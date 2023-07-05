Aberdeen’s home clash with champions Celtic moved to Sunday kick-off

Aberdeen’s home clash with defending Premiership champions Celtic has been moved to a Sunday kick-off.

The Dons were initially scheduled to play the Hoops at Pittodrie on Saturday, August 12 at 3pm.

However the fixture has been switched to noon on Sunday, August 13.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and RedTV International.

It is Aberdeen’s first home game of the Premiership campaign.

The Dons kick-off the season with an away trip to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has secured five new signings during the summer transfer window ahead of the new campaign.

Robson recently confirmed the Dons are closing in on more new signings.

It is understood Aberdeen hope to have further signings secured ahead of their first pre-season friendly against Turriff United on Wednesday, July 12.