men were seen in the tub while it was in the water and these men had so far not been traced.”

Men traced safe and well

Shortly after that the crew were informed that the men had been traced safe and well.

The spokesman added: “This incident gives the opportunity to remind the public that if they are planning to take to the water, do it in daylight, make sure that they inform someone of their plans, wear personal floating devices, make sure that the floating device is suitable and always make sure you have a way to call for help.”

Coxswain Andy Pearson said this incident eventually had a positive outcome but there were many things that could have led to a completely different outcome.

The hot tub which had black tape repairs on its base was taken to the RNLI station at Scrabster to see if the owner can be traced.

