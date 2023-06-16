Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attacking midfielder Russell Dingwall has pledged his future to Elgin City by signing a new three-year contract with the League Two club.

The highly-rated 25-year-old was out of contract and had been weighing up the offer put in front of him by new player/manager Ross Draper.

And late on Thursday night, the former Ross County starlet – a key figure in this City side – was confirmed as an Elgin player until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Dingwall, who came through the ranks at County before having a loan stint at Forfar Athletic, has just enjoyed his best season yet at Borough Briggs on a personal level.

He was the main support act for Kane Hester up front, chipping up with 15 goals, including a hat-trick in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dingwall’s goals crucial for Elgin City

Hester, Elgin’s main attacker in recent years, has moved on to League One side Montrose, so Dingwall will be a main focal point, with Draper no doubt keen to land another goal-grabber in the coming weeks.

Draper told the P&J this week he’s studying the loan market as the early route to add to the now 13 players signed up.

Experienced defender/midfielder Darryl McHardy was let go by Draper and this week signed up as a big capture for Highland League heavyweights Buckie Thistle.

Angus Mailer – who could also play in several defensive or midfield positions – joined League Two rivals Bonnyrigg Rose, due to it being closer to home.

City determined to have better year

Draper, 34, became the permanent Elgin player/boss last month when he replaced Gavin Price, who was sacked in April.

Draper, ably assisted by Steven Dunn and Charlie Charlesworth, helped guide the struggling side to the safe position of ninth in League Two and, in fact, he netted the crucial goal in the 1-0 win against Dumbarton in their penultimate match, a result which kept them up.

The former Caley Jags and Ross County midfielder, who now plays in defence, signed a three-year contract to take on his first role in management, although he’s determined to continue to also pull on the boots.