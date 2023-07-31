Barry Robson thrilled Aberdeen’s patience has paid off after Dons confirm signing of Slobodan Rubezic

Aberdeen have signed Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic on a three-year deal.

Rubezic has made the switch from FK Novi Pazar for a fee of around £200,000, as confirmed by the Serbian SuperLiga club.

As revealed by the Press and Journal earlier this month, the Reds faced competition from a number of other clubs from across the continent for the 6ft 4in defender.

Rubezic made 37 starts last season for Novi Pazar, who narrowly missed out on qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rubezic, who is 23, becomes the Reds’ eighth summer arrival.

The Dons have the option to add a fourth year to Rubezic’s contract.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said: “Slobodan is a good old-fashioned defender, exactly what we need to bolster our defensive options.

“He has had to be patient as we worked through the process, so I’m delighted to get this one finally over the line.

“Slobodan is a really driven and determined player who enjoys winning.

“He believes Aberdeen is the perfect environment for the next step in his footballing career and we look forward to working with him to help fulfil his personal aspirations, while also helping the club to achieve its ambitions next season.”

Defender excited by challenge of Scottish football

After completing his move to Scotland, Rubezic said: “I am very happy to have signed for such a big club and to now be playing in a country that loves football.

“I will do my talking on the field and will give everything I have for the team.

“I can’t wait to meet the supporters soon and to play my part in helping to deliver success for such a historic football club.”