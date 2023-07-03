Aberdeen duo Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams have fun in the sun answering fans’ questions

Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams answered questions for Aberdeen fans on Monday under the baking sunshine in Portugal.

The Dons are abroad at warm weather training camp, and attacking midfielder Clarkson, who joined this summer from Liverpool, and Williams, who has arrived on loan for the season from the Premier League giants, took to Instagram to tackle a range of topics.

Such as…why did they want to move to Aberdeen?

Highly-rated centre half Williams, 22, said: “I have a good relationship with Leighton. He spoke very highly of the fans, the club, the players, the staff, the European competitions we could potentially be involved in. That’s a huge stage for anyone to play on, so I’m looking forward to that. Lastly, after speaking to the manager (Barry Robson) I knew it was something I instantly wanted to be a part of. I am looking forward to playing in front of you guys.”

Best Clarkson moment v Buddies

Clarkson, 21, who was a revelation on loan from Liverpool last season, revealed what his favourite Dons goal has been. He said: “It was the free-kick against St Mirren. It set us up nicely for a 3-0 win and an European spot.”

When asked about the weather in Portugal, Williams said: “The weather’s different to Aberdeen out here. The lads are finding it difficult but we’re going to be better for it when the season comes around.”

In response to another question, Clarkson said: “Our favourite moment together was the FA Youth Cup final at under-18 level.”, and Williams added: “We played (Manchester) City in the final and it was 1-1 and we won 5-4 on penalties after extra-time.”

Famous phone contacts…a twist!

They were then quizzed on their favourite takeaway food. William said: “It would have to be an Indian. I like a bit of spice and my favourite curry is probably a vindaloo.” Clarkson opted for: “a Chinese. We don’t get to eat that kind of food often, but when we do, we make sure it goes down well.”

What about their most famous contact in their phones? Clarkson went for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, while Williams said: “It would probably be Mo Salah or Jurgen Klopp – but they would be closely run by (Dons defender) Jack Mackenzie!”