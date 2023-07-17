‘He was the best in Aberdeen’: Tributes flood in for Kev’s Inkhouse owner

An Aberdeen tattoo artist has died just a few days after telling his customers about his stage five cancer diagnosis.

Kev Bailey, who owned Kev’s Inkhouse on Powis Terrace, died on Friday.

He had been a tattoo artist for almost 45 years.

Just days before his death, he told his loyal customers that he had been diagnosed with stage five stomach cancer and that his treatment plan did not include chemotherapy or surgery.

He said he would instead focus was on “spending quality time with his family and finding peace in the days ahead”.

Today, on Mr Bailey’s Facebook page, his family wrote: “It comes with great sorrow and regret to announce this.

“As some of you will have been aware, my dad had been recently diagnosed with stage five, terminal cancer, and despite being so strong after diagnosis, Kev Bailey took a turn for the worse on Thursday and regrettably passed away on Friday evening, at home in his bed.

“Thank you all for the kind messages on the Kev’s Inkhouse page and those who have messaged directly too.

“We all love you so much Dad, you’ll be sorely missed forever.”

Tributes to Kev’s Inks

The passionate tattooist – who first trained in 1979 – previously told The P&J that every person is a canvas.

Hundreds of people have written their tributes to Mr Bailey online, many shocked at his sudden death.

Jade Gibson wrote: “Rest in peace Kev. So glad to have met you and had the privilege to get all my tattoos done by you.

“Thoughts are with all your family.”

Clair Louise wrote: “One in a million such a genuine and kind man with a smile and a laugh too.

“The best tattooist in Aberdeen. Thinking of you all and sending hugs.”

Ian Struthers added: “Deepest condolences at this sad time, Kev was such a cool guy who made those getting a tattoo feel at ease, he will be sadly missed.”

Amy Walker posted: “RIP thoughts with u all. Feel so proud to have his amazing art work forever on me. Sleep well, Kev.”

Ryan McGrory added his condolences. He wrote: ” I’d like to thank him personally for taking a chance with me to finish off my tattoos for my mental health – my hands, my neck, back of my head area.

“He never judged, great prices.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to his wife his apprentice and I hope the shop will continue in his name

“Alex, Amanda, Mikey please heart know your dad and husband was the best in Aberdeen.”