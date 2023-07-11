‘It’s laughable’: Lossiemouth Holiday Park advertises ‘Spey View’ homes despite being nearly 10 miles from the River Spey

Signs advertising a new Spey View development at a Lossiemouth caravan park have attracted a furious response from locals.

Lossiemouth Holiday Park offers stunning views of the picturesque River Lossie and the wide range of seabirds that call it home.

However, instead of selling the luxury homes based on the stunning beauty on the doorstep, they carry the name of the River Spey, which is nearly 10 miles down the coast.

Calls have been made for site owners Park Holidays UK to take down the sign.

‘This isn’t the Spey!’

It is understood concerns were raised about the Spey View sign when it first arrived in Lossiemouth, before it was even put up.

Locals have already jokingly offered to swap the advertising with a caravan park on the River Spey.

Heldon and Laich councillor Neil Cameron has written to Park Holidays UK urging them to reconsider the name choice – describing it as “laughable” and “tone deaf”.

He said: “I saw it with my partner when we were walking the dog along there and she was furious. She couldn’t believe it, she was saying ‘This isn’t the Spey, it’s the Lossie.’

“It’s laughable but she was really quite irate. It’s completely tone deaf.

“One of my friends described it as an insult to the community, especially after all the things that have happened to the residents there, now they can’t even get the name right.”

What is Spey View?

The Spey View luxury lodges are the latest addition to Lossiemouth Holiday Park, which was bought by Park Holidays UK in June last year.

The top-of-the-range plot for sale is a two-bedroom £109,995 lodge that can sleep up to six people with prices for some starting at £38,995.

Despite the Spey View name, the Park Holidays UK website promises a “prime location” next to the River Lossie.

Parts of the development are still under construction with waterfront homes already in place while plots behind are still empty.

Park Holidays UK has been contacted to comment on the reasons for choosing the Spey View name.

Latest Lossiemouth Holiday Park controversy

Concerns about the Spey View name are the latest controversy to hit Lossiemouth Holiday Park since the change of ownership last year.

In the months following the takeover, residents who had stayed there for years told The Press and Journal they felt like they were being “bullied” off the park.

Some owners said they had been given a 24-page leaflet detailing new rules and regulations while being told to rip up decking and take down planters in a bid for “total uniformity”.

In the months following the list of demands, many residents opted to leave instead of making the changes.

Park Holidays UK explained that licences for pitches were due to expire and they granted a grace period for people to make changes.

They also said they would provide assistance to those choosing to move.