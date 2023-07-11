‘It’s laughable’: Lossiemouth Holiday Park advertises ‘Spey View’ homes despite being nearly 10 miles from the River Spey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s laughable’: Lossiemouth Holiday Park advertises ‘Spey View’ homes despite being nearly 10 miles from the River Spey

The sign erected on the banks of the River Lossie has been branded an "insult" to the town.

By David Mackay
Sign showing Spey View with holiday homes behind it.
The Spey View sign has attracted a lot of attention from locals since it was put up. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Signs advertising a new Spey View development at a Lossiemouth caravan park have attracted a furious response from locals.

Lossiemouth Holiday Park offers stunning views of the picturesque River Lossie and the wide range of seabirds that call it home.

However, instead of selling the luxury homes based on the stunning beauty on the doorstep, they carry the name of the River Spey, which is nearly 10 miles down the coast.

Calls have been made for site owners Park Holidays UK to take down the sign.

‘This isn’t the Spey!’

It is understood concerns were raised about the Spey View sign when it first arrived in Lossiemouth, before it was even put up.

Locals have already jokingly offered to swap the advertising with a caravan park on the River Spey.

View from banks of River Lossie looking towards Lossiemouth Holiday Park.
Lossiemouth Holiday Park has prime views of the River Lossie, but not the River Spey. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Heldon and Laich councillor Neil Cameron has written to Park Holidays UK urging them to reconsider the name choice – describing it as “laughable” and “tone deaf”.

He said: “I saw it with my partner when we were walking the dog along there and she was furious. She couldn’t believe it, she was saying ‘This isn’t the Spey, it’s the Lossie.’

“It’s laughable but she was really quite irate. It’s completely tone deaf.

Close-up of Spey View sign showing details of development.
Park Holidays UK bought Lossiemouth Holiday last year. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“One of my friends described it as an insult to the community, especially after all the things that have happened to the residents there, now they can’t even get the name right.”

What is Spey View?

The Spey View luxury lodges are the latest addition to Lossiemouth Holiday Park, which was bought by Park Holidays UK in June last year.

The top-of-the-range plot for sale is a two-bedroom £109,995 lodge that can sleep up to six people with prices for some starting at £38,995.

Despite the Spey View name, the Park Holidays UK website promises a “prime location” next to the River Lossie.

Parts of the development are still under construction with waterfront homes already in place while plots behind are still empty.

Spey View sigs have also been put up on Lossiemouth Holiday Park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Park Holidays UK has been contacted to comment on the reasons for choosing the Spey View name.

Latest Lossiemouth Holiday Park controversy

Concerns about the Spey View name are the latest controversy to hit Lossiemouth Holiday Park since the change of ownership last year.

In the months following the takeover, residents who had stayed there for years told The Press and Journal they felt like they were being “bullied” off the park.

Some owners said they had been given a 24-page leaflet detailing new rules and regulations while being told to rip up decking and take down planters in a bid for “total uniformity”.

Many owners have left Lossiemouth Holiday Park since the change of ownership. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomoson

In the months following the list of demands, many residents opted to leave instead of making the changes.

Park Holidays UK explained that licences for pitches were due to expire and they granted a grace period for people to make changes.

They also said they would provide assistance to those choosing to move.

