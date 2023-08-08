Aberdeen determined to make an impact in the Europa League, says defender Nicky Devlin

Defender Nicky Devlin has vowed Aberdeen will go all out to reach the group stages of the Europa League.

The Dons will face either Swedish side BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania in the Europa League play-off round on August 24 and 31.

Should Aberdeen triumph they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Big hitters like six time Champions League winners Liverpool and last season’s beaten Europa League finalists Roma are already confirmed in the group stages.

Should the Dons lose to BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilnius they will drop into the Conference League group stages.

Either way the Reds are guaranteed European group stage action for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007.

summer signing Devlin is determined to line up a potential shot at Euro giants like Liverpool in the Europa League.

The right-back insists the Dons have not returned to the Euro group stages after a 16-year absence to make up the numbers.

They are back in the groups to make an impact.

Devlin said: “Unfortunately for Scotland a lot of the time clubs potentially only play one qualifier then you don’t play anymore.

“However we are guaranteed to get into the group stages.

“We will do our best to make sure that is in the Europa League.

“You want to test yourself against the best.

“We want to go into Europe to compete, we want to be competitive and win games.

“And that is what we will go in to do when the games come round.”

Group stages will lure more signings

Aberdeen have beaten both potential Europa League play-off opponents before.

Just two years ago, managed by Stephen Glass, the Reds overcame BK Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in the Conference League qualifiers.

The Dons beat Zalgiris 5-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Cup in 1996.

Devlin was the first signing of Aberdeen manager Barry Robson’s ongoing summer transfer window squad rebuild.

So far Robson has added eight new additions with Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Or Dadia, Ester Sokler, Rhys Williams, Ross Doohan and Slobodan Rubezic all secured.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign left-back James McGarry from Central Coast Mariners.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with the Australian club for the 25-year-old.

New Zealand international McGarry has agreed terms on a three-year deal and has successfully completed his medical.

However the full-back is remaining in Australia for now with his wife who is due to give birth any day.

McGarry has Irish citizenship which should ensure there will be no work permit issues when he makes the move to the Dons.

‘Europe is a big pull for any player’

Defender McGarry will not be the final signing of the transfer window for Aberdeen.

Boss Robson expects a busy final month of the window as he works to add more signings in the bid to deliver a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe.

Devlin reckons the guarantee of Euro group stage action can attract further signings.

He said: “Playing in Europe is a big pull for any player.

“There will be some top, top clubs in the group stages.

“Players want to perform at that level.”

The winning mentality at Aberdeen

Aberdeen kicked-off their new campaign with an underwhelming 0-0 Premiership draw on Saturday at Devlin’s former club Livingston.

Devlin made his competitive debut for the Pittodrie club in the stalemate.

There were also competitive debuts for fellow summer signings Rubezic and Sokler.

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target against Livingston in a forgettable encounter.

The 29-year-old insists the Reds’ philosophy is to go into every game focused on securing victory.

Aberdeen’s rebuilt squad can deliver a statement of intent when hosting defending Premiership champions Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Devlin said: “We have a game plan going into every game that we want to win.

“Unfortunately we are probably not going to be able to do that.

“But we want to win every game.

“How we do that will change throughout the season and we will see where that takes us.”