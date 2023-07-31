Barry Robson thrilled Aberdeen’s patience has paid off after Dons confirm signing of Slobodan Rubezic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson thrilled Aberdeen’s patience has paid off after Dons confirm signing of Slobodan Rubezic

Rubezic has made the switch to Pittodrie from FK Novi Pazar on a three-year deal.

By Andy Skinner
Slobodan Rubezic following his move to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Slobodan Rubezic following his move to Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have signed Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic on a three-year deal.

Rubezic has made the switch from FK Novi Pazar for a fee of around £200,000, as confirmed by the Serbian SuperLiga club.

As revealed by the Press and Journal earlier this month, the Reds faced competition from a number of other clubs from across the continent for the 6ft 4in defender.

Rubezic made 37 starts last season for Novi Pazar, who narrowly missed out on qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rubezic, who is 23, becomes the Reds’ eighth summer arrival.

The Dons have the option to add a fourth year to Rubezic’s contract.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said: “Slobodan is a good old-fashioned defender, exactly what we need to bolster our defensive options.

“He has had to be patient as we worked through the process, so I’m delighted to get this one finally over the line.

Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic in pre-season training with FK Novi Pazar.
Slobodan Rubezic in pre-season training with FK Novi Pazar. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

“Slobodan is a really driven and determined player who enjoys winning.

“He believes Aberdeen is the perfect environment for the next step in his footballing career and we look forward to working with him to help fulfil his personal aspirations, while also helping the club to achieve its ambitions next season.”

Defender excited by challenge of Scottish football

After completing his move to Scotland, Rubezic said: “I am very happy to have signed for such a big club and to now be playing in a country that loves football.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.

“I will do my talking on the field and will give everything I have for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet the supporters soon and to play my part in helping to deliver success for such a historic football club.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen during the pre-season friendly match against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup date at Stirling Albion switched
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits to three way striker selection headache for season opener…
Manchester City lifted the UEFA Champions League Trophy following victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June. Image: PA
Paul Third: Can Scottish clubs really unite for the common good?
Aberdeen Women signing Hannah Insch pictured at the club's training base Cormack Park.
Oz to Abz: Hannah Insch's journey from Australia to signing for Aberdeen Women
Dante Polvara heads towards goal against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media
Jonny Hayes hails Dante Polvara as Aberdeen's 'most complete player'
Dave Cormack - the Aberdeen chairman. Image: SNS
'We are very, very close on two defenders': Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack provides transfer…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes made his debut against Stirling Albion.
Viaplay Cup draw: Aberdeen heading to Stirling Albion while Ross County will face Airdrie
Lewis Capaldi grabs selfie with Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows
'Is he signed up for DNA?': Aberdeen fans react as Lewis Capaldi watches Dons…
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows: Scottish football needs to act
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Barry Robson confident Ylber Ramadani will still be at Aberdeen for season opener