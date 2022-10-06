Rise of Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay will inspire Aberdeen’s next generation of talent, says Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Rise of Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay will inspire Aberdeen’s next generation of talent, says Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson

By Sean Wallace
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:07 pm
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a UEFA Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield.
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a UEFA Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson is confident the meteoric rise of Calvin Ramsay will inspire Aberdeen’s next generation of young talent.

Former Dons right-back Ramsay was on the bench for Liverpool this week in a 2-0 Champions League group stage defeat of Rangers at Anfield.

It was the first time the 19-year-old had been named in a Liverpool squad since his record transfer to the six time European champions.

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate Ramsay has been sidelined with an injury following his summer move to Liverpool.

The transfer could be worth up to £8 million for Aberdeen.

The Dons received £4.5m upfront but could land an additional £3.5m in add-ons should the Aberdonian reach certain milestones.

Aberdeen pathways manager Simpson insists the Ramsay success story offers inspiration to rising Dons stars.

He also believes it will help Aberdeen in the bid to secure more top young talent.

Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay warms up before a UEFA Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield.

Simpson said: “Calvin Ramsay is the perfect example that if a young player comes to Aberdeen it can be a stepping stone.

“Young players see that they can come through the ranks at Aberdeen, get their chance and get into the team

“Then if they do well they will get the step up like Calvin.

“Young players are the lifeblood of any club.

“You get the benefit of game time, minutes on the pitch and then value if you sell them.

“You need young players to come through and then eventually sell them for a big amount, as happened with Calvin.

“It helps in terms of budgets and keeping clubs going.”

Calvin Ramsay during a Liverpool training session at the AXA Training Centre, on October 3, 2022.

English clubs targeting Scotland

Liverpool won the race to sign Ramsay this summer in a transfer which smashed the previous record fee of £3m for Scott McKenna.

A host of English Premier League club watched Ramsay before Liverpool swooped.

Manchester United, Leeds United, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton all scouted the teen.

Simpson says sourcing Scotland for young talent is becoming an increased focus for many English top flight clubs.

He said: “After Brexit English clubs cannot just go to countries like France and Spain and pluck out the best players due to the new government rules in terms of work.

“They can take players from the United Kingdom so even more from Scotland are being enticed to go to England early at 16 years old.

“That will have an impact for Scottish clubs as there are more players going down the road, even from Celtic and Rangers.”

Scott McKenna of Nottingham Forest and Carlos Vinícius of Fulham.

Aberdeen graduates star for Scotland

Another Youth Academy graduate, McKenna transferred to then Championship Nottingham Forest in September 2020 for £3m,

Aberdeen received a further £1m this summer when McKenna earned promotion to the English top flight with Forest.

Simpson, like Aberdonian Ramsay, is the ultimate example of a “local loon done good”.

Newmachar-raised Simpson rose through the Pittodrie Youth ranks to become an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Gothenburg Greats.

He conquered Europe with fellow Youth Academy graduates Neale Cooper and John Hewitt.

Pittodrie legend Simpson, 60, won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1983 with Aberdeen, as well as every domestic honour.

Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson

Aberdeen’s Youth Academy has consistently delivered top talent through the decades.

Five players in the recent Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League were part of the Pittodrie Youth Academy at some point.

Winger Ryan Fraser (Newcastle) broke into the Aberdeen team in 2011 before transferring to Bournemouth in 2013.

Fraser has racked up more than 100 English top flight starts.

Fraser set up two goals in the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine and started in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine that saw Scotland win the group.

Former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack, now at Rangers, started in the goalless draw with Ukraine.

Defender McKenna started against in the wins against Ukraine (3-0) and Republic of Ireland (2-1).

However the centre-back was ruled out of the 0-0 draw with Ukraine due to injury.

Scotland’s Ryan Fraser at full time after the 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

‘Another positive story to tell young players’

Midfielder Kenny McLean (Norwich City) was at Aberdeen from the age of 10 to 14.

Defender Ryan Porteous (Hibs) who made a starting debut in the draw with Ukraine was at Aberdeen from 10 to 12-years-old.

Ireland’s Michael Obafemi and Scotland’s Scott McKenna in action during the 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat of Republic of Ireland.

Simpson said: “It’s great when you see boys who were involved with our youth teams do well and become involved with Scotland.

“Even though they are no longer with Aberdeen you still follow their future.

“Scott McKenna and Ryan Fraser are also playing in the Premier League in England.

“That is another positive story to tell the young players at the club.

“Playing for Scotland is the ultimate accolade for any player and something to cherish.

“Even to play once for Scotland is a great achievement.

“That’s your dream when you are a kid, to play for your country.

“When you are just a wee boy kicking the ball in the garden, imagining you are a Scotland player.

“A successful national team seems to help the whole of Scottish football.”

The new breed of Pittodrie talent

Aberdeen’s latest crop of young stars to emerge from the Youth Academy has been spear-headed by Connor Barron.

The 20-year-old midfielder was short-listed for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the award last season.

However he has yet to feature this campaign having suffered a knee injury during pre-season training.

Barron is set to finally return to action in Saturday’s New Firm derby trip to Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan in action in the 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton.

This season teenagers Ryan Duncan, 18, and Jack Milne, 19, have also been given game time.

Aberdeen have opened contract talks with both Barron and Duncan to tie them up to longer contracts.

Simpson said: “It was great to see Jack Milne and Ryan Duncan come on against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“Jack MacKenzie is also in the squad.

“Unfortunately Connor Barron has been out since the start of the season.

“That has been disappointing for Connor as it is a nightmare when you are out.

“For the club to have Connor back fit will be a huge boost.

“Connor has so much energy and drive it rubs off on everybody, his enthusiasm.

“We have high hopes for Connor.”

 

