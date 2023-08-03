James McGarry playing the waiting game ahead of Aberdeen move

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry is playing the waiting game in more ways than one ahead of his move to Aberdeen.

The Dons have agreed a six-figure fee with Australian side Central Coast Mariners to sign the 25-year-old.

The defender has agreed terms on a three-year deal and completed his medical but is remaining in Australia with his wife who is due to give birth any day.

The attack-minded left-back, who has been capped once by New Zealand, has Irish citizenship which should ensure there will be no work permit issues when he makes the move to the Dons.

McGarry will become Aberdeen’s ninth summer signing following the arrival of Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Graeme Shinnie, Rhys Williams, Ross Doohan, Or Dadia and Slobodan Rubezic.

Meanwhile, Ylber Ramadani’s move to Lecce is nearing completion.

The 27-year-old is in Italy for a medical ahead of the deal, which could be worth around £1.2million for the Dons with add-ons, being completed.

Aberdeen youngster Dylan Lobban has joined Highland League side Formartine United on loan until January.

The 17-year-old, who was an unused substitute for Aberdeen on a couple of occasions last season, has been capped by Scotland at under-18 and under-17 level.

Good luck to Dylan Lobban who has joined @FormartineUtd on loan until January 👊 pic.twitter.com/JmCRBYUFpN — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 3, 2023

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson said: “He’s a really promising player, he’s one I’ve watched loads in the last couple of years.

“He’s highly regarded and it took a little bit of time to convince Aberdeen to let him come to us.

“But we’re thankful they have and hopefully the move can benefit him and benefit us.

“The likes of Dylan and Adam Emslie who is also on loan to us from Aberdeen are at the stage where they need to play men’s football.

“We’re happy to facilitate that, it’ll benefit us as well as them.”