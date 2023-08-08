Aberdeen determined to make an impact in the Europa League, says defender Nicky Devlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen determined to make an impact in the Europa League, says defender Nicky Devlin

Summer signing Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen are not in the group stages of European football for the first time in 16 years to make up the numbers as the Reds aim to 'be competitive and win games'.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin is pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Nicky Devlin has vowed Aberdeen will go all out to reach the group stages of the Europa League.

The Dons will face either Swedish side BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania in the Europa League play-off round on August 24 and 31.

Should Aberdeen triumph they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Big hitters like six time Champions League winners Liverpool and last season’s beaten Europa League finalists Roma are already confirmed in the group stages.

Should the Dons lose to BK Hacken or Zalgiris Vilnius they will drop into the Conference League group stages.

Either way the Reds are guaranteed European group stage action for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007.

summer signing Devlin is determined to line up a potential shot at Euro giants like Liverpool in the Europa League.

The right-back insists the Dons have not returned to the Euro group stages after a 16-year absence to make up the numbers.

They are back in the groups to make an impact.

Nicky Devlin at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw at former club Livingston. Image: SNS

Devlin said: “Unfortunately for Scotland a lot of the time clubs potentially only play one qualifier then you don’t play anymore.

“However we are guaranteed to get into the group stages.

“We will do our best to make sure that is in the Europa League.

“You want to test yourself against the best.

“We want to go into Europe to compete, we want to be competitive and win games.

“And that is what we will go in to do when the games come round.”

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson and Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS

Group stages will lure more signings

Aberdeen have beaten both potential Europa League play-off opponents before.

Just two years ago, managed by Stephen Glass, the Reds overcame BK Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in the Conference League qualifiers.

The Dons beat Zalgiris 5-4 on aggregate in the UEFA Cup in 1996.

Devlin was the first signing of Aberdeen manager Barry Robson’s ongoing summer transfer window squad rebuild.

So far Robson has added eight new additions with Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Or Dadia, Ester Sokler, Rhys Williams, Ross Doohan and Slobodan Rubezic all secured.

James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign left-back James McGarry from Central Coast Mariners.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with the Australian club  for the 25-year-old.

New Zealand international McGarry has agreed terms on a three-year deal and has successfully completed his medical.

However the full-back  is remaining in Australia for now with his wife who is due to give birth any day.

McGarry has Irish citizenship which should ensure there will be no work permit issues when he makes the move to the Dons.

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Europe is a big pull for any player’

Defender McGarry will not be the final signing of the transfer window for Aberdeen.

Boss Robson expects a busy final month of the window as he works to add more signings in the bid to deliver a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe.

Devlin reckons the guarantee of Euro group stage action can attract further signings.

Referee John Beaton shows a yellow card to Nicky Devlin during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: SNS

He said: “Playing in Europe is a big pull for any player.

“There will be some top, top clubs in the group stages.

“Players want to perform at that level.”

The winning mentality at Aberdeen

Aberdeen kicked-off their new campaign with an underwhelming 0-0 Premiership draw on Saturday at Devlin’s former club Livingston.

Devlin made his competitive debut for the Pittodrie club in the stalemate.

There were also competitive debuts for fellow summer signings Rubezic and Sokler.

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target against Livingston in a forgettable encounter.

The 29-year-old insists the Reds’ philosophy is to go into every game focused on securing victory.

Aberdeen’s rebuilt squad can deliver a statement of intent when hosting defending Premiership champions Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes up for a header during the match against Livingston.
Slobodan Rubezic made his Aberdeen debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Devlin said: “We have a game plan going into every game that we want to win.

“Unfortunately we are probably not going to be able to do that.

“But we want to win every game.

“How we do that will change throughout the season and we will see where that takes us.”

Conversation