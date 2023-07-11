Woman, 34, charged following joint police operation in Aberdeen and Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 34, charged following joint police operation in Aberdeen and Liverpool

Police executed search warrants at properties in both Aberdeen and Liverpool.

By Michelle Henderson
Police officer dressed in his uniform.
Image: Shutterstock.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection with drug and human trafficking offences following a joint operation in Aberdeen and Liverpool.

Police searched a property in the Old Aberdeen area of Aberdeen last Tuesday following an intelligence-led investigation into county lines drug trafficking in the north-east.

On the same day, a search warrant was also executed at an address in the Kirkdale area of Liverpool; more than 350-miles away.

As a result of the operation, a 34-year-old woman was charged by officers.

A report will now be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A 56-year-old woman was also arrested and released pending further inquiries.

‘Child exploitation and drug offences are a real threat to the country’

The searches formed part of a joint operation between north-east officers, Merseyside Police and the British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce.

Inspector Claire Smith, of Police Scotland’s north east partnerships, preventions and interventions, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police and British Transport Police for assisting with this operation.

Policeman seeks information about the theft of 1000l of diesel in Moray

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“The exploitation of children and young people into county lines and other drug dealing activities is a very real threat nationally.

“Working in partnership with our police colleagues across the United Kingdom and our partners in local authority and other agencies to safeguard exploited individuals will always remain our priority.
“We will continue our multi-agency work to raise awareness of the issue and to provide care and support to those affected by this type of criminality.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in supplying them, please contact officers on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A search warrant was exercised by police in the Old Aberdeen area of the city last week. Image: Google Street View.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton, of Merseyside Police, said these operations are crucial to ensure vulnerable people of all ages across the country are safeguarded.

He added: “The organised criminal gangs who operate these county lines groom and exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities, including children and young people, to store and sell drugs.

“The youngsters they target are intimidated, coerced, threatened and often subject to violence.

“This joint policing operation is instrumental in not only putting offenders behind bars, but identifying and safeguarding young and vulnerable people that are being exploited.

“We cannot do this without the help of our communities. It’s vital everyone who cares for or knows young and vulnerable people understands the issue, knows the warning signs and reports it to police so we can take action.”

