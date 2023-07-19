Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s summer signing strategy is paying off, says former Pittodrie striker Lee Miller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s summer signing strategy is paying off, says former Pittodrie striker Lee Miller

Aberdeen are close to signing Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic and are hoping to complete deals for Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic, Israeli defender Or Dadia and Crystal Palace's Killian Phillips.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will recruit players with the right character to take the club forward, believes former Pittodrie striker Lee Miller.

Ex-Don Miller reckons Robson’s recruitment strategy this summer is focused on signing players with the right personality as well as talent.

Robson said early in the transfer window that he aims to sign “the right people with the right mindset.”

Six signings have already been secured in a summer squad rebuild with Robson and his recruitment team working on delivering more new additions.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign 23-year-old Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic for a significant six-figure fee.

The Dons are leading the race to land Rubezic from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar to beat off interest from clubs across Europe.

Despite the move for Rubezic the Dons still hope to secure a season-long loan deal for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva right-back Or Dadia.

Israeli international Dadia, 26, has experience of the group stages of the Europa League and Conference League.

Dadia has two years remaining on his contract and Hapoel Be’er Sheeva’s preference would be a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Aberdeen remain hopeful of securing Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic.

Croatian top flight club Varazdin are desperate to retain Teklic and have tabled a new contract to the playmaker who has a year remaining on his deal.

However the Dons have not given up their pursuit of the former Croatian under-23 international and still hope a deal can be done.

Aberdeen have also targeted a loan move for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.

Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock.

Miller, 40, said: “I’m sure Barry will be looking at the personality of players he is looking to sign as well as the playing side of it.

“You have to get players with the right personality in.

“Recruitment is so important in football as you have to not only recruit the right player – but the right people.

“I’m sure Barry will be doing that because he wants to create the right environment for players to flourish.”

Aberdeen still remain hopeful  deal can be done to sign Craotian midfielder Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

Importance of Euro group stage cash

Robson has already made five permanent signings in Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was also secured on a season-long loan from the Anfield club.

Robson is rebuilding his squad ahead of a season where the Dons will compete in the group stages of Europe.

Aberdeen were languishing in the bottom half of the Premiership table when Robson took on the managerial post in late January.

He oversaw a resurgence in form to finish third and secure European group stage football for the first time since 2007.

Aberdeen will land more than £5 million due to qualifying for the group stages.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is closing in on new signings. Image: SNS

Former Scotland international Miller, 40, said: “The money Aberdeen will get from making the groups will be so important.

“Aberdeen was a big chunk of my career and I loved my time there.

“So it is great to see them doing so well under Barry who has been excellent.

“Barry is really positive with everything he does and he has made such  massive difference.

“He is assured and understands the game so much.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Influence of Dons No.2 Steve Agnew

Miller played alongside Robson at Middlesbrough between 2010 to 2011.

Robson was vice captain at the Riverside club during that spell.

Robson’s trusted No. 2 at Pittodrie, Steve Agnew, was Middlesbrough assistant when Miller was at the club.

The 57-year-old has also served as an assistant at Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Miller said: “Barry also has a really good assistant manager in Aggers who I worked with at Middlesbrough.

“He is a very good coach who understands the game.

“For years he was Steve Bruce’s assistant which speaks for itself.

“Barry has built a good team around him and a strong squad.

“I think Aberdeen will do really well in the upcoming season.”

Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

‘Playing against the best teams in Europe’

Miller was at Pittodrie when the Dons last played in the group stages of Europe, the UEFA Cup in 2007/08.

Under manager Jimmy Calderwood the Reds knocked out Ukrainian side Dnipro to qualify for the group stages.

They faced Atletico Madrid, FC Copenhagen, Panathinaikos and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Bayern Munich ace Bastian Schweinsteiger (left) holds off Lee Miller Image: SNS

Aberdeen qualified from the group in third place and the reward was facing Bayern Munich in the knock-out stage.

The Dons secured a sensational 2-2 draw against the German giants at Pittodrie with Josh Walker and Sone Aluko netting.

Aberdeen’s hopes of progressing ended when suffering a 5-1 loss in the return leg in front of 62,000 at the Allianz Arena.

Miller, who starred for the Dons from 2006 to 2010, played the full 90 minutes in both ties against Bayern Munich.

He said: “The games against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen (4-0 win, group stage) were a massive part of my career.

“Facing Bayern Munich was incredible.

“Playing against the best teams in Europe is what you want to do.

“That is what all the Aberdeen players will want to do this season.”

 

