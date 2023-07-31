Tributes paid to motorcyclist Andrew Wright killed on A96 near Alves

Tributes to a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road at the weekend have described him as a “lovely, warm man”.

Andrew Wright, 34, from Elgin, died on Sunday morning following a collision between his motorcycle and a car near Alves.

On Monday, police anamed Mr Wright, known to many as Andy, as the man who died, with tributes soon flooding in via social media.

Mr Wright was known to be a keen motorcyclist, owning a black Yamaha Tracer 9 motorcycle.

On a police social media post naming Mr Wright, more than 100 people left messages with condolences, saying that he was a “lovely, warm man” taken too soon.

One woman, Marjorie Ross wrote: “So sad, thinking of his family on this very sad time. RIP young man, taken too soon.”

Evan McIntosh commented: “Tragic news, really nice guy, thoughts and condolences to all Andy’s family and friends.”

Tributes paid to the motorcyclist

Natalie Whyte offered her condolences, writing: “So very sorry to read this. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Moira Moran added: “RIP Andy you were a lovely young man and I remember fondly the time spent working with you, my sincerest thoughts are with your family and friends.”

While Gemma Nicol commented: “My heart goes out to this man’s family. My husband’s the same-age rider and also a dad in the same circles of riders that go out. I can’t even begin the imagine your pain we all dread this day when they leave.”

Friend Sara Burr wrote: “I can’t comprehend what I’m reading. This is beyond words.”

Chiara Coletto commented: “Rest in peace Andy, it was a pleasure to know you

Jenna Connelly wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking my thoughts are with the family.”

Eran Craig commented: “RIP Andy. Such a lovely warm man. Taken far too soon. Thoughts and love to your family.”