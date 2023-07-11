Aberdeen fans react to Dons’ new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans react to Dons’ new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit

The gold trim of the new Reds home strip marks 120 years since the club's founding in 1903.

By Ryan Cryle
Angus MacDonald in Aberdeen's new home kit for the 2023/24 season.
Angus MacDonald in Aberdeen's new 2023/24 home kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen have unveiled their new gold-trimmed home kit for the 2023/24 season – which celebrates their 120th anniversary.

The Adidas strip for the new campaign is mostly red in colour, as expected, however, instead of the usual white accents, the Dons have opted for gold – a nod to the black and gold home kits the club wore earlier in their history in what is the 120th year since their founding in 1903.

Graeme Shinnie in Aberdeen's new 23/24 home kit, which is red with gold accents.
Graeme Shinnie in Aberdeen’s new 2023/24 home kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Close-up of the new Aberdeen FC home kit with a golden crest and stars.
A close-up of the new Aberdeen 2023/24 home offering. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen revealed their “Northern Lights” away kit a few weeks ago, which was subsequently released to record sales.

The new home strip is available for pre-order now until July 14 (although women’s shirts and mini kits are not yet available as part of this process), and will go on general sale in the club shop and online on July 22.

Initial reaction from Reds fans to the new home offering has been generally positive.

Dons Talk, writing on Twitter, said: “Club have smashed it out of the park this season. Superb kits.”

Meanwhile, Sat-nav wrote: “Another winner for me. Love the change of colour and the history behind it.

“Can see this one also being hugely popular with the support.”

Earlier this week, we published a complete list of Aberdeen home kits since 1970 – where do you think the 2023/24 offering ranks?

Which of Aberdeen’s home kits from the last 50 years is your favourite?

