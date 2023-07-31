Tributes paid to motorcyclist Andrew Wright killed on A96 near Alves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to motorcyclist Andrew Wright killed on A96 near Alves

The crashed happened on Sunday morning.

By Ross Hempseed
Andrew Wright, motorcyclist killed on Sunday.
Andrew Wright died on Sunday morning following an incident on the A96 near Alves. Image: Facebook.

Tributes to a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road at the weekend have described him as a “lovely, warm man”.

Andrew Wright, 34, from Elgin, died on Sunday morning following a collision between his motorcycle and a car near Alves.

On Monday, police anamed Mr Wright, known to many as Andy, as the man who died, with tributes soon flooding in via social media.

Mr Wright was known to be a keen motorcyclist, owning a black Yamaha Tracer 9 motorcycle.

On a police social media post naming Mr Wright, more than 100 people left messages with condolences, saying that he was a “lovely, warm man”  taken too soon.

One woman, Marjorie Ross wrote: “So sad, thinking of his family on this very sad time. RIP young man, taken too soon.”

Evan McIntosh commented: “Tragic news, really nice guy, thoughts and condolences to all Andy’s family and friends.”

Tributes paid to the motorcyclist

Natalie Whyte offered her condolences, writing: “So very sorry to read this. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Moira Moran added: “RIP Andy you were a lovely young man and I remember fondly the time spent working with you, my sincerest thoughts are with your family and friends.”

While Gemma Nicol commented: “My heart goes out to this man’s family. My husband’s the same-age rider and also a dad in the same circles of riders that go out. I can’t even begin the imagine your pain we all dread this day when they leave.”

Friend Sara Burr wrote: “I can’t comprehend what I’m reading. This is beyond words.”

Chiara Coletto commented: “Rest in peace Andy, it was a pleasure to know you

Jenna Connelly wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking my thoughts are with the family.”

Eran Craig commented: “RIP Andy. Such a lovely warm man. Taken far too soon. Thoughts and love to your family.”

