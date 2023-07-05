Major cash boost for Tiree islanders’ £1.2 million business unit plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major cash boost for Tiree islanders’ £1.2 million business unit plans

Project 'will likely lead to new economic opportunities and valuable rural employment'

By Keith Findlay
Scarinish on Tiree.
Scarinish on Tiree. The new business units will be at Crossapol, about three miles away. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

A near-£1.2 million community project to build four “light commercial” business units on Tiree has had a £395,000 boost.

The cash injection is from economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Three of the units planned at Crossapol – about three miles from Tiree’s main settlement of Scarinish – will be about 430sq ft and the other will be nearly 646sq ft.

They have all been designed with environmental sustainability in mind, so boast high-grade insulation, air source heat pumps and roof-mounted, south-facing solar panels.

‘Affordable’ leases

The plan is to make them available to local businesses on “affordable” leases.

A community survey in 2019 highlighted the need for suitable premises to allow existing firms to grow and new businesses to be established.

Tiree is the most westerly of the Inner Hebridean islands off Scotland’s west coast.

At four hours by ferry from Oban, it is among the most remote communities in Scotland. As such, it faces challenges around retaining a resilient resident population.

According to southernhebrides.com, the island’s population is currently around 770.

Investment in new business units worth about £1,500 for each islander

As such, the total investment by Tiree Community Enterprise (TCE) is worth about £1,500 for every adult and child on Tiree.

It is expected to result in the creation of three new jobs on the island and support a further seven.

TCE was created in 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiree Community Development Trust (TCDT) to deliver and manage large capital regeneration projects on the island.

Crossapol beach during the annualTiree Music Festival.
Crossapol beach during the annual<br />Tiree Music Festival.

TCDT general manager Phyl Meyer said: “Tiree has great need of modern, energy-efficient commercial space for small business use.

“The community is particularly keen to support year-round work opportunities that will enhance the long-term sustainability of our economy and population, and that’s where these new units will be targeted.

“We’ve had a lot of interest, and it’s great to see how people are coming together to make joint proposals that will maximise the usage and benefit of each unit. We’ve had this project in our development plan for some years and are delighted with the support of HIE and our other funders at Argyll and Bute Council and the Scottish Government to get them built.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray, who says Scotland’s remote, rural and island communities faced “significant and unique challenges”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

HIE area manager Morag Goodfellow said: “Suitable business premises is essential to any local economy. This project… will provide modern efficient premises for small businesses. It will stimulate more collaboration between businesses, which will likely lead to new economic opportunities and valuable rural employment.

“All of this helps strengthen community resilience and retain young economically active people in this very rural location. It will also generate income for TCE and enable the group to progress other community projects that benefit the island.”

Morag Goodfellow, HIE's area manager for Argyll and the islands.
Morag Goodfellow, HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the islands. Image: HIE

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said Scotland’s remote, rural and island communities faced “significant and unique challenges“.

He added: “As well as creating new jobs, this funding will help to address the needs of local businesses and communities. I look forward to hearing about how businesses and residents in Tiree are benefitting from these units.”

TCDT’s first project was to secure a community fuel station. It is now fully operational.

