Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract

Ross Draper's first piece of business as the boss is to secure the services of the former Ross County player ahead of the new season.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC

Attacking midfielder Russell Dingwall has pledged his future to Elgin City by signing a new three-year contract with the League Two club.

The highly-rated 25-year-old was out of contract and had been weighing up the offer put in front of him by new player/manager Ross Draper.

And late on Thursday night, the former Ross County starlet – a key figure in this City side – was confirmed as an Elgin player until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Dingwall, who came through the ranks at County before having a loan stint at Forfar Athletic, has just enjoyed his best season yet at Borough Briggs on a personal level.

He was the main support act for Kane Hester up front, chipping up with 15 goals, including a hat-trick in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dingwall’s goals crucial for Elgin City

Hester, Elgin’s main attacker in recent years, has moved on to League One side Montrose, so Dingwall will be a main focal point, with Draper no doubt keen to land another goal-grabber in the coming weeks.

Draper told the P&J this week he’s studying the loan market as the early route to add to the now 13 players signed up.

Experienced defender/midfielder Darryl McHardy was let go by Draper and this week signed up as a big capture for Highland League heavyweights Buckie Thistle.

Angus Mailer – who could also play in several defensive or midfield positions – joined League Two rivals Bonnyrigg Rose, due to it being closer to home.

Ross Draper, right, will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group

City determined to have better year

Draper, 34, became the permanent Elgin player/boss last month when he replaced Gavin Price, who was sacked in April.

Draper, ably assisted by Steven Dunn and Charlie Charlesworth, helped guide the struggling side to the safe position of ninth in League Two and, in fact, he netted the crucial goal in the 1-0 win against Dumbarton in their penultimate match, a result which kept them up.

The former Caley Jags and Ross County midfielder, who now plays in defence, signed a three-year contract to take on his first role in management, although he’s determined to continue to also pull on the boots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Post Thumbnail
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miracle on the A93: Heart attack cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Michael Leask. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask's belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier
AEL founder Graeme Mackie. Image: Gramite PR
Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets
Huntly referee Mike Ritchie was Scotland's only referee at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany. Image: Leisure Leagues.
Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage - at six-a-side World Cup
Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they're owed…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for stranger who followed woman into her home and sexually assaulted her