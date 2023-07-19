Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s summer signing strategy is paying off, says former Pittodrie striker Lee Miller

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will recruit players with the right character to take the club forward, believes former Pittodrie striker Lee Miller.

Ex-Don Miller reckons Robson’s recruitment strategy this summer is focused on signing players with the right personality as well as talent.

Robson said early in the transfer window that he aims to sign “the right people with the right mindset.”

Six signings have already been secured in a summer squad rebuild with Robson and his recruitment team working on delivering more new additions.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign 23-year-old Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic for a significant six-figure fee.

The Dons are leading the race to land Rubezic from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar to beat off interest from clubs across Europe.

Despite the move for Rubezic the Dons still hope to secure a season-long loan deal for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva right-back Or Dadia.

Israeli international Dadia, 26, has experience of the group stages of the Europa League and Conference League.

Dadia has two years remaining on his contract and Hapoel Be’er Sheeva’s preference would be a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Aberdeen remain hopeful of securing Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic.

Croatian top flight club Varazdin are desperate to retain Teklic and have tabled a new contract to the playmaker who has a year remaining on his deal.

However the Dons have not given up their pursuit of the former Croatian under-23 international and still hope a deal can be done.

Aberdeen have also targeted a loan move for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.

Miller, 40, said: “I’m sure Barry will be looking at the personality of players he is looking to sign as well as the playing side of it.

“You have to get players with the right personality in.

“Recruitment is so important in football as you have to not only recruit the right player – but the right people.

“I’m sure Barry will be doing that because he wants to create the right environment for players to flourish.”

Importance of Euro group stage cash

Robson has already made five permanent signings in Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was also secured on a season-long loan from the Anfield club.

Robson is rebuilding his squad ahead of a season where the Dons will compete in the group stages of Europe.

Aberdeen were languishing in the bottom half of the Premiership table when Robson took on the managerial post in late January.

He oversaw a resurgence in form to finish third and secure European group stage football for the first time since 2007.

Aberdeen will land more than £5 million due to qualifying for the group stages.

Former Scotland international Miller, 40, said: “The money Aberdeen will get from making the groups will be so important.

“Aberdeen was a big chunk of my career and I loved my time there.

“So it is great to see them doing so well under Barry who has been excellent.

“Barry is really positive with everything he does and he has made such massive difference.

“He is assured and understands the game so much.”

Influence of Dons No.2 Steve Agnew

Miller played alongside Robson at Middlesbrough between 2010 to 2011.

Robson was vice captain at the Riverside club during that spell.

Robson’s trusted No. 2 at Pittodrie, Steve Agnew, was Middlesbrough assistant when Miller was at the club.

The 57-year-old has also served as an assistant at Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

Miller said: “Barry also has a really good assistant manager in Aggers who I worked with at Middlesbrough.

“He is a very good coach who understands the game.

“For years he was Steve Bruce’s assistant which speaks for itself.

“Barry has built a good team around him and a strong squad.

“I think Aberdeen will do really well in the upcoming season.”

‘Playing against the best teams in Europe’

Miller was at Pittodrie when the Dons last played in the group stages of Europe, the UEFA Cup in 2007/08.

Under manager Jimmy Calderwood the Reds knocked out Ukrainian side Dnipro to qualify for the group stages.

They faced Atletico Madrid, FC Copenhagen, Panathinaikos and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Aberdeen qualified from the group in third place and the reward was facing Bayern Munich in the knock-out stage.

The Dons secured a sensational 2-2 draw against the German giants at Pittodrie with Josh Walker and Sone Aluko netting.

Aberdeen’s hopes of progressing ended when suffering a 5-1 loss in the return leg in front of 62,000 at the Allianz Arena.

Miller, who starred for the Dons from 2006 to 2010, played the full 90 minutes in both ties against Bayern Munich.

He said: “The games against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen (4-0 win, group stage) were a massive part of my career.

“Facing Bayern Munich was incredible.

“Playing against the best teams in Europe is what you want to do.

“That is what all the Aberdeen players will want to do this season.”