Leighton Clarkson excited to see new summer signings in action for Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson admits he is excited to see new summer signings in action for the club.

Clarkson is the Dons’ marquee signing of the summer, having penned a four-year deal from Liverpool.

England under-21 international Clarkson is one of seven new additions now secured in Robson’s summer transfer window rebuild.

On Friday, the Reds confirmed the loan capture of Israeli international right-back Or Dadia on a season-long loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva – a deal which includes an exclusive option to buy Dadia at the end of the coming campaign.

Aberdeen are also closing in on a deal to sign centre-back Slobodan Rubezic in a six-figure deal from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar.

A host of clubs across Europe are interested in the 6ft 4in defender.

However, it is understood the Dons are confident they can push through a deal to land 23-year-old Rubezic.

Aberdeen have also made a bid to land Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Killian Phillips on loan.

Clarkson believes Aberdeen are an attractive proposition for signing targets.

The 21-year-old should know – he rejected interest from clubs in the English Championship to join Aberdeen in a major signing coup for the Dons following a successful loan last term.

Clarkson said: “I’m excited for a couple more signings to come in and get involved for the new season.

“It is up to the manager about who he wants to bring in.

“Aberdeen is a big club and I don’t see why people wouldn’t want to come here.”

Bid to sign two attacking midfielders

Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic was a transfer target, but the NK Varazdin player is set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor in a £1 million deal.

Following Teklic’s imminent move to Turkey, the Dons will now turn their attention to other targets.

It is understood the Dons still want to sign two attacking midfielders – Crystal Palace’s Phillips and another.

Aberdeen’s pre-season preparations will step up with a friendly clash at Championship Preston North End on Saturday.

The Dons then play League One Charlton Athletic in London on Saturday, July 29.

The Dons have already beaten Highland League Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0) in friendlies.

Robson ‘wants us to be the fittest team in the league’

Clarkson says the clash with Preston will give a clearer indication of where Aberdeen are in their preparations for the new campaign.

And he revealed boss Robson plans to make Aberdeen the fittest team in the Premiership.

He said: “I feel like the games against Preston and Charlton are the ones where we will find out where we are at as we get ready to play Livingston (Premiership opener).

“Those games will get us ready for the season.

“Pre-season is not about getting everything perfect like it would be in the league.

“It is about getting fitness and trying new things that the manager has been doing.

“The manager is putting forward his way of playing.

“He wants us to be the fittest team in the league.

“And when you are the fittest team in the league you can go a long way when you also have the talent.

“We can’t wait to get going with Livingston away and see where the season takes us.”

Clarkson on facing former Don, and Liverpool team-mate, Ramsay

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is battling to be fit to make his Preston loan debut against the Dons on Saturday.

The full-back is recovering from a knee injury and Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirmed he could face Aberdeen.

Ramsay moved to Liverpool from Pittodrie last summer for a club record £4.5 million fee that could rise to £8 million with achievable add-ons.

The 19-year-old made his Liverpool debut as a substitute in a Champions League win against Italian giants Napoli.

He also started a League Cup defeat of Derby County and earned a senior debut Scotland cap.

However, Ramsay suffered a knee injury in February that ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

Ramsay and Clarkson were Liverpool team-mates for a season – although Clarkson was on loan at Pittodrie for almost all

Clarkson said: “I only met Calvin for about a week and then, when the season finished, I went back to Liverpool as he was in getting his fitness back.

“I managed to speak to him and he is a great guy.

“Preston are a big club down in the Championship and it will be good to test ourselves against a team like that.”