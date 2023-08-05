Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons underwhelm in scrappy stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons underwhelm in scrappy stalemate

It was a physical battle between the sides at the Tony Macaroni Arena, where referee John Beaton produced eight yellow cards - including one shown to Dons boss Barry Robson.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes up for a header during the match against Livingston.
Slobodan Rubezic made his Aberdeen debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen were held to a 0-0 draw in a scrappy Premiership opener with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action during the first half with two off-target headers from Duk the most notable efforts from the Dons.

The best passage of play from the home side came five minutes before half-time as they looked to hit Barry Robson’s side on the break.

No Dons player latched on to a Leighton Clarkson cross which allowed Livingston to counter with Joel Nouble holding off Graeme Shinnie and finding Cristian Montano down the left flank and squared the ball across goal but Jamie Brandon couldn’t get there.

In the second half, Jonny Hayes should have put Aberdeen 1-0 up but he was unable to  bundle the ball home at the back post.

Jonny Hayes hits his effort wide against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Montano registered Livi’s best effort after the interval, as he forced Kelle Roos into action when he was afforded plenty of space to get a shot away inside the box, but it was well held by the Dons goalkeeper.

The home side piled on the pressure late in the game, and they went close again as Ayo Obileye saw a free header from a corner scrambled to safety by Roos.

With 96 minutes on the clock, Livi skipper Mikey Devlin almost secured the three points against his former side but his long-range effort soared just over the bar and onto the roof of the net.

Talking points

Slobodan Rubezic makes Dons debut

His transfer was only confirmed on Monday, but Slobodan Rubezic was given the nod to start in the centre of a back three for Aberdeen against Livi.

There were glimpses of why the towering centre-back was brought on board with the Serbian defender a real physical presence in the backline.

However, there was an early warning sign of the risk that comes with Rubezic’s aggressive play, as he was shown a yellow card by referee John Beaton after 27 minutes for a foul on Guthrie – that was reviewed by VAR for a possible red.

In the dying minutes of the game, Rubezic made a tremendous block with his chest to deny Jason Holt, who had unleashed a curling effort from just outside the box.

A collision in the air with Bruce Anderson saw the Livi forward stretchered off in injury time.

Polvara gets nod in midfield

Dante Polvara in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

With Ylber Ramadani moving on to Serie A side Lecce during the week, a place in the midfield became available and it was Dante Polvara who started to the right of Leighton Clarkson in the middle of the park.

The American’s vision and technique was at the heart of Aberdeen’s best chance of the game at that point, which came almost an hour in in Livingston.

An acrobatic flick of the ball over his shoulder saw Polvara get the ball forward to Miovski who linked up well with Clarkson. The midfielder then found Hayes a couple yards out from the back post, but he hit the side-netting.

After a loan spell in his home country last term, Polvara put in a promising display which suggest he could be ready to make a breakthrough at Aberdeen.

Dons will have to offer more

The 4,000-plus travelling support were in fine voice at the Tony Macaroni Arena, despite having very little to cheer about.

Aberdeen had 11 shots, but none were on target. Duk and Miovski had very little impact on the game, while it was Livingston who looked more likely to score as the game progressed.

Duk had two chances when he should have done better. He was hesitant to unleash a shot for one, while he sliced another wide late on in the game.

It is early in the season but the match will have been a stark reminder that work still needs to be done ahead of the Dons’ busy domestic and European campaign.

Aberdeen fans travelled in their numbers to Livingston. Image: SNS.

Talking tactics

Robson had utilised a 3-5-2 formation throughout pre-season and stuck with it for Dons’ Premiership opener in West Lothian.

Referee watch

Referee Beaton waved away a penalty claim early on in the game after Ayo Obileye seemed to pull Bojan Miovki’s shirt in the box.

The official had a busy afternoon with Rubezic and Clarkson booked for Aberdeen in the first half, while Mo Sangare was shown a yellow for Livingston.

It didn’t take long for Beaton to get his cards out in the second half, as the game continued to be a feisty affair as Livi’s Montano and Mikey Devlin were booked, while Nicky Devlin and Hayes were also shown yellows.

The frustrating nature of the game was somewhat summed up when Dons boss Robson went into the referee’s book with 10 minutes left to play.

Player ratings

LIVINGSTON (3-5-2): George 6, de Lucas 6, Obileye 7, Devlin 6, Brandon 6, Holt 6, Sangare 6 (Pittman 46), Shinnie 6, Montano 7 (Penrice 74), Guthrie 7 (Anderson 61), Nouble 6

Subs not used: Hamilton, Parkes, Boyes, Kelly, Bradley, Mackay

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 6, Devlin 6, Rubezic 6, MacKenzie 6, Morris 6 (Sokler 79), Polvara 7, Clarkson 6, Shinnie 6, Hayes 5, Miovski 6, Duk 5

Subs not used: Doohan, Stewart, Milne, Dadia, Barron, Besuijen, Marshall, Bavidge

Star man

Dante Polvara.

The midfielder did not look out of place in what is only his sixth start in a competitive match for Aberdeen.

Conversation