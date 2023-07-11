Aberdeen fans react to Dons’ new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit

Aberdeen have unveiled their new gold-trimmed home kit for the 2023/24 season – which celebrates their 120th anniversary.

The Adidas strip for the new campaign is mostly red in colour, as expected, however, instead of the usual white accents, the Dons have opted for gold – a nod to the black and gold home kits the club wore earlier in their history in what is the 120th year since their founding in 1903.

Aberdeen revealed their “Northern Lights” away kit a few weeks ago, which was subsequently released to record sales.

The new home strip is available for pre-order now until July 14 (although women’s shirts and mini kits are not yet available as part of this process), and will go on general sale in the club shop and online on July 22.

Initial reaction from Reds fans to the new home offering has been generally positive.

A thing of beauty — R.R. (@BillBuffalino) July 11, 2023

Dons Talk, writing on Twitter, said: “Club have smashed it out of the park this season. Superb kits.”

Meanwhile, Sat-nav wrote: “Another winner for me. Love the change of colour and the history behind it.

“Can see this one also being hugely popular with the support.”

Smart! I was sceptical about the gold but they kept to a nice clean design. Will look good on European nights ❤️💛⭐⭐ https://t.co/xpvwLe91tM — Flammable sheep (@flammable_sheep) July 11, 2023

Earlier this week, we published a complete list of Aberdeen home kits since 1970 – where do you think the 2023/24 offering ranks?