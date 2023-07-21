Leighton Clarkson excited to see new summer signings in action for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leighton Clarkson excited to see new summer signings in action for Aberdeen

A loanee at Pittodrie last season, midfielder Clarkson was Aberdeen's marquee summer signing from Liverpool and he is excited at the prospect of seeing new signings playing in the Premiership for the Dons.

By Sean Wallace
Or Dadia (L) in action for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Lugano's Hicham Mahou (R) during the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg clash. Image: Shutterstock
Or Dadia (L) in action for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Lugano's Hicham Mahou (R) during the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg clash. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson admits he is excited to see new summer signings in action for the club.

Clarkson is the Dons’ marquee signing of the summer, having penned a four-year deal from Liverpool.

England under-21 international Clarkson is one of seven new additions now secured in Robson’s summer transfer window rebuild.

On Friday, the Reds confirmed the loan capture of Israeli international right-back Or Dadia on a season-long loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva – a deal which includes an exclusive option to buy Dadia at the end of the coming campaign. 

New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen are also closing in on a deal to sign centre-back Slobodan Rubezic in a six-figure deal from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar.

A host of clubs across Europe are interested in the 6ft 4in defender.

However, it is understood the Dons are confident they can push through a deal to land 23-year-old Rubezic.

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Aberdeen have also made a bid to land Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Killian Phillips on loan.

Clarkson believes Aberdeen are an attractive proposition for signing targets.

The 21-year-old should know – he rejected interest from clubs in the English Championship to join Aberdeen in a major signing coup for the Dons following a successful loan last term.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson at the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Clarkson said: “I’m excited for a couple more signings to come in and get involved for the new season.

“It is up to the manager about who he wants to bring in.

“Aberdeen is a big club and I don’t see why people wouldn’t want to come here.”

Killian Phillips in action for Crystal Palace
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace U21s holds off Mathijas Tielemans of PSV Eindhoven U21s during the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park in May. Image: Shutterstock.

Bid to sign two attacking midfielders

Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic was a transfer target, but the NK Varazdin player is set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor in a £1 million deal.

Following Teklic’s imminent move to Turkey, the Dons will now turn their attention to other targets.

It is understood the Dons still want to sign two attacking midfielders – Crystal Palace’s Phillips and another.

Leighton Clarkson scores in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United. Image;: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s pre-season preparations will step up with a friendly clash at Championship Preston North End on Saturday.

The Dons then play League One Charlton Athletic in London on Saturday, July 29.

The Dons have already beaten Highland League Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0) in friendlies.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen during the Ryan Cowie testimonial match against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson ‘wants us to be the fittest team in the league’

Clarkson says the clash with Preston will give a clearer indication of where Aberdeen are in their preparations for the new campaign.

And he revealed boss Robson plans to make Aberdeen the fittest team in the Premiership.

He said: “I feel like the games against Preston and Charlton are the ones where we will find out where we are at as we get ready to play Livingston (Premiership opener).

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson is pictured during a training session. Image: SNS.

“Those games will get us ready for the season.

“Pre-season is not about getting everything perfect like it would be in the league.

“It is about getting fitness and trying new things that the manager has been doing.

“The manager is putting forward his way of playing.

“He wants us to be the fittest team in the league.

“And when you are the fittest team in the league you can go a long way when you also have the talent.

“We can’t wait to get going with Livingston away and see where the season takes us.”

Clarkson on facing former Don, and Liverpool team-mate, Ramsay

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is battling to be fit to make his Preston loan debut against the Dons on Saturday.

The full-back is recovering from a knee injury and Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirmed he could face Aberdeen.

Ramsay moved to Liverpool from Pittodrie last summer for a club record £4.5 million fee that could rise to £8 million with achievable add-ons.

The 19-year-old made his Liverpool debut as a substitute in a Champions League win against Italian giants Napoli.

He also started a League Cup defeat of Derby County and earned a senior debut Scotland cap.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.

However, Ramsay suffered a knee injury in February that ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

Ramsay and Clarkson were Liverpool team-mates for a season – although Clarkson was on loan at Pittodrie for almost all

Calvin Ramsay comes on for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make his Liverpool debut against Napoli in the Champions League. Image: Shutterstock.

Clarkson said: “I only met Calvin for about a week and then, when the season finished, I went back to Liverpool as he was in getting his fitness back.

“I managed to speak to him and he is a great guy.

“Preston are a big club down in the Championship and it will be good to test ourselves against a team like that.”

